Finding your chops

Tis the season for youth to be discharged from school and start living like grown-ups. A big question is how to feed oneself. My first apartment, which I shared with a half-dozen guys at one time or another, was the site of that significant learning — just when I thought I was through with learning. You're never through. The food crisis, however, is a grand opportunity to establish oneself as an independent, self-sufficient human being. Get a handle on that and pretty soon you're fixing your motorcycle yourself.

I had luck: a couple of experienced roomies who, in their different ways, set me on the right path. They cooked. Especially Michael, the sculptor. He cooked lentil soup. It's simple, tasty, robust, healthful and it needs something to "go with." That's where I came in. I baked my first bread. It looked fabulous, like genuine rye bread. We did not eat it. You could not slice that bread, it was too hard. We used it for a door stop, instead. It survived in that function for several weeks before it shattered when kicked.

I realized I had taken the wrong step. I should have tried cornbread. There is a lot of difference in baking yeast breads and baking powder breads. All that rising and kneading, getting it to the oven at the right time, is tough. My mother cooked cornbread at least three times a week. How hard could it be? It turns out there is a good recipe right on the cornmeal box. I modified that recipe from the start. It calls for sugar! My mother, an Alabama lady, often declared that adding sugar to cornbread was some kind of vile "Yankee business." I left it out, used that recipe and made sure to bake it in a black iron skillet — my first purchase of a cooking utensil. I also substituted bacon grease (I was already wise enough to save the fat when I fried bacon for breakfast), instead of "vegetable oil." I must say, that bread was shockingly good! It was better than my mother's! At least, I thought so.

It's a great thing for one's confidence as a young adult to find you know how to do things. Cooking is definitely a way to acquire that feeling. Looking back, of course, my successes look less impressive. I knew nothing. But I learned quickly, that's what a young mind does for you. Nowadays, I don't buy a box of cornmeal. I buy bulk and I prefer the blue cornmeal. I also add at least a cup of sauteed chili peppers and onions, plus a cup of grated cheddar cheese. Otherwise, any conventional recipe you find online should suffice. Cornbread is fast and easy to make. Leave out the sugar.

I also learned that I don't much like lentil soup. Michael kept adding different veggies, sausages, spices, until it drove me nuts. Navy beans, Great Northerns, black beans, butter beans (large limas), that's the ticket. Chicken soup! A topic for another whole column, believe me. What you can do with a whole chicken!

One major factor for me was that cooking was a positive way of avoiding "corporate" food. Don't buy soup in cans, make it from beans, or veggies, or whatever. Don't buy "mixes" of cornbread or any kind of cake. That's corporate junk. Nowadays they're forced to say what all is in the "mix," but they don't tell you everything. Ultimately, it's all about finding your chops ... developing your skills. The rewards are delicious and last a lifetime.

Jon Jackson co-hosts "The Food Guys" on Montana Public Radio. He is also a writer, jazz enthusiast, and has a passion for great food.

