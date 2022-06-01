Farmers market curry with black chickpeas

One of my favorites things to do this time of year is to go to our local farmers market, see what looks tasty and fresh, and let that be the inspiration for what I make the coming week. I have lived in many places with great farmers markets — Billings, Missoula and Helena. Many more happen around the state in the summer and fall, and you should do everything you can to take advantage of what they have to offer.

Once I get inspired with a range of fresh produce, I will often throw them into a dish like this homemade yellow curry. This also gives me a chance to combine the fresh veggies with another Montana-grown favorite — black chickpeas. The color contrast with the yellow curry, black chickpeas, and fresh vegetables is one that will draw anyone’s eyes to it.

Montana is the largest producer of chickpeas in the United States, which are a great source of protein. We don’t eat enough of them here. These unique organic black chickpeas are grown by producers around Big Sky Country and sold by Timeless Natural Food (timelessfood.com). If you order some online, use the discount code JBIR15 at checkout to save a little money. So that is another way to support local Montana farmers.

What is great about this chickpea curry recipe is its adaptability with the vegetable co-stars. For this particular recipe, I went with white asparagus and broccolini as the two main veggies. But nearly anything would be good thrown in here with the chickpeas: zucchini, squash, peas, green bell peppers, green beans, spinach, eggplant, sweet potatoes, carrots — the only limit is what you can find fresh near you.

The spices and coconut milk can also be found in every grocery store. All together, these flavors coupled with the fresh vegetables and hearty chickpeas make for one delicious, colorful and healthy meal that you can change up every time you check out your farmers market.

Farmers Market Curry Recipe

(Serves 4-6)

Ingredients:

1 cup dried black chickpeas

1 medium onion diced

1 jalapeño or two smaller green chilis

1 tbsp minced ginger

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp garam masala

2 tsp turmeric

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander powder

I can petite diced tomato

½ cup water

1/2 cup diced red bell pepper

One can unsweetened coconut milk

8 oz broccolini

16 oz white asparagus cut in thirds

Vegetable oil

One lime

Cilantro

Optional: Toasted cashews

Directions:

Soak the black chickpeas in 5 cups of water overnight. The next day, drain the water and put the chickpeas in a saucepan with 5 cups of new water. Bring to a boil, and then let simmer for 30 minutes. Shut off the heat and let them sit in the water while you work on the rest of the dish.

In a large pan, sauté the diced onion on medium heat with about two tablespoons of vegetable oil for about five minutes, stirring regularly. You should season with a little salt and pepper as you go. Add the ginger, garlic, green chili and sauté for three minutes. If you want your curry a little less spicy, remove the chili seeds and pith as you chop it. Add the garam masala, cinnamon stick, turmeric, cumin, coriander, and sauté another 3 minutes. Add the petite diced tomatoes, red bell pepper, and half cup of water and allow it to simmer for about 10 minutes.

Drain the water off the chickpeas and add them to the sauté pan along with the broccolini, the asparagus and coconut milk (or any veggies you pick up from your farmers market). Cook for about 8-10 minutes, until asparagus and broccolini are tender. Remove the cinnamon stick. Add the juice of half of the lime and check the seasoning levels for salt, adjusting to your preference. Serve with basmati or long-grain rice and top with chopped fresh cilantro and (if you want a bit more texture) some toasted cashews.

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy, MT.

