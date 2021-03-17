Candy makes the world a better place

I’ve always found that a box of candy makes for easy gift giving when I struggle for ideas. Candy Masterpiece does a beautiful (and free) job of wrapping gift boxes. They can ship from October through April, provided hot weather doesn’t cause issues with chocolate melting.

I left Great Falls with a small bag of candy and with an upbeat mood after my stroll through Candy Masterpiece. I sensed that Angie’s passion for making sweets has never wavered in all the years of operating her store. She is a woman I can admire, especially with her philosophy. “A smile and a good piece of chocolate can make the world a better place.”

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world.

TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.