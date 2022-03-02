Cousin Jack Pasties for your plate

The association between Butte and pasties could easily trick any non-Butte person into assuming the dish might have an Irish origin. Anyone from Butte or with Cornish ancestry will set you straight.

The original hot pocket we call the “pasty” was brought across the Atlantic Ocean to the Mining City by immigrants from Cornwall, England. These transplants were dubbed “Cousin Jacks.” Coming from the most southwestern tip of Great Britain, these new arrivals brought expertise in mining and a hunger for economic opportunities in the mines of Butte, America.

Their hunger while working in the mines also brought about a lasting legacy on the Montana food scene with their delicacy called the pasty. It’s a pie-like crust most often stuffed with cubed beef, potatoes, and onions that were carried in lunch pails deep into the bowels of the earth to eat mid-shift for a hearty boost of energy.

There is no doubt that pasties are deeply embedded in the food culture in Butte and appear on menus or in grocery stores in others parts of Montana too. Many families have recipes handed down from great-grandparents, all with subtle variations in how to prepare the crust, the filling, and the ever-important condiment debate of gravy versus ketchup.

By putting out my own recipe, I know I will alienate some readers who fall in different pasty camps. Like if you use lard or shortening for your crust or keep the filling more basic than my version. I’m not advocating that anyone abandon family recipes! But consider for a moment the number of people who have never made pasties and want to experience their goodness.

Call me a pasty proselytizer in a quest to ensure the original hot pocket can make its way into every Montana kitchen. A pasty (or two) on every plate for St. Piran’s day on March 5 (the patron saint of Cornwall) is my quest for this column.

For my recipe, I studied a few older recipes from Cornwall. I found rutabaga in most of those old-time recipes, which is a fun way to use an ingredient you’ve probably just glossed over at the grocery store for years. Carrots showed up in fewer, but I like the color it brings to the equation with the white potatoes and yellow rutabaga.

Unorthodox? A bit. Tasty? Most definitely! I’ve had Butte natives taste this version and tell me they were the best they’ve ever had. That’s better than a James Beard award in my book.

I am firmly in camp “gravy” instead of team “ketchup” when it comes to condiments, but friends I have in England tell me they are often served with no condiments fresh from the bakeries. You do you, as long as I can have my gravy.

Cousin Jack Pasty

Crust

2 cup all-purpose flour

8 tbsp butter

1 tsp vinegar

5-6 tbsp ice water

Filling

1 cup cubed sirloin or top round

3/4 cup potato (1/4-inch dice)

1/2 cup rutabaga (1/8 inch dice)

1/2 cup carrot (1/8 inch dice)

1/2 cup onion (finely chopped)

Generous salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp butter

Optional: a sprinkle of freshly chopped thyme and rosemary

Topping

1 egg (lightly beaten)

Directions:

To make the crust, cube 8 tbsp cold butter and put in a food processor with the flour and vinegar. Pulse until it looks like coarse corn meal. Add up to 6 tablespoons of water, 1 tablespoon at a time (pulse, add, pulse, add…) through the funnel. Then run the food processor until a dough ball forms. Remove the dough and place in plastic wrap in the fridge for an hour.

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Remove your dough from the fridge and let it sit out for 15 minutes. Cut into 6 equal parts. With a rolling pin and extra flour, roll them into circles of about 7-8 inches round.

In a large mixing bowl, combine all filling ingredients and season well with salt and pepper (and any herbs if you are using them). Evenly divide the filing onto the six crusts, being careful to not overfill. At the top of the filling for each pasty, place a bit of butter in little chunks. With the beaten egg, lightly brush the edges of the crust. Fold the circles in half and bring the edges together. Crimp the edges by pulling the bottom crust over the top and pinching together.

Place the pasties on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush the tops of the crusts with egg wash. Bake for 35 minutes until they are a nice golden brown and all the filling contents are soft.

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0