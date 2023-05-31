Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Every aspiring cook needs to build a repertoire. It generally comes together over the years as we learn one thing and another and then one day ... ta daaaah! We realize we know something. Guy like me suddenly realizes he's got something to offer a prospective wife. He's got cookin' chops! Er, not "chops," as in pork chops; that's no big deal. That's easy. No, I was thinking of a cake you could whip up in an hour and impress the lady. Yeah, a cake!

The other day I had a passing glimpse of a "spice cake," on the TV. My mother's spice cake, which she baked far too infrequently, instantly flashed to mind. But alas! This tv image vanished and there was no way to get it back. No panic: I immediately looked into Greg Patent's Baking In America (winner of the 2003 James Beard Award for Best Baking Book) and came upon a spice cake recipe that utilized molasses. My Dad was from Alabama, a cake-baking phenom himself, and a man steeped in sorghum and molasses, you might say. But not me. Mo-lasses are No-lasses when you're dodging Type 2 diabetes.

I emailed Greg, who was bound to have more than one spice cake in his pantry. He told me to look up his "Buttermilk Spice Cake" on thebakingwizard.com website. Up popped one of the best and quickest cakes I've ever made.

It's all done by food processor. When I first started cake-making, Carl Sontheimer had yet to start his Cuisinart company. We did have home electricity by then, so maybe a whiz kid could have jerry-rigged something with mixer. But as Greg knows — he worked for Carl for years — the processor revolutionized the kitchen. Greg developed this cake recipe in his usual inspired, but persistent manner. He lays out a step-by-step procedure which, if carefully followed by a sober sixth grader, will provide a cake within an hour! You will bake that cake for the rest of your kitchen days. It is so good, so simple, so flexible, not expensive, not requiring any hard-to-find ingredients … but for a food processor.

Greg took the processor seriously and recognized that it allowed the cook to take some different steps on the usual recipe paths. For instance, the old "creaming" of butter and sugar, which can be onerous, is instantly replaced by processing the sugar (erythritol for me) with the eggs for a minute, then in succession add the flavorings (spices), butter, buttermilk and the flour and baking soda. All this is easily done in 30 minutes, or less. The most time-consuming task is rasping the zest off an orange.

Bake the batter for 30 minutes and you've got a truly delicious cake, light and with a fine crumb. Sprinkle it with confectioner's sugar (or the Swerve erythritol substitute) if you like. I much prefer whipped cream, with maybe sliced strawberries, or halved sweet cherries in season. I prefer my own sugar-free applesauce ladled on top.

This cake is a doozy. Make it for breakfast! It won't take much longer than whipping together waffle batter and heating the iron. Or you can go all glam evening dessert with very fancy toppings of your own decadent creation. Chocolate! A mocha buttercream icing. Caramel, coconut icing, or just spray on a tangy-sweet lemony mist. Raspberry sauce. Ice creams. Multiple layers, different spices, dried fruit in the batter, perhaps a butterscotch icing.

Visit the Baking Wizard's site for all the details. Believe me, with this remarkable and irresistible cake in your arsenal you'll have to repel boarders.