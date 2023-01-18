Expand your soup arsenal

In Montana, we have an abnormally long soup season. I remember a Labor Day when we had a 48-hour deep freeze that zapped all of the leaves off of the trees, skipping fall and going straight to winter. I also recall a time growing up in Billings when we got snow on the last week of school in June. Longtime residents know we should always be prepared for a visit from Jack Frost.

The good thing about an extended season of colder weather is it provides ample time for a dish that is so beloved. Soup can warm up our core on a chilly day, nourish a sick body, or provide our taste buds with some fun, salty and savory flavors. Seriously, what’s not to like?

I like to have several recipes in my soup arsenal where I can make a large batch and freeze some for later. This curried cauliflower soup with quick-cooking Montana yellow lentils is a golden, delicious recipe that is an amazing option to have the day you make it or to save for chilly days to come.

I make no apologies for being such a zealous advocate of Montana pulses since we grow the most in the United States. This soup uses a yellow lentil that cooks fast and provides good viscosity in the dish, a bump of protein, nice sunshiny color, and a lovely flavor.

One other key to enhancing the flavor is the roasting of the cauliflower in the oven prior to adding it to the soup. That slight browning process softens the vegetable and concentrates its taste as the spices get baked into it. I always save some of the smaller bits that get the most browning and reserve those for putting on top of the soup.

The recipe uses the generic “curry powder” you can find in any spice aisle, which isn’t very hot on the heat level and brings good flavor and color to the culinary equation. But if you feel comfortable venturing out, you can substitute in a variety of masala blends that can bring unique flavor profiles. The fresher, the better when it comes to spices!

This soup is both vegan and gluten free if you opt for vegetable broth and forgo the cream-based topping, but non-vegans will hardly think they are missing anything. You will love how the flavor builds with each spoonful. That bit of lemon brings some brightness that you will appreciate as well.

Curried cauliflower soup

Serves 4-6 people

Ingredients:

Half head of large cauliflower (roughly 20 oz of cauliflower in the soup)

1 ½ tbsp curry powder

1 lemon

1 medium size onion

1 tbsp fresh garlic

1 tsp turmeric

32 oz vegetable or chicken broth

½ cup yellow lentils

1 ½ cup water

Kosher salt and pepper

Olive or vegetable oil

Optional for Topping:

1/3 cup sour cream

1/3 cup cream

Directions:

Line a baking sheet with foil and preheat your oven to 400 degrees on convection. Slice your half head of cauliflower into pieces no larger than 3-4 inches. There will be some smaller bits that break off, which is fine.

Toss and coat the pieces in 2-3 tbsp of oil, 1 tbsp of curry powder, 1 tsp kosher salt, some freshly cracked pepper. Place on the baking tray and cook for 20 minutes. Pull it out and use tongs to flip the pieces of cauliflower. Roast another 15-20 minutes, until there is a bit of browning happening around the edges. Reserve a few of the smallest, crunchy bits of cauliflower for the top of your soup.

While that is roasting, chop your medium onion and garlic. Preheat a large saucepan or Dutch oven to medium heat. In 2 tbsps of oil, sauté your onions until soft while stirring occasionally. After 7-8 minutes, add the garlic, turmeric, ½ tbsp of curry powder and cook for another two minutes.

Add your broth, lentils, roasted cauliflower, and water and bring to a boil. Once it reaches a boil, lower the temperature to simmer the soup with the lid on (but slightly cracked) for 20-30 minutes, until lentils are cooked and cauliflower is tender. Use an immersion blender to make the soup smooth in texture. Add the juice of a half of a lemon and taste to see if you need to adjust with more salt, pepper, or lemon juice.

If you opt to go with the discretionary topping, combine the cream and sour cream together and put little dollops on top of your plated soup or use a squeeze bottle to spread it around. Finally, place any of the leftover cauliflower bits on top.