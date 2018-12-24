Anne: So what’s your problem with eggnog?
Emily: It tastes and is the consistency of someone who has made a vanilla milkshake, put some cinnamon in it, and then left it on the counter, in the sun, for hours. It’s a weird viscosity.
Anne: It is.
Emily: It’s not the thickness of a milkshake, but it’s not just like almond milk or chocolate milk or regular milk. It’s so strong. The smell alone. I’m like, oh no, this is not going to work. I don’t like milk to start with. Which is weird.
Anne: It is weird.
Emily: But I just don’t … I don’t get why people like it. I don’t think it tastes good.
Anne: For me it’s like butterscotch and caramel. I like really rich flavors like that and I also love sweet things. Crème brulee is my favorite dessert, which is very rich and sweet.
Emily: And I like caramel, but I’m not a butterscotch fan, but I love sweet stuff. So I’m kind of surprised that I don’t like it more.
Anne: I’m surprised. I had to get my husband to get into it by telling him to mix it with milk so it wasn’t so gooey, but he likes milk. If you don’t like milk …
Emily: I think there’s something about the flavor of it, too, that is just kind of off-putting.
Anne: So you haven’t had eggnog ice cream?
Emily: There’s a fast food restaurant back home [in Oregon] that does seasonal milkshakes and they had an eggnog one and I tried it and I didn’t like it. So even when it’s that thickness, I just don’t like the flavor.
Anne: Is it the nutmeg?
Emily: I love cinnamon. I love nutmeg. I love cream.
Anne: I don’t know what’s wrong with you.
Emily: It’s a lot of things that I like, but put together. Now I haven’t had it alcoholic. It has been recommended that I mix it with however much alcohol I need to to make it bearable, but I could just drink whiskey or hot chocolate. There are other holiday drinks that I like.
Anne: I don’t necessarily think that anyone needs to acquire a taste for anything. If you don’t like it, don’t drink it. I’ll just think you’re weird.
Emily: I made eggnog French toast, and that was good. But I feel like that’s because it doesn’t have the texture issue anymore.
Anne: It’s not gooey.
Emily: It’s not gooey, and it’s mixed with other stuff that I like.
Anne: Fried. You can’t go wrong with fried.
Emily: Bread, oil, syrup, but at that point it’s just like making French toast.
Anne: Spices.
Emily: Yeah. And you already put cinnamon in it. I just don’t understand why it’s such a big deal. To me it doesn’t really scream holiday, either. It’s got a lot of spices, but why isn’t it a fall drink?
Anne: Because they only sell it right around Thanksgiving/Christmas time? I don’t know.
Emily: I feel like it’s a creation, like Valentine’s Day.
Anne: I would drink eggnog any time of year. I think it’s probably because it’s thick and gooey that it’s a winter thing. Because in the summer you want something light and refreshing and not thick and heavy and full of carbs.
Emily: That’s the other thing. It’s so carb-heavy and there are so many other things I’d rather spend those calories on. I could eat a bowl of ice cream and it’d be about the same and I’d enjoy it more.
Anne: That’s why I don’t drink regular soda, only diet soda because it’s not worth the calories. Instead you could have had a grilled cheese sandwich or something wonderful.
Emily: I’m glad we can agree on that. But the other thing that I’m annoyed with: You can get a small thing [container] of heavy whipping cream. You cannot get a small thing of eggnog.
Anne: Not anymore, no. I haven’t seen them in years.
Emily: I wanted just a tiny little thing, just so I could have a taste and dislike it and make my French toast and be happy. I have a half-gallon left. What do I do with this? Make eggnog French toast every day?
Anne: Make eggnog French toast for the newsroom.
Emily: I guess I have to.
I did.
Lucy Parker Crichton’s eggnog
Makes 5 pints.
6 eggs - separate yolks and whites
½ c sugar and ¼ cup sugar
1 pint milk
1 pint cream
1 pint bourbon - 4 Roses
1 oz rum
Directions: Beat ½ c sugar into yolks. Beat ¼ c sugar into egg whites until stiff. Fold yolk mix into egg whites. Mix. Stir in milk and cream. Finally, add bourbon and rum. Keep cold. Best to let it all meld overnight.
Emily's eggnog French toast
4 large eggs
1 cup of eggnog
1 tsp cinnamon
French bread or Texas toast
Beat the eggs, mix in eggnog and cinnamon. You can add nutmeg, too, if you like. Dip your bread in the mixture and fry on a hot griddle. Serve with syrup or whipped cream — or both. You can adjust the ratios however you like to suit your tastes. I'd recommend making a bunch because how else are you going to get rid of the vats of eggnog being pushed down your throat this time of year?