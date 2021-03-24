Cause for Easter celebration

Sunday, April 4, will be Easter Sunday and many families will be celebrating with a traditional Easter egg hunt and a special brunch or dinner. This year more families will be able to gather in person because of the number of people who have received the vaccine, which will be a cause for celebration. Since bunnies are such a common theme for Easter, bake up a batch of the Orange Bunny Rolls to serve with eggs and a bowl of fruit for breakfast or brunch. The strawberry salad and pork roast are sure to be standout features for your Easter dinner. I wish you a happy spring and special Easter greetings.
Orange Bunny Rolls
Greet your family Easter morning with a platter of these adorable bunny rolls. Orange marmalade flavors the inside of these tender yeast rolls as well as the icing. These will likely become your new Easter tradition.
(Makes: 12 rolls)
Ingredients:
3 1/2-4 cups all-purpose flour
1 package active dry yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)
1 cup milk
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup butter
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2/3 cup orange marmalade
1 egg (for egg wash)
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 cup orange marmalade
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl, stir together 2 cups of the flour and the yeast. In a medium saucepan, heat and stir together milk, granulated sugar, butter and kosher salt just until warm (120–130 degrees) and butter almost melts. Add milk mixture and the two eggs to the flour mixture. Stir until combined. Stir in as much of the remaining flour as you can. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough remaining flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth and elastic (3–5 minutes). Shape the dough into a ball. Place in a moderately greased bowl; turn once. Cover; let rise in a warm place 1 hour or until double. Punch dough down. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Cover; let rest 10 minutes. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface roll dough out into an 18x12-inch rectangle. Spread the 2/3 cup marmalade over dough, leaving a 4-inch border along one of the long sides. Starting from the filled long side, roll up rectangle. (Don’t pinch dough to seal seam.) Slice into 12 equal pieces. Arrange pieces, spiral side up, on prepared baking sheets. To shape: Gently uncurl the 4 inches of the roll without marmalade and cut in half lengthwise using kitchen scissors. Bend each strip and pinch the ends to look like bunny ears. Cut thin lengthwise strips inside each ear. Cover rolls and let rise in a warm place about 30 minutes or until nearly double in size. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, lightly beat remaining egg and 1 tablespoon water. Brush onto rolls. Bake rolls about 15 minutes, or until light brown. For icing: Stir together powdered sugar, the 1/4 cup marmalade, and 2 tablespoons water to make a drizzling consistency. Spoon icing over warm rolls. Let cool slightly before serving. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Magazine”, April 2021.
Fruit-Pecan Pork Roast
For a switch from the traditional ham, how about serving this spectacular pork roast that will impress your guests, not only with the appearance, but the flavor the sweet, tangy, cranberry glaze adds to the pork.
Ingredients:
1 boneless rolled pork loin roast (3–3 1/2 pounds)
1/2 cup chopped green onions
4 tablespoons butter, divided
1/4 cup orange juice
1 bay leaf
1 (14 oz.) can whole-berry cranberry sauce
1/2 cup chicken broth
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon sugar
1/4 cup apricot preserves
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place roast on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Bake roast, uncovered, 45 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, sauté onions in 1 tablespoon butter for 1 minute. Add orange juice and bay leaf; cook and stir over medium heat until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add the cranberry sauce, broth, pecans and vinegar; cook and stir until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the salt, pepper, sugar and remaining butter until butter is melted. Discard bay leaf. Remove 1/4 cup sauce and stir in preserves; spoon over roast. Set remaining sauce aside. Bake 20–25 minutes longer until a thermometer reads 145 degrees. Let meat stand for 10 minutes before slicing. Serve with reserved sauce. Hints: Additional flavor can be added to your pork roast by cutting little slits in the roast and inserting 3 or 4 bay leaves. Source: “The Best Recipes from 106 Contests, Taste of Home Grand Prize Winners”, 2012.
Jell-O Strawberry Margarita Salad
For a refreshing spring salad to serve for your Easter dinner, this colorful strawberry salad is sure to be a big hit and the fresh fruit flavors will blend well with ham or other meat that is being served. The crushed tortilla chips are a surprise flavor and texture for the crust.
(Servings: 20)
Ingredients:
2 cups finely crushed tortilla chips
1/2 cup sugar, divided
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1 1/2 packages (8 oz. each) cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons milk
2 1/4 cups thawed Cool Whip topping, divided
2 cups boiling water
1 package (6 oz.) strawberry flavored Jell-O
1 cup cold water
½ cup orange juice
Zest and juice from 1 lime
4 cups fresh strawberries, sliced
Directions:
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine crushed chips, 1/4 cup sugar, and butter; press onto bottom of 13x9-inch pan sprayed with cooking spray. Bake 10 minutes. Cool. Beat cream cheese, milk and remaining sugar in medium bowl with mixer until blended. Stir in 1 cup Cool Whip; spread over crust, completely covering crust. Refrigerate until ready to use. Add boiling water to gelatin mix in large bowl; stir 2 minutes until completely dissolved. Stir in cold water, orange juice, lime zest and juice. Refrigerate 1 1/2 hours or until thickened. Stir strawberries into gelatin mixture; spoon over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate 3 hours or until firm. Serve topped with remaining Cool Whip. If desired, sprinkle with additional lime zest and garnish with thin lime wedges before serving. Source: “Kraft Food & Family”, Spring 2017.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.