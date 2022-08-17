Farmers market ratatouille

The week of Aug. 7–13 was celebrated as “The National Farmers Market Week” with the purpose of drawing attention to the value of local farmers markets.

The recognition occurs every year at this time. The first farmers market opened in Boston in 1634, so this method of marketing has been practiced longer than we can imagine. Farmers markets are valuable to the communities they are located in not only for the produce they provide, but for the health benefits they bring to the population, and also for the jobs they provide. The markets give the producers the opportunity to market the goods they grow and to develop a customer base. Be sure to check out your local farmers market, try some of the produce you find there, and support your producers.

Summery ratatouille

(Makes 6 cups)

Make use of a variety of the fresh vegetables you find at your farmer’s market or in your own garden to create ratatouille, an enjoyable, healthy dish that can be used in a variety of ways. Serve it on its own, use it to top a pizza, stuff it in pita breads, make it into gazpacho, serve it over pasta, or create a grain salad with it. You can make a large batch and freeze some to enjoy during the winter months.

Ingredients:

3 medium tomatoes (1 lb. total), peeled and chopped or 1 (15 oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained

3 medium zucchini, (1 lb. total), halved lengthwise and cut into ½-inch thick slices

1 medium eggplant (12 oz.), cut into ½-inch chunks

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 bell pepper (any color), cut into ½-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon herbes de Provence or Italian seasoning, or 1 sprig each fresh thyme, rosemary, oregano, sage, and parsley

1 bay leaf (optional)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

*If desired add 1 medium crookneck summer squash, cut into ½-inch chunks

Directions:

In a large saucepan, combine the first eight ingredients (through bay leaf if using). Add 1 cup water. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to simmer over medium heat; reduce heat to low. Simmer, covered, 20 to 30 minutes, or until vegetables are tender. (Alternately, cook ratatouille in a slow cooker on High 2 hours or in a multi-cooker on High pressure 5 minutes.)

Suggested uses:

Chilled grain salad: In a large bowl combine 3 cups cooked hearty whole grains such as barley, 1½ cups canned or cooked black-eyed peas, and 3 cups ratatouille. Chill 1 hour to allow grains to absorb ratatouille juices. Top with 1 cup chopped parsley, basil, or cilantro and 2 tablespoon toasted pine nuts.

Pizza: Place 3 cups ratatouille in a strainer and drain off liquid. Spread a layer of mozzarella cheese over store-bought whole grain pizza crust and top that with the drained ratatouille. Bake 10 – 12 minutes at 440 degrees. Top with a little shredded Parmesan cheese and fresh oregano if desired. *This pizza is delicious and so easy to make.

Source: “Forks Over Knives,” Summer 2021.

Summertime crisp corn salad

(Servings: 8)

It is time to start thinking about the fresh sweet corn and the many ways we can use it creatively in recipes. A corn salad is always a good choice and this one incorporates fresh tomatoes and bell peppers for that necessary crunch. This would be perfect for a barbecue or potluck since it can be made ahead and left to marinate in the fridge.

Ingredients:

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sugar

3 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

6 ears fresh sweet corn, shucked

2 small orange and/or yellow tomatoes, chopped (3/4 cup)

1 cup chopped orange bell pepper

1 cup chopped yellow bell pepper

2/3 cup chopped sweet onion

Directions:

For dressing, whisk together vinegar, sugar, oil, paprika, salt and black pepper in a large bowl. Cut corn kernels from cobs. (You’ll need about 3 cups kernels.) Blanch kernels in boiling salted water in a saucepan about 1 minute. Drain; rinse in a colander under cold running water to stop cooking. Transfer corn to bowl with dressing. Add tomato, bell pepper, and onion; gently toss. Chill, covered at least 20 minutes or up to 3 days.

Source: “Allrecipes,” June/July 2022.

Lentil taco salad

(Servings: 8)

Combine veggies, lentils and rice, along with seasonings and broth in a slow cooker and you will have the makings for a nutritious taco salad for dinner. This is another way to use some prolific summer squash.

Ingredients:

2½ cups coarsely chopped red and/or green bell peppers

1 cup brown lentils, rinsed and drained

1 cup chopped onion

½ cup uncooked brown rice

2 teaspoons chili powder

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ teaspoon salt

2 (14.5 oz.) cans reduced sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 medium yellow summer squash, quartered lengthwise and sliced ½ -inch thick

Snipped fresh parsley

6 cups mixed salad greens

2 cups chopped tomatoes

3 oz. multigrain tortilla chips

¾ cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt

½ cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese (2 oz.)

Directions:

In a 3½- or 4-quart slow cooker combine the first seven ingredients (through salt). Add broth. Cover and cook on Low 10 to 12 hours. Turn cooker to High; stir in squash. Cover and cook 20 minutes. Transfer to a serving bowl; top with parsley. Serve lentils, greens, tomatoes, tortilla chips, yogurt, and cheese in bowls to build salads.

Source: “Weeknight Easy.”

Tomato Peach Chutney

(Yield: 6 half pints)

Take advantage of the fresh peaches that are now available, along with fresh tomatoes. and cook a batch of this orange-hued chutney to serve with grilled meats or to add to a charcuterie board to go with cheeses. It also makes a special gift for friends. It is best to use more meaty tomatoes, such as Roma tomatoes to reduce the cooking time.

Ingredients:

1½ pounds tomatoes, cored and diced (4½ cups)

1½ pounds peaches, peeled, pitted, and diced (5 cups)

1 large sweet onion, minced (about 1½ cups)

2 cups cider vinegar

1½ cups sugar

1½ cups golden raisins

2 limes, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons grated fresh ginger

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Directions:

Prep jars for canning by submerging in boiling water. Combine all ingredients in a non-reactive 4-quart pot over high heat and bring to a boil. Once it is bubbling, reduce heat to medium and simmer gently, stirring often, until mixture is thickened and a spoon drug through leaves a trail that doesn’t fill in immediately, about 1 hour. During the end of cooking, make sure to stir every minute or so to prevent scorching. Remove from heat. Working with one jar at a time, remove jars from hot water and fill with chutney, leaving a ½-inch headspace. Remove any air bubbles, wipe tops of jars, and put on lids and rings. Return jars to water bath canner. Following recommendations for water-bath canning, process 10 minutes, adjusting time for altitude. Remove jars from canner and place on wooden cutting board to cool.

Source: “Allrecipes,” June/July 2021.