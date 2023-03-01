Too many gray days sets the scene for Sunshine Cake. I wondered about this cheerfully named cake for some time, but didn't really tune in until a few weeks ago, in the dead of winter. There are plenty of recipes online and what I suggest is look through them for something that appeals and try one or two. It's always fun to learn something, especially when it tastes this good.

The Sunshine Cake is a foam cake, as in angel food and sponge cakes. It's a lot of eggs, some sugar, a cup or so of cake flour and some "sunshine" in the form of oranges and lemons (zest, plus a little juice), or pineapples. Nothin' to it! I put it together while listening to Karrin Allyson sing "Wrap up some of that sunshine, put it in your pocket for a rainy day."

It requires separating eggs — typically a half-dozen yolks in one bowl and whites in another bowl, adding one or two extra whites. Beat them separately and you get two different kinds of substances: the whites beat up into a great frothy cloud, mostly air, which is what is going to make your cake "rise." The yolks beat into a pale yellow thickness. A good deal of sugar is beaten into the whites (in my case case, erythritol); the yolks get the flour and flavorings. Fold the yolks into the whites, pour that into a greaseless two-piece tube pan, bake for about 45 minutes and let the fabulously risen and now golden-brown cake cool for a couple of hours at least. Then pour a fairly casual glaze over it all, artfully dripping down the sides. And there's your sunshine!

NOT! That's what I did. But I didn't use the proper pan, I used one that is kind of fluted, a cast bowl. The cake refused to exit. Plus I cooked it too long because I wasn't confident it was done. It tasted okay, but had a sad texture. Visually, it was a horror. I did that so you don't have to. You're welcome.

Now sanity was applied. I got a real tube pan, they're very good, inexpensive. I baked another cake — another near-dozen eggs, not cheap these days. This one didn't come out at all. It fell in the oven while baking and was heavy and thick. I think I didn't adequately separate the eggs, too much yolk in the whites. You're welcome.

More sanity — check out the Baking Wizard: thebakingwizard.com/foam-cakes-sunshine-cake/. I exchanged a few emails with my old radio pal and mentor, Greg Patent, and cleared my head. "Fold," a seemingly casual term, is critical. Greg has a complete graphic page on it; read and heed. Beating, too, is critical. Not so much the yolks, but definitely the whites. At the point where these two bowls must be united, the yolk mix must be gently but fully folded into the whites. Done properly, the baking may well inflate your chest with pride and surprise at how easy and marvelous it all is.

It's not all about folding. Flavors are important. Oranges? Lemons? Limes? Pineapple? The possibilities are extensive, and up to you. I'm thinking...cherries, next.

Sunshine cake is not that hard to make, and it tastes fabulous. Best of all, this cake really is heavenly. Light, fluffy, but with a firm texture. Turns out air is a great leavening agent. The glazes are optional, a fertile field for your imagination. There are plenty of dark days in the year, plenty of occasions for some home-made sunshine.