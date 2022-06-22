'Big easy' red beans and rice

New Orleans, also known as the “Big Easy,” is far enough away to be a bit of a mystery for many in Big Sky Country. I’ve been there a few times, and it always is a great reminder of how culturally diverse and rich our country is.

The food is reason enough to go. It has some of the most unique dishes in all of America that are a legacy of Native American, French, West African, Spanish and other peoples who came to a major trading area for North America. One of my favorite dishes from this area is a simple and affordable staple — red beans and rice. It has become one of our preferred save-for-later meals that goes into the freezer for busy weeks ahead.

Red beans and rice is a rich, smokey, hearty dish made of humble ingredients. One foundational element of this classic is the use of the Creole “trinity” — onion, celery and green bell pepper. While the amount of the vegetables may initially surprise you, they reduce down and become the basis of the flavorful sauce as they almost melt away in the slow cooking process.

Pork is another key ingredient that brings the fat to cook the veggies, smoke for great flavor, and richness. For my recipe, bacon, ham hock and andouille sausage come to the table with their individual goodness. Garlic is present, but not overpowering. The ever-important seasoning of thyme plays a cameo, and it wouldn’t be a New Orleans dish without some hot sauce. The simple long-grain rice is there as a filling starch that soaks up the tasty sauce.

For my family, this recipe I’ve developed over the years comes in handy as a freezer meal on those evenings when hunger is real, but minimal prep is desired. You make the beans and sauce to be frozen while you fry up the andouille and make some rice the night you dine. This recipe ends up being at least 3-4 meals for my small family, but if could be just one if you have a lot of mouths to feed. I recommend making extra and tucking it away in the back of the freezer to enjoy another time or two for desperate evenings.

Red Beans and Rice Recipe

(Serves: 8-10 people)

Ingredients:

16-ounce bag dry small red beans

1 large onion finely diced

1 large green bell pepper finely diced

3 stalks of celery finely diced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

6 strips of bacon

2 cans (14.5 fluid ounces) low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups water

1 smoked ham hock

1 tsp dried thyme

3 bay leaves

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp red Tabasco sauce

Andouille Sausage

Optional: Fresh parsley and scallion

Directions:

Wash and rinse your dry red beans and then allow to soak in water overnight with about three times as much water as beans.

The next day, finely chop the six strips of bacon and start to sauté on medium heat in a very large pot or Dutch oven. Finely chop your onions, green bell pepper and celery and add to the pot once some of the bacon fat has rendered. Add salt and pepper. Sweat the veggies, stirring every few minutes, until they become soft. Add the minced garlic, thyme, bay leaves and ham hock and cook for another five minutes.

Drain the beans and add to the pot along with the chicken broth and water. Increase the heat until it reaches a simmer. Cover with a lid and drop the temperature to low. The beans will need to cook two to three hours. Check the texture of a few beans after two hours. They should be soft throughout, but still mostly hold their shape. Add the Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco and then taste, adding salt and pepper as needed or increasing the spice level with more Tabasco.

If you are freezing it, allow the beans to come to room temperature. Remove the bay leaves and ham hock. Using about a ladle and a half for one portion, add the beans to freezer-safe containers and freeze. For serving, reheat the beans (you might add a bit of water and check for seasoning levels), cook some long grain rice, sauté some sliced andouille, and top with chopped parsley and/or scallion.

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy, MT.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0