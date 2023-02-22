Today, Feb. 22, is our first President, George Washington’s birthday. Cherry pie is frequently associated with his birthday, probably because of the legend associated with him — the legend of him damaging his father’s cherry tree with his hatchet when he was a young boy is the most well-known and enduring tale about George. It is hard to beat a classic cherry pie, but there are many other variations, and following are a few for you to try.

Cheesecake Cherry Pie

This special cherry pie was a prize winner for a Michigan resident in the “Brides” category in one of the Pillsbury Bake-Offs. It combines two popular desserts, cherry pie and cheesecake, into one. If you want to avoid making a pie crust, this is for you since it uses a cookie-type crust that is pressed into the pie plate.

(Makes: 9-inch pie)

Ingredients for crust:

2/3 cup butter or margarine

2 tablespoons sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1½ cups all-purpose flour

Ingredients for filling:

1(20 oz.) can sour pie cherries (2½ cups)

½ cup sugar

3 tablespoons flour

Reserved cherry juice (about ¾ cup)

1/8 teaspoon red food coloring

¼ teaspoon almond extract

Ingredients Cheesecake Topping:

2 (3-oz.) packages cream cheese (2/3 cup), softened

1 egg, unbeaten

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. For crust: Cream butter or margarine with sugar and salt. Add flour to make a crumb mixture. Press mixture into bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie pan (do not cover rim of pan). For Cherry filling: Drain cherries, saving juice. Combine sugar and flour in saucepan. Add the cherry juice (about ¾ cup); mix well. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thickened. Remove from heat; add cherries. Blend in red food coloring and almond extract. Turn into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. While pie is baking prepare cheesecake topping: Combine softened cream cheese, egg, sugar and vanilla. Beat until thick and creamy. After the 15 minutes baking time has completed, remove the pie from the oven and spread the cheesecake topping over the cherry filling, leaving a 3-inch circle in the middle uncovered. Bake an additional 30 minutes. Cool before serving. Source: “Pillsbury’s Best of the Bake-Off Collection.”

Cherry Angel Pie

The meringue crust makes this pie extra special and the meringue crust is not difficult to make. If you have not made a meringue before, now is the time to try it.

Ingredients:

4 eggs, separated

1/8 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cream of tartar

Sugar

1 (1 pound) can pitted, red, sour cherries in syrup

1 tablespoon cornstarch

¼ teaspoon almond extract

1 cup heavy cream

Fresh or maraschino cherries with stems (for garnish)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. To make shell: Beat egg whites and salt until foamy; add cream of tartar. Continue beating, adding 1 cup sugar gradually until mixture is very stiff. Spread 1-inch layer on bottom of greased 9-inch pie pan. Spread an even layer on sides of pan and pipe remaining meringue in rosettes on edge or build up edge as an alternate. Bake in very slow oven, (250 degrees) for 1 hour; turn off heat and let meringue stand in oven 1 hour longer. Make Filling: Drain cherries, reserving ½ cup syrup. In saucepan mix cornstarch, 2 tablespoons sugar, and syrup. Cook stirring, until thickened. Add small amount of mixture to slightly beaten egg yolks. Stir into mixture in saucepan and cook 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add flavoring and cherries; chill. Whip cream until stiff and stir into cherry mixture. Pile into cold meringue shell. Refrigerate 12 hours before serving. Decorate top with maraschino cherries with stems or fresh cherries. Source: Good Housekeeping Magazine insert, “The Collector’s Cookbook.”

Heavenly Cherry Pie

This cherry pie recipe is one of those included in the “Favorite Pie Series” from Midwest Living. Chocolate and cherries definitely go together and using wafer crumbs for the crust and prepared pie filling makes it an easy pie to create.

(Servings: 10)

Ingredients:

1½ cups chocolate wafer crumbs (about 25 wafers)

¼ cup butter or margarine, melted

1 (21-oz.) can cherry pie filling

¼ cup sugar

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1 cup water

½ of a 6-oz. package white chocolate baking squares (3 squares)

3 egg yolks

1¼ cups whipping cream

2 tablespoons coffee liqueur or strong coffee

Whipped cream (opt.)

Chocolate curls (opt.)

Directions:

Lightly butter a 9-inch pie pan. In a mixing bowl, combine wafer crumbs and melted butter. Press mixture evenly onto the bottom and sides of pie plate. Bake in a 350 degree oven for 8 minutes; cool. Spread 1 cup of the pie filling in bottom of crust; set aside. Cover remaining pie filling; refrigerate. In a medium saucepan, combine sugar and gelatin. Add water and white chocolate baking squares. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture boils, chocolate melts, and gelatin dissolves. Remove from heat. In a medium mixing bowl, beat egg yolks. Stir in ¾ cup of the hot gelatin mixture; stir until combined. Return all to saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until mixture bubbles. Transfer to large mixing bowl. Cover and chill about 45 minutes or until mixture is the consistency of unbeaten egg whites, stirring occasionally. In a chilled mixing bowl, beat the 1¼ cups whipping cream and the liqueur or coffee with mixer until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whipped cream mixture into gelatin mixture. Spoon into crust. Cover and chill for 4 hours or overnight. To serve, spoon remaining cherry pie filling evenly over pie. Garnish with additional whipped cream and chocolate curls, if you like. Source: “Midwest Living Magazine” promo sheet.

Cheery Cherry Cobbler

In this fascinating dessert, the cake and fruit layers reverse places as they bake. If you would like a brighter red color to the cherries, add a little red food color.

(Servings: 12 – 16)

Ingredients Crust:

1 package white cake mix

3 eggs

1¼ cups water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

Ingredients Fruit Filling:

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 (28 oz.) jar pitted red tart cherries, with juice

2 tablespoons butter, melted

½ teaspoon almond flavoring, (optional)

Whipped cream or ice cream (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan. In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, eggs, water, and oil. Beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Spread evenly in prepared pan. In a medium bowl, combine sugar and cornstarch. Stir in cherries (with juice), melted butter, and extract. Mix well. Spoon evenly over batter. Bake 50–60 minutes or until cake is set and golden. Serve warm or cool with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired. Source: “Duncan Hines Cake Mix Magic,” Jill Snider.