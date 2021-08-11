Helena’s 1889 Coffee House a cozy spot to cheers

If I needed to go back to a 9-to-5 job, I would apply at the 1889 Coffee House, given how Brett and his daughters run the show!

I see a line of cars at the drive-thru window that is moving quickly. Brett tells me he is very analytical. He logged in many hours watching the fast food restaurants along Prospect Avenue to get a sense of how many customers used the drive-thru versus going inside.

He also analyzed how long folks were waiting in the drive-thru line. The Wiensch team vowed that the Coffee House would excel at getting customers served quickly and efficiently, regardless if they walked in or ordered from their vehicle.

This struck a note with me. Like many Americans today, I have taken to waiting in line a ridiculous amount of time to get fast food (usually a taco). I always say to myself, I can’t believe I’m doing this as 25 minutes pass while my car is idling. That’s a bad habit that needs to go away and be replaced by my new habit of driving into the 1889 Coffee House.

The family recently opened a second location at 2125 N. Last Chance Gulch, across the street from Woody’s Car Wash. Hours there are 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

