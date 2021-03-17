Candy makes the world a better place

Who can take a sunrise
Sprinkle it with dew
Cover it with chocolate or a miracle or two?
The Candy Man can cause he mixes it with love
And makes the world taste good
These lyrics were written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley for the 1971 film "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." Now the song is stuck in my head as I explore Candy Masterpiece, an enchanting store on Central Avenue in Great Falls. The business is owned and operated by Angie Bruskotter. The eye-popping interior is chock-full of shelves, bins and baskets of candy. Behind a glass front is an assortment of fudge, and as I wander to the back, I spy glass cases full of chocolate. My half-hearted diet is in trouble now!
Angie and I have something in common, although I’m not sure if it’s a blessing or curse. We both have had a sweet tooth since childhood. Mine has resulted in a few cavities over the years, while Angie’s sweet tooth turned into a successful enterprise. Angie learned to make candy at a young age from her mom and would create candy as gifts for family and friends. Born in Great Falls, she would attend MSU, move out of state, but then find her way back to open Candy Masterpiece. January 2021 marked 21 years in business for this energetic candy lover.
I watch as Angie scurries about waiting on customers, checking on the milk chocolate melting in a double boiler, and helping her staff stay on top of candy making. She has a sweetness to her, reflective of all the goodies surrounding her. When Angie first opened the doors, she started with a few flavors of homemade fudge. Today, the store is best known for its fudge, with top sellers being chocolate, chocolate walnut, and dark chocolate sea salt caramel. Angie has over 150 varieties in her repertoire, with around 20 available on any given day. For Easter, Angie’s crew will roll out a lemon meringue fudge. Around Thanksgiving and Christmas, you can find pumpkin caramel, cranberry nut, and eggnog flavors.
Fudge is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what delectables you can find at Candy Masterpiece. There is a pleasing assortment of chocolate confections, including nut clusters, caramel, cream-filled bonbons, and chews. Angie handcrafts her chocolate goodies by starting with a base of high-quality Guittard chocolate. “It’s a wonderful blend of refined chocolate, not acrid,” says Angie. Truffles are another specialty, with over 60 variations crafted over time. Angie keeps the case stocked with a selection of 15 flavors and rotates monthly. These melt-in-your-mouth confections will make customers purr, according to Angie.
On Fridays, Angie and her crew go to work pulling taffy and welcome taste testers to stop by for a sample. New for March is a maple pancake flavor of these chewy treats. Another unusual item that catches my eye is snappers Rice Krispie Treats, coated in caramel, then dipped in milk chocolate, and zappers Rice Krispie Treats covered in caramel and white chocolate, then topped with sprinkles.
As I watch Angie hand-dip cherries in a vat of milk chocolate, she explains there are different types of cherry cordials. I was familiar with the cherries covered in chocolate with a liquid cordial center. Angie’s creations start with a maraschino cherry, hand-dipped into either a thick vanilla bean or Amaretto flavored buttercream, then hand-dipped again into milk, dark or white chocolate for the final coat. I have one word for these chocolate delights — scrumptious!
Looking around at bins of candy and gum, a wave of nostalgia sweeps over me. I’m walking down a candy memory lane lined with candy cigarettes, Necco Wafers, gold coins, Nik-L-Nip (wax bottles filled with sweet liquid), Satellite Wafers, French burnt peanuts and Mary Jane candies. There are boxes of Clove, Black Jack, and Beemans chewing gum, plus Chicklets gum wrapped in tiny four-packs that catch my eye. There are baskets of jawbreakers, including the monster-sized 3-incher. That is a candy I will never try nor give to my grandchildren. I’m trying to imagine how long it takes some little kid to lick that rock-hard ball made of layers of water, corn syrup, food coloring, and a sugar called dextrose down to the size of a pea.
As if the smell, taste, and sight of all the goodness in Candy Masterpiece weren’t enough, there is music as well. I hear the voices of employees Michelle Lockhart and Katie Ellingson singing to the '80s rock music that plays softly in the background. As Katie puts it, “We sing just for fun. We’re music freaks.” It’s not often you find a business allowing and encouraging their employees to sing. Kudos to Angie for creating a cheerful vibe in her store. I couldn’t work at Candy Masterpiece, as I cannot carry a tune, and all those sweets would be too tempting!
I’ve always found that a box of candy makes for easy gift giving when I struggle for ideas. Candy Masterpiece does a beautiful (and free) job of wrapping gift boxes. They can ship from October through April, provided hot weather doesn’t cause issues with chocolate melting.
I left Great Falls with a small bag of candy and with an upbeat mood after my stroll through Candy Masterpiece. I sensed that Angie’s passion for making sweets has never wavered in all the years of operating her store. She is a woman I can admire, especially with her philosophy. “A smile and a good piece of chocolate can make the world a better place.”
Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world.
TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.