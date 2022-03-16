ByWOM – A Big Sky bistro

When I was a kid growing up in Montana, our family took several yearly trips to an area known as Taylor’s Fork in the Gallatin National Forest to camp, hunt and fish. On our way, we passed by what was Lone Mountain, a distinct peak standout in the Gallatin National Forest. The area was relatively untouched, save for a few cabins. The famed newscaster Chet Huntley was responsible for turning Lone Mountain into Big Sky Ski Resort. When the resort opened in December of 1973, it unleashed a never-ending surge of development that has attracted those with deep pockets, and forever altered the landscape.

In early February, I headed to Big Sky to take in the Winter Fest Skijoring event. My challenge was to find an unpretentious restaurant with good food and service amid all the flurry of growth, traffic and people that now define Big Sky. By Word of Mouth Bistro, or as the locals have renamed it, ByWOM, did the trick for me.

Located in the lower village of Big Sky, ByWOM is the creation of John and Pam Flach. John moved out to Montana from Wisconsin in 1987, while Pam migrated from North Dakota in 1985. The couple met at Buck’s T-4 Restaurant, where John worked as a chef, and Pam waited tables. Pam says with a grin, “It was love at first sight.” John moved on to join the kitchen staff at Huntley Lodge, armed with on-the-job knowledge gained while working at Buck’s. Seeking a change of pace, the couple bought By Word of Mouth, a deli/catering business in 1995 in the town center of Big Sky. They eventually expanded the seating, and changed the menu into a full service restaurant that serves up some of their favorite dishes.

The restaurant is tucked into a building housing a few businesses and is very unassuming from the exterior. Once inside, the colors and energy of the interior are dynamic. An oak bar is the dominant feature of the interior. The wall behind the bar is an eye catcher. Painted on a black background are colorful swirling grapevines, the work of local tattoo artist Drew Clendenin. Local art is on display throughout the restaurant.

For four years, ByWOM has been the recipient of the Best Burger Award given out by Explore Big Sky and Outlaw Partners. The burger is piled high with two beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheddar, pickles and caramelized onions. All that good stuff is served on a Wheat Montana bun, along with garlic fries and slaw. It may sound a bit like McDonald’s Big Mac, but one bite, and you know there is no resemblance! For those in the mood for a burger, I suggest The Dirtbag Deal, which includes a ByWOM burger, a highlife draft, and a pineapple vodka shot for $16.

On the shared plates menu, the choices reflect a global influence. Tuna Katsu is a combo of Ahi tuna, match stick vegetables and sushi rice rolled in nori, then panko-coated and flash-fried. The entree is served with a sweet soy and wasabi oil drizzle, along with pickled ginger. The Ahi tuna can also be found in ByWOM’s pacific salad, with a mix of cucumber, mandarin oranges, pickled ginger, fried soba noodles and house greens, served with sesame wasabi vinaigrette. Poutine, whose origins can be traced back to Quebec, consists of hand-cut garlic fries topped with goat cheese and mushroom gravy. A unique shared plate is Sheep Dip, a warm blend of goat cheese, blue cheese, artichoke hearts and leeks, served with Naan bread and carrots.

In addition to the ByWOM burger for the main course, patrons can opt for an Angus flat iron steak, lamb burger or basil shrimp. Keeping the vegetarian in mind, ByWOM offers a smoked tofu panini. The panini is served on a ciabatta bun, filled with house-smoked tofu, portabella, spinach, caramelized onions and goat cheese. Garlic fries and slaw round out this choice.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., ByWOM fills up with locals stopping by for happy hour, with $2 off wine by the glass and house cocktails, and $4 drafts and Montana cans. Their local brew offerings reflect the ingenuity that exists with Montana brewers. Farm Hand Cider is made by Western Cider in Missoula, Flash Flood Milk Stout is a product of Higherground Brewery in Hamilton, and Strange Cattle IPA comes out of Map Brewing in Bozeman. I ask myself, where in the heck do these names come from?

The cocktail menu is imaginative. Vida de Nieve Paloma is a blend of Vida Mezcal, fresh grapefruit, lime simple syrup and soda, then rimmed with Tajine. Not knowing what Tajine is, I have to ask. It’s a blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt. Their sweet agave pineapple martini uses house-infused pineapple vodka, lemon and agave. Had I not been driving, I might have ordered up this concoction.

I applaud John and Pam for rolling up their sleeves and meeting the challenges of the last two years with supply chain issues and staffing shortages. The two of them can be found most everyday in the kitchen or working the front of the house. John is quick to point out ByWOM is more than just an acronym. A word of recommendation from Big Sky locals is why this eatery has been successful for more than 25 years. This couple has embraced all that Big Sky has become, knowing that the area is rich in outdoor recreation, a cherished part of their lives.

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0