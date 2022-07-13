Failing to learn

I've often heard from teachers that failure can teach us more than success. That sounds counter-intuitive and not very positive. When I was trying to become a pole vaulter in high school I don't recall learning much from crashing on my head all those times. Still, a recent struggle to make an edible sourdough English muffin truly enlightened me about sourdough and the practice of bakery. As always I'm guided by access to the wisdom of The Baking Wizard, Greg Patent (see: bakingwizard.com or gregpatent.substack.com.)

Managing my diabetes-2, I longed for a sugar-free muffin, to replace all that tasty but not so beneficial bread I was toasting. I love English muffins, but there are no sugar-free ones in the stores. Could I actually make them myself?

There are recipes online, no end of them, or check out Greg's "New Frontiers in Western Cooking." They all require a sourdough starter, which calls for at least an overnight rest before you can use it. The starter requires a negligible amount of sugar. Once you have a starter (which you will keep and nourish and replenish as you use it), then you can make the dough, which will itself need to sit overnight. (Most recipes call for sugar in the dough, but I successfully replaced that with erythritol.)

We're talking two days from when I wanted to make some muffins, alas, but from then it was surprisingly simple. Once the dough has risen you add whatever the recipe asks and then you knead it — that's fun. The dough rests briefly, then you roll it out to a thin disc, cut out the muffins and cook them on a griddle for about 10 minutes a side. Voila! Sourdough English muffins!

That will be an unlikely outcome, I fear — on the first try, anyway. I did create a viable sourdough starter in one try. And I even got my dough to rise. It looked pretty good and my cut-out discs rose nicely after a 45-minute rest. They looked fine. I didn't have an electric griddle, but the recipe said I could cook the discs on a skillet at "medium heat." They rose up to about 4-inches! They were awful: over-done on the outside and wet inside.

Well, sometimes you don't succeed. Undaunted, I dumped them, consulted The Wizard and was advised to roll the next attempt a bit thinner, about 1/2-inch. I also bought a griddle with a thermostat and baked the next batch at 275 F. These looked great going in, but they never cooked up right and were soggy within. Dump.

Third try: I extended the rising times and set the temp at 350 F. Still soggy and now too tough on the exterior. Dump.

Fourth try: beautiful rise, cooked at 325 F. They looked great but still damp inside. However, I had come across a useful tip: if the muffins don't cook through, pop them into a 350 F oven for 10 minutes or so. It worked! They were edible!

I improved on them with the next batch. Good muffins! One oddity: after cooling and bagging, the muffins became softer on the exterior, but the inner texture was no longer that desirable porous "sourdough" texture.

These English muffins were good, but not as good as store-bought ones ... yet. They were, however, sugar free. For a person with type-2 diabetes, that is decisive. I learned a lot, even if the mysteries of sourdough, rising and cooking have still to be mastered. I know that I can, and will, make a muffin superior to anything I can buy. Positive failure!