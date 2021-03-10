Everyone can enjoy these Irish-themed recipes

St. Patrick’s Day will be next Wednesday, March 17, and whether you are of Irish descent or not, many people become Irish for the day, wearing green and celebrating in some way. Food is a usual part of the celebration and the grocery stores all are stocked with ample supplies of corned beef and cabbage for people to prepare. Last year I saw an abundance of both still available in the grocery stores after the holiday. Eating corned beef is actually more of an American tradition than an Irish one, but it is something we can enjoy along with a variety of other traditional or Irish-themed dishes.