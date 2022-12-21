Closing out the year with candy cane marshmallows

We all indulge a bit more during the holiday season, and I support that 100%. There are so many special dishes and treats that we save for this time of year because they are tied to fun memories and traditions we hold dear.

In this gift-giving season, we are also more inclined to share something sweet with our close friends, family, and neighbors to let them know we are thinking of them. My favorite is the one I shared with you last year — pistachio brittle — which I reserve only for the month of December (message me on IG to get the recipe: @intermediatechef).

This Christmas and holiday season, I created a new one that could end up being a favorite for any age. They are colorful homemade marshmallows that include a slight minty flavor with the cameo of crushed candy canes. So soft and delightfully spongy with a great flavor. Top your favorite hot chocolate with them and instant memories are made.

If you have never made marshmallows from scratch, you will be surprised at how simple they are. The only special equipment required is a candy thermometer. A stand mixer also comes in handy. Anytime you are pouring and mixing a hot, sugar substance, you don’t want any little bits to touch your bare skin. This is why a hand mixer should only be used if you wear protective gloves.

If you are not keen on the flavor of mint, this recipe works wonderfully without it. The great taste of vanilla from the extract will still make these special, and you can even use them to make some holiday s’mores. The food coloring is only for appearance, so feel free to leave that out as well. But the mint flavor is not overpowering in this recipe — just a hint of mint. Give it a try to really pull in a bit of Christmas flavor.

Those on the receiving end of these treats will not soon forget these special marshmallows.

Candy cane marshmallows

Ingredients:

1/4 cup finely crushed mint candy canes

3/4 ounce gelatin (3 small packets)

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup corn syrup

1 cup water

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp kosher salt

Powdered sugar

Vegetable cooking spray

Optional: Red and green food coloring

Directions:

In your stand mixer bowl, add 1/2 cup cold water and your gelatin and allow to sit for 10 minutes.

In a medium sauce pan, add 1/2 cup water, 1 cup corn syrup, 1/4 tsp kosher salt, and 1 1/2 cup of granulated sugar. On medium low heat, allow the sugar to dissolve while stirring. Once that is dissolved, raise heat to high and allow the mixture to boil without stirring. It needs to get to 240-245 degrees F, so use a candy thermometer. It can take up to 10-15 minutes, so be patient and watch it closely.

When it reaches the appropriate temperature, slowly add the hot sugary contents to the stand mixer bowl with the bloomed gelatin. Use your whisk attachment to mix. The candy mixture is hot, so start your stand mixer on low and then gradually raise the speed to high after a minute or two. Allow to mix for 15 minutes total. In the final minute, add the crushed candy canes and vanilla extract.

Using an 8’ x 8’ or 9’ x 9’ pan lined with plastic wrap and sprayed very lighting with cooking spray, place the marshmallow mixture into the pan and flatten out. A plastic spatula coated lightly with cooking spray will help you get it out of the bowl and spread out evenly. Put in some dots of green and red food coloring around the top and swirl with a metal skewer or knife to create a fun pattern. Dust the top with a bit of powdered sugar. Let sit at least six hours or overnight.

When you are ready to cut the marshmallows, take out of the pan and remove the plastic wrap. Dust the bottom and the sides with powdered sugar. On a cutting board and using a knife coated with a bit of cooking spray, cut the marshmallows into your desired size. Toss with more powdered sugar on the newly cut sides to prevent sticking. The marshmallows will stay good for several weeks in an airtight container.