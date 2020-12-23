Following our long shadows into Well Pared

My husband and I sat down at a table by the window, and near what Speasl called the Coffee house/Greenhouse, a sunny space where drip coffee is offered. "My Humble Grain Bowl" touched all textures — soft from the tender rosemary turmeric quinoa and butternut squash to even softer goat cheese to juicy pickled blueberries to crispy orange candied almonds. All my taste buds smiled as sweet mixed with sour, and for me, the right amount of saltiness and hints of bitterness.

In the last year, Griffith tried to be more creative as local palates adapt. For four months, during the onset of the pandemic, she organized an "all in one meal service" for takeout and delivery in collaboration with Walkers Grill, Sophie's Kitchen, Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant, Velvet Cravings and The Sassy Biscuit Co. Business has slowed but at the same time, Griffith believed their adaptability has allowed them to reach some new customers.

Griffith continues to hope that Well Pared can change mindsets: "If people can feel how their bodies feel when eating healthy food," they will intuitively make healthier choices.

Now feeling renewed and satisfied, we walked into the golden light of the day eager to follow our long shadows to our next adventure.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

