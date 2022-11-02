Fall recipes for pumpkin lovers

Pumpkin lovers can rejoice because fall has arrived and that is when we see pumpkins everywhere and the flavors of pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice are readily available.

Pumpkins originated in the southeastern United States and northeastern Mexico, so our country can take the credit for this popular fruit/vegetable that is now grown all over the world.

Pumpkin is a very nutritious food and is particularly rich in Vitamin A which has many health benefits. It can be cooked into a variety of dishes including savory as well as the sweet ones we are so familiar with.

When cooking with pumpkin it is important to remember that when the recipe calls for “canned” pumpkin, be sure you do not select “pumpkin pie filling” which has sugar and spices added to it. Also, pureed pumpkin can be used as a substitute for part of the oil in a recipe, just like applesauce is substituted to reduce part of the fat.

There are many varieties of pumpkins grown, from small pie (sugar) pumpkins to the very large ones grown for competition. The largest pumpkin grown in North American history was the winner for this years’ competition held each year in California. It was grown in Minnesota, and weighed in at 2,560 pounds.

**If you do not have the pumpkin pie spice that is called for in a recipe, you can make your own with spices you have on hand. For each 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice called for, combine the following: ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, ¼ teaspoon ground ginger, 1/8 teaspoon ground allspice, and 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg.

Baked Ziti with Sausage and Pumpkin Tomato Sauce

You can enjoy savory dishes made with pumpkin, and this one blends pumpkin with tomatoes, onions and sausage to make a special fall dish.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

8 ounces of dried ziti or rigatoni pasta

1 pound bulk sweet Italian sausage

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup dry white wine or chicken broth

½ cup heavy cream

1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin

1 (14.5 oz.) can fire-roasted tomatoes, undrained

½ cup chicken broth

¼ cup chopped flat-leafed parsley

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and return to pot. Meanwhile, in an extra-large skillet cook sausage over medium until sausage is cooked through, stirring to break up sausage as it cooks. Remove from skillet. Add oil to skillet. Cook and stir over medium 4–5 minutes or until tender. Add wine. Cook 2 minutes, or until evaporated. Stir in cream; simmer 1 minute more. Stir in pumpkin, tomatoes, broth, parsley, salt, and crushed red pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add sauce to pasta in pot. Stir in sausage and ¼ cup Parmesan. Season to taste with additional salt and crushed red pepper. Transfer to a 2-quart rectangular dish. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup Parmesan. Bake uncovered, 20 minutes until heated through and lightly browned on top. Sprinkle with additional parsley, if desired. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens Fall Recipes,” 10/2020.

Pumpkin Streusel Coffeecake

If you have a special coffee hour or brunch planned, this is the perfect coffeecake to serve. Pumpkin spice lattes or hot apple cider can accompany it.

(Servings: 9)

Ingredients:

Streusel: ½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened

½ cup chopped walnuts

Coffeecake: 2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup (1 stick) butter, softened

2 eggs

1 cup canned pumpkin

2 teaspoons vanilla

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 8-inch square pan with nonstick cooking spray. For streusel, combine the flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon in small bowl; mix well. Cut in the ¼ cup butter with pastry blender or mix with fingers until coarse crumbs form. Stir in walnuts. Refrigerate until ready to use. For coffeecake combine the flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt in medium bowl. Beat the butter and brown sugar in large bowl with electric mixer at medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well at medium speed after each addition. Beat in vanilla and pumpkin until well blended. Add the flour mixture; beat at low speed until blended. (Batter will be very thick.) Spread half of batter in prepared baking dish; sprinkle with half of streusel. Spread remaining batter over streusel. Sprinkle remaining streusel over batter. Bake about 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in baking dish on wire rack. Source: “Pillsbury Cookbook – Pumpkin,” 2015.

Pumpkin Orange Poppy Seed Cake

Poppy seed Bundt cake is one of my favorites, but this tops that with the addition of pumpkin and orange juice. Using a cake mix simplifies the process of making the cake.

Ingredients:

1 package (18 ¼ oz.) yellow cake mix

¼ cup poppy seeds

2/3 cup orange juice

3 eggs

1¼ cups pumpkin

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients. Mix on low speed for 30 seconds. Beat on medium speed 2 minutes. Pour into greased and floured 12-cup Bundt pan. Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool on rack for 10 minutes; remove cake from pan. Finish cooling on rack. When cool, drizzle/frost top with the following Orange Glaze: Combine 1½ cups sifted powder sugar and 2 tablespoons orange juice in small bowl until smooth. If desired, substitute cream cheese icing for glaze. Source: “Pumpkin Eaters,” by Christine Spicer Greene.

No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Layered Dessert

In place of pumpkin pie make this easy no-bake dessert. The caramel drizzled on the top finishes it off.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

¼ cup butter, melted

1 (15 oz.) can pumpkin

2 packages (3.4 oz. each) Jello-O vanilla flavored instant pudding, divided (Can use fat-free sugar-free).

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tub (8 oz.) whipped topping, thawed, divided

1½ cup plus 1 tablespoon cold milk, divided

8 caramels

Directions:

Mix graham cracker crumbs and melted butter; press into bottom of 13 x 9-inch pan. Whisk pumpkin, 1 package pudding mix, and spice in large bowl until blended. Stir in 2 cups whipped topping; spread over crust. Beat remaining package pudding mix and 1½ cups milk in medium bowl with whisk 2 minutes; spread over pudding in pan. Cover with remaining whipped topping. Refrigerate 4 hours. Microwave caramels and remaining milk in microwave-safe bowl on High 30 seconds; stir until caramels are completely melted and mixture is well blended. Drizzle over dessert just before serving. Source: “Kraft Food & Family 50 Hearty Ideas for Fall,” Fall 2014.