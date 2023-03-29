Late March, early April is not too soon to audit the pantry. Spring at this stage is not exactly providing provender. It's a fine time to whip out some carefree galettes, maybe two or three a week, using those canned apples, applesauce, apricots, cherries — whatever you can rummage out of the sparse pantry. The galette is a truly marvelous pastry that can be prepared in a half-hour, baked in an hour and probably be totally devoured by the end of the day, depending on how many mouths are in attendance.

It's simplicity itself: weigh 6 ounces of all-purpose flour, blend it in a processor with a stick of cold butter cut into six slices, 1/3 teaspoon salt and 1/3 cup ice water. Before it balls up in the processor, take it out and mass it into a ball and flatten it out. You can chill it in the fridge while you peel the apples, or otherwise prepare what you have — canned fruit, applesauce, etc. Process a 1/2 cup of walnuts with 2 tablespoons of sugar (I use erythritol) and a teaspoon of cinnamon, depending on the fruit you locate. Roll out the flattened dough ball into a 16-inch circle, set that in a pizza pan, put the ground walnuts (or pecans or almonds, whatever) in a circle that leaves a margin of an inch or so around the dough, and then arrange the fruit, whatever it is, on top of that nutty base. Dot the fruit with 3 tablespoons of butter in tiny pieces and fold the overhanging edges of the dough to cover much of the surface of the fruit. No big deal, it should look as rough and ready as something thrown together. It's rustic, it's Grandma's hurry-up treat! Sprinkle it with sugar or erythritol, whatever you like. Stick it in a 400 F oven and cook for 50-60 minutes or until nice and golden-brown. It's tremendous! Do it again tomorrow, because that one will be gone by end of day if there are any kids around, or just passersby. Soon enough that pantry will be bare and you won't care because you'll be hunting for mushrooms.