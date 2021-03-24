Cause for Easter celebration

In a large mixing bowl, stir together 2 cups of the flour and the yeast. In a medium saucepan, heat and stir together milk, granulated sugar, butter and kosher salt just until warm (120–130 degrees) and butter almost melts. Add milk mixture and the two eggs to the flour mixture. Stir until combined. Stir in as much of the remaining flour as you can. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in enough remaining flour to make a moderately soft dough that is smooth and elastic (3–5 minutes). Shape the dough into a ball. Place in a moderately greased bowl; turn once. Cover; let rise in a warm place 1 hour or until double. Punch dough down. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Cover; let rest 10 minutes. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured surface roll dough out into an 18x12-inch rectangle. Spread the 2/3 cup marmalade over dough, leaving a 4-inch border along one of the long sides. Starting from the filled long side, roll up rectangle. (Don’t pinch dough to seal seam.) Slice into 12 equal pieces. Arrange pieces, spiral side up, on prepared baking sheets. To shape: Gently uncurl the 4 inches of the roll without marmalade and cut in half lengthwise using kitchen scissors. Bend each strip and pinch the ends to look like bunny ears. Cut thin lengthwise strips inside each ear. Cover rolls and let rise in a warm place about 30 minutes or until nearly double in size. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, lightly beat remaining egg and 1 tablespoon water. Brush onto rolls. Bake rolls about 15 minutes, or until light brown. For icing: Stir together powdered sugar, the 1/4 cup marmalade, and 2 tablespoons water to make a drizzling consistency. Spoon icing over warm rolls. Let cool slightly before serving. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Magazine”, April 2021.