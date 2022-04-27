Commemorate Montana-Japan relations with gyoza

Montana and Japan may share more in common than you think. We have almost the same square miles of geography, we both have a love of world-renowned beef, and Montana’s own Mike Mansfield served as ambassador to Japan for both President Carter and President Reagan in the '70s and '80s.

But there are obvious big differences. Japan packs 125 million people into the square mileage that we have over 1 million. They have the third largest economy in the world compared to our much smaller GDP, even by U.S. standards. There are clear cultural, language and dietary differences too.

Whether it was to bridge our differences or strengthen our commonalities, Montana leaders entered into a sister state relationship with the prefecture of Kumamoto, Japan four decades ago this year. This relationship was first proposed by then-ambassador Mike Mansfield as a way to boost U.S.-Japan ties. Since then, visitors from Japan to Montana are some of the highest from any country and they are Montana’s fourth largest foreign trading partner.

My own experience with Japan is perhaps different than others born and raised in Montana. Although I have never been to the Land of the Rising Sun (but I definitely want to some day), I grew up being exposed to bits of Japanese food and culture since my dad spent time there in the '70s.

Even now, if the Bennions pull together for a family reunion, there is a good chance a gyoza party will be on the agenda. Gyoza are Japanese-style dumplings that have a thin dough wrapper with a filling of ground meat and vegetables. We divide the tasks up — chopping, folding, searing and steaming — and eat gyoza until we need a nap.

But you don’t need an assembly line and huge family to make gyoza at your house. The ingredients are fairly available in larger grocery stores in Big Sky Country.

For the wrappers, you will need to find gyoza wrappers, not wonton skins. The ingredients in both of those are different, and gyoza are circles rather than squares. Wontons can be used in a pinch, but seek out gyoza wrappers at the store or online. Traditional gyoza most often use pork, although I have found that chicken can be a tasty option as well, especially since ground chicken can be secured in most meat departments.

This particular recipe is fairly unique as it pulls together some flavors from the broader Asian Pacific Rim while still holding true to the Japanese methodology. You will usually find cabbage in most gyoza, but I like the flavor coming from shishito peppers. The cilantro and lime zest in this recipe are also not orthodox, but they bring fun and unique qualities for your taste buds.

So let’s celebrate a fun 40-year anniversary with our brothers and sisters in Kumamoto, Japan, with a culinary nod to one of their nation’s best food creations.

Shishito pepper gyoza

Ingredients:

1 lb ground chicken or pork

3 tbsp chopped shishito peppers

1 tbsp minced ginger minced

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

2 finely chopped scallions

Zest of one lime

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp sesame oil

Salt and pepper to taste

One package gyoza wrappers

Vegetable oil for frying

Dipping sauce:

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

1 tsp sesame oil

Directions:

Lightly flour a baking tray that you will place the folded gyoza on as they await their final destination in a frying pan. Lightly dampen a few paper towels you can use to cover your folded gyoza so they don’t dry out as you finish the process for them all.

Combine all prepped ingredients into a large bowl. Fill a cup with water that will be used to dip your fingers in to wet the edges of the gyoza to seal. Using a small spoon, take a tablespoon of the filling and place in the center of a wrapper. You want to use the same amount of meat without overfilling to ensure they all will have the same cook time.

After dipping your finger in the water, run it around half of the inside edge of the wrapper. To create a fun fold, start by bringing the center of the dry edge and the center of the wet edge together with a pinch. On the right side of the pinch, fold two or three pleats toward the center, making sure to seal the two sides as you go. Do the same on the left side as you make two or three pleats toward the center and seal.

As you fold, you are also squeezing out any air as you go since you want tight-packed gyoza. Once it is all sealed, gently press on the gyoza to flatten out the bottom to create a nice surface area for frying. Place completed gyoza on the tray and cover with the damp paper towels.

In a non-stick pan with about a tablespoon of vegetable oil on medium heat, place 6-8 gyoza with the bottom-side down and allow to fry until the bottoms are golden brown. Pour in ½ cup of water and cover with a lid or foil with a slight crack to allow some evaporation. After 6-7 minutes when most of the water has evaporated, lift the lid and allow all water to evaporate and for the bottoms of the gyoza to crisp up again. Serve hot with the dipping sauce.

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0