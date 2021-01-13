Carrots can be eaten in a variety of ways

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees. Butter a 10-inch (12-cup) Bundt pan (preferably non-stick). Sprinkle the pan with a big spoonful of flour and then tilt and tap the pan to distribute the flour evenly. Turn the pan upside down over the sink and gently shake out the excess flour. In a large bowl sift together the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, and nutmeg. Set aside. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl using a hand-held mixer, beat together the sugar, oil, and vanilla on medium speed for 2 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. On low speed, add half of the flour mixture and mix just until the flour disappears. Mix in the remaining flour just until combined, stopping and scraping down the sides of the bowl once with a rubber spatula. Add the carrots and poppy seeds and mix on low speed just until thoroughly combined. Gently pour the batter into the prepared pan, spreading it evenly. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 60–70 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Run a table knife around the inside edge of the pan to loosen the cake sides, then invert the cake onto the rack and let cool completely. To make the glaze, whisk together the confectioner’s sugar and lemon juice until the sugar is dissolved. With the cooled cake still on the rack, drizzle the glaze evenly over the top, allowing the glaze to drip down the sides. Place a sheet of waxed paper under the cake rack to catch the drips. Transfer the cake to a cake plate and cut into wedges to serve. Source: “Roots, the Definitive Compendium with more than 225 Recipes,” Diane Morgan.