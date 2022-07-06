Casagranda's Steakhouse: Upscale dining served with a slice of Butte's History

There is something about Butte folks that I love. They are resilient, spirited, sometimes loud and feisty, but they are go-getters. I imagine it comes from years of a community connected to the mines that have seen disasters, union intrusions, shutdowns, and new beginnings. Many of the historic buildings in Butte have been repurposed over the years into successful shops and eateries. Such is the case with Casagranda’s Steakhouse.

Casagranda’s is housed in what was the Bertogolio warehouse, built in 1900 by Italian immigrant Dominic Bertogolio. The building housed a liquor, wine, and beer distribution, along with domestic goods. In its heyday, sales from the distribution amounted to $750,000 a year. The most notable of the beers was Highlander Beer, brewed in Missoula from 1910 to 1964 and shipped to Butte by rail. Ghost signs (old hand-painted advertising signs found on the exterior of buildings) are common in Butte. Casagranda’s is no exception, with the name of the warehouse and Highlander Beer emblazoned on the brick exterior.

Sisters Carrie Ann Leary and Lisa Randall, whose maiden names were Casagranda, were born in Butte but raised in Idaho. They returned to Butte during their high school years, where both had jobs waitressing. Lisa went on to study at the University of Washington, earning a degree as an elementary school teacher. Carrie studied business at Montana Tech and took a position as manager at Land of Magic Steakhouse in Logan and Land of Magic Too in Whitehall. Armed with experience gained from their early years of restaurant involvement, the sisters bought the Land of Magic Too, leased space in the Bertogolio warehouse, and moved the restaurant to The Mining City. Over time, they purchased the building, including Guido’s Bar in the back, and acquired a liquor license. They changed the name to Casagranda’s Steakhouse and crafted a new menu. The pair have been going strong since opening in 2002.

Both women were keen on preserving this iconic Butte landmark and all the contents that remained from its early days. Old sales receipts and Mr. Bertogolio’s correspondence have become graphic elements on the walls. Historical photos are displayed throughout the building, along with mining paraphernalia. Each resin-covered table has paintings of Butte landmarks, with some of the artwork done by Carrie and some by local artists. Table legs are made out of pipe coated in copper. At the start of 2020, the restaurant underwent major remodeling, including a complete kitchen overhaul, refurbishing floors, and adding new awnings to the exterior. The interior of Casagranda’s is a reflection of Butte’s intriguing past and works well as a conversation piece for diners.

In Guido’s Bar, old railroad spikes function as beer pull tabs. Prominently on display are liquors crafted in Butte at Headframe Spirits, located a few blocks to the west. Like Casagranda’s, Headframe is another Butte enterprise paying homage to its past, with names like NeverSweat Bourbon Whiskey, Destroying Angel Whiskey, Orphan Girl Bourbon Cream Liquor, and High Ore Vodka, all named after historic Butte mines.

Carrie and Lisa were keen from the start that this was a family restaurant, and family-style cooking would prevail. Everything is made from scratch, from soups, sauces, and dressings, to crab cakes. Steaks are hand-cut, as are the fries. The sisters ask me, “Aren’t you going to ask us about our top seller?” So naturally, I ask, and I’m surprised by their answer. They blurt out, “Mac and cheese!” Really? I’ve seen mouthwatering steaks sizzling on the grill, so this top seller is puzzling. Carrie speaks up. “It’s comfort food. You know how music can take you back in time, so it is with mac and cheese. The locals love it. For out-of-towners, they usually order either a ribeye or filet.”

When they first opened, Carrie and Lisa intended to focus on exceptional Montana-raised beef. But their menu has morphed beyond steaks into a full range of entrees, from seafood to pasta to chicken.

Filet mignon, T-bone, ribeye, New York, top sirloin, and prime rib round out the beef choices.

Chicken options include piccata, Marsala, orange ginger, and Thai. Prawns, king crab, lobster, and scampi are choices for those in the mood for fish. Casagranda’s offers a rich seafood paella, using Saffron risotto sautéed with New Zealand Green Lip Mussels, bay scallops, prawns, and Andouille sausage. Art’s Spicy Cream Sauce is the top seller for pasta dishes, using basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, and scallions served over penne pasta. A scoop of Montana-made Wilcoxson’s ice cream completes each meal.

Lisa runs the front of the house while Carrie heads up the kitchen staff and is the self-appointed queen of cleanliness. “I’m all about deep cleaning,” she quips. On any given day, there are five cooks in the kitchen, which speaks to the popularity of this restaurant. At one point, one of their chefs was into sushi, so they created a sushi menu for Thursday nights back in 2011, which has proved to be a winner. Fish is flown in fresh from Hawaii. I’m not a sushi fan, but I can say the choices are extensive with the use of ahi tuna, octopus, and eel. What I found intriguing on the sushi menu was a nod to Butte traditions, with their pork chop inside-out roll loaded with dill pickle, mustard, onion, and our homemade pork chop. As the siblings say, “We know it’s silly, but it just wouldn’t be Butte without a little bit of traditional Butte food incorporated into our sushi!” I could handle this version of sushi-no raw fish and no seaweed!

This coming December will mark 20 years the sisters have been in business. Family-run businesses aren’t always a piece of cake, but Carrie and Lisa have it figured out. “We each bring our strengths to the business. We have some days that aren’t the best, but overall, we count our blessings for working together as a family. “Did we mention we live across the street from each other,” they say with a laugh.