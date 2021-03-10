Everyone can enjoy these Irish-themed recipes

St. Patrick’s Day will be next Wednesday, March 17, and whether you are of Irish descent or not, many people become Irish for the day, wearing green and celebrating in some way. Food is a usual part of the celebration and the grocery stores all are stocked with ample supplies of corned beef and cabbage for people to prepare. Last year I saw an abundance of both still available in the grocery stores after the holiday. Eating corned beef is actually more of an American tradition than an Irish one, but it is something we can enjoy along with a variety of other traditional or Irish-themed dishes.
For a change to the traditional Corned Beef and Cabbage, try this stew that features pork, which is a commonly eaten meat in Ireland. Rather than browning the meat cubes before baking, they are first pre-baked in the oven and then the other ingredients are added. Crisp biscuits top the casserole.
Dublin Stew with Biscuits
(Servings: 6)
Ingredients:
1 pound pork roast, loin or sirloin, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon ground pepper
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups carrots cut into ½-inch pieces
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped celery
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups water
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon bottled brown Kitchen Bouquet sauce
3 beef bouillon cubes
10-ounce package frozen mixed vegetables
Drop Biscuits:
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup corn meal
1½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons milk
3 tablespoons cooking oil
1 egg
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine 1/3 cup flour, salt and pepper; toss with pork pieces to coat. Place in 3-quart casserole. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes. Bring the 2 cups water to a boil; dissolve bouillon cubes in water; add garlic, salt and Kitchen Bouquet. Remove casserole from oven. Stir in carrots, onions, celery and dissolved bouillon mixture. Cover and bake at 400 degrees for 40 minutes. Remove from oven; stir in mixed vegetables. Make biscuits: Combine flour, salt and baking powder. Combine slightly beaten egg, oil and milk. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients until just combined. Drop biscuit dough by teaspoons onto top of pork and vegetable mixture, leaving a little space between for biscuits to rise. If desired, garnish with parsley sprigs on biscuits. Return to oven and bake uncovered an additional 25 minutes. Source: “Pillsbury’s Bake-Off Main Dish Cook Book”, Pillsbury Company.
Roasted Cabbage
(Servings: 4)
Rather than boiling your cabbage try adding flavor by oven roasting it instead. Seasoning the cabbage with olive oil, garlic, and even some red pepper will make this extra special and can be enjoyed any time of the year, not just for St. Patrick’s Day.
Ingredients:
½ medium head green cabbage, cut into 4 wedges
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Place cabbage wedges cut side up on prepared pan. Drizzle with oil. In a small bowl, stir together garlic powder, black pepper, salt and red pepper; sprinkle onto cabbage. Bake for 15 minutes. Turn wedges, and bake until tender, about 15 minutes. Drizzle with lemon juice. Source: “Cooking with Paula Deen”, Jan/Feb, 2018.
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Cheese Hand Pies
(Servings: 4)
For a luncheon dish enjoy corned beef and cabbage in a baked sandwich format. It brings to mind a Reuben sandwich without the Rye bread.
Ingredients:
1 (17.3 oz.) package frozen puff pastry, thawed according to package directions
1 large egg, lightly beaten
2 cups shredded Swiss cheese
16 thin slices deli corned beef
1 cup sauerkraut, well drained and squeezed dry with paper towels
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Unfold pastry sheets onto a very lightly floured work surface. Using a sharp knife, cut each sheet in half crosswise and lengthwise (you should have 8 pieces total). Roll each pastry sheet into a 4-inch square. Brush edges of pastry pieces with egg. Add ¼ cup cheese to centers of 4 pastry pieces. Top each with 2 slices of corned beef, ¼ cup sauerkraut, 2 more slices corned beef, and remaining cheese. Place remaining pastry pieces on top, and crimp edges with a fork to seal. Brush with egg, and cut a slit on top of each pastry to release steam. Place on prepared pan. Bake 20 minutes. Let cool on pan for 5 minutes; serve warm. If desired serve with horseradish sauce.
Green Velvet Cupcakes
(Yield: 2 dozen)
Finish off your St. Patrick’s Day dinner with these Green Velvet cupcakes for a special treat. I have made some changes to the traditional Red Velvet cake and have switched it to green instead, in keeping with the green theme. For fun, top the cupcakes with a special touch of green or gold foil-wrapped chocolate coins.
Ingredients:
¾ cup butter, softened
1½ cups sugar
2 eggs
1½ tablespoons green food coloring
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1¾ cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup baking cocoa
¾ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon white vinegar
Frosting:
2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese, softened (can use low-fat)
¼ cup butter, softened
1½ cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in food coloring and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Combine buttermilk and vinegar. Add dry ingredients to the creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk mixture, beating well after each addition. Fill foil or paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full with batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 – 22 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire rack to cool completely. For Frosting: In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add confectioners’ sugar gradually along with vanilla; beat until smooth. Frost cupcakes. If desired top frosted cupcakes with coconut that has been colored with a little green food coloring, chocolate covered gold coins, green colored sugar or a shamrock. Source: “Taste of Home, American Classics”, 2018.
Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.