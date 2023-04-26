The peanut is practically a byword for insignificant. "I'm not workin' for peanuts!" needs no explanation. And yet, peanuts are very big. Among vegetable oils it's the second biggest crop in the world, after the soy bean. It's mostly unsaturated oil, which is healthier and has a relatively high smoke point — very agreeable for frying. It's also tasteless, which doesn't sound good but is a desirable quality in cooking: it won't overwhelm the flavor of mushrooms, like morels.

A glance at a list of industrial uses of peanut oil is startling: lubricants, paint, insecticides, nitroglycerin — yeah, nitro — cosmetics, soap. They even use the shells to make wallboard, plastics, fuel, cellulose and much more, including livestock feed.

All that without even mentioning that you can't eat just one handful. The measly peanut is much loved at the ballpark, shelled or not.

They say we cannot live on bread alone, but that was before peanut butter. About 1/4 of a peanut is protein. It could taste like coffee grounds and still be fabulously valuable on a planet burdened with 8 billion mouths.

Americans eat a lot of peanut butter and so does the rest of the world, although generally it's the oil and use of peanuts in cuisine that is more popular elsewhere. But, it's an American gift to the world. Some believe peanut butter originated in Asia or Africa, but no, it comes from the New World, from the region east of Peru. And yet today, of the 54 million tons produced around the world, more than half of it comes from China and India, where no one ever saw a peanut before 1600.

One puzzler: if peanut butter is so good, and so good for you, why do people buy such poor and even not-so-good for you versions of it in stores? The "Great Peanut Mystery," I guess. If you have a food processor your 6-year-old can make a better peanut butter.

At the nearest bulk food store buy a pound or two of roasted (salted or unsalted, as you prefer) peanuts. I buy my favorite Spanish peanuts for less than $3/pound. Pour 1 1/2 cups into the small bowl of your processor and pulse a few times to break up the peanuts. Then turn it on fully and let it roll, while drizzling 1 tablespoon of peanut oil in a stream through the tube. Let it run for 5-10 minutes or more, until that thick river reaches the texture you prefer, crunchy or smooth. Scrape it into a 1-cup jar or receptacle and refrigerate. It will set up overnight and be better than store-bought. No sugar, no extra salt. Add those things if you like — at least you will know how much salt and sugar you're eating. And you will eat less of those additives.

Type "peanut recipes" into your search engine and jump back to avoid the avalanche.