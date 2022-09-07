It's pie season

September is the beginning of pie season. Summer pies can be glorious – my taste runs to the huckleberry – but pies made with fragile fruits like raspberries, apricots and peaches, are practice pies. These fruits have fleeting seasons and are best for tarts, or hand-held moon pies.

The cherry is a great practice pie, but sour cherries are hard to find. The Flathead cherry orchards are dedicated to the sweet black cherry, for which I've yet to find a decent recipe. Many produce managers have never heard of "sour" or "pie" cherries. The true pie cherry is the red Montmorency, but they're mostly grown in my old stompin' grounds in Grand Traverse county in Michigan. Canned cherries exist, but I'd only put them in a store-bought crust.

Proper pie season starts with apple pie and because some varieties store so well the apple option extends far into the new year, even to April. For this season there is a trifecta: apple, pumpkin and mincemeat. Those other pies you see people making on television or YouTube are fantasy pies: fluffy exploitations of sugar, cream and egg-whites - which I'll leave to the death-by-sugar crowd. My mother, an otherwise saintly woman, used to make something called shoo-fly pie, which we kids loved for the name: a concoction of molasses and bread crumbs, in a pie crust!

All these "other" pies are useful in learning how to make a pie crust - the foundation of pies. Crusts aren't difficult to make, but practice helps. I turn to the Baking Wizard - bakingwizard.com: click on any pie crust recipe and proceed. His processor option is simple, fast and good. Pie crust is much the same for most pies, but bake a few to get handy. My two early mentors in crust-making - my mother and Vesper Paton - both swore by bacon drippings for the shortening in pie crust, which is superb. When I gave up eating bacon I ran out of shortening. The Wizard declares that butter is as good, or better. But here is a solemn warning: anyone who raves about your pie crust, did not love that pie. Pie is really about the filling.

I have two important tips for apple pie filling: use two different types of apples; and pre-bake them, especially the sturdy ones. My go-to apple is the Honey Crisp, which couples beautifully with the softer, juicier JonaMac. Combos like this: a hard and soft, or drier and moister, tarter and sweeter, etc., make for better pies. I don't use them in equal parts, either: 2/3 HoneyCrisp, 1/3 JonaMac; more Akane, less McIntosh. Early on, crisper apples aren't ready, so look for Jonagolds and Yellow Delicious at the farmer's market.

While your freshly made pie crust is resting in the fridge, peel and slice a few more apples than you think you need and bake them in a casserole dish for 30 minutes at 325 F. Cool in their juices, or drain but keep the juices; you may want to add them back after arranging the apple slices in the bottom crust. If they seem too dry, thicken the juices with a spoonful of erythritol or sugar, if you like. I often soak dried cherries to sprinkle in. One thing you can count on: your top crust will not rise like an empty attic over a sunken filling.

When your crusts get good, try a pumpkin pie; if you have a friend who brings you venison, make mince meat and put it in that great crust. Oh what a pie-queen or pie-king you will be!