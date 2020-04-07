If these walls could talk — Homestead Café

While I chatted up Mark, Joe Voss stopped in to pick up an order. I asked what he does and with a firm voice coupled with an ear to ear grin, he stated, “I’m a turd herder.” Huh?

Mark explained he is the public works director for the town. I chalked up Joe’s job description to small-town humor. I asked if he was taking the food to go because of the coronavirus, and he proclaimed, “No, I’m just hungry and have to get back to work. It doesn’t get any better than this place — food is always fresh.” Next through the door was Shelley Von Stein, making a mad dash to pick up caramel rolls for her kids, out of school due to the virus. The rolls were their reward for helping out with cows and calving on their ranch.

“I’m a roll regular,” she gushed. She said she and a friend make a point of coming into the Homestead Café every week to have a roll and coffee. “Friendship is so important in this day and age. You have to make an effort to maintain it,” she said with heartfelt sincerity. On her way out the door, she shouted, “Don’t miss the Jalapeño Popper Panini. They’re the best!”