Whether its Easter, Passover, spring equinox or something else you celebrate this time of year, there is rebirth in the air the end of March and beginning of April. In my kitchen, I start to think about shifting from the heavier comfort foods of winter and consider the possibilities of what spring could bring to the table.

I started a tradition more than 10 years ago of making Middle Eastern food around the time of Easter. Not only is it the birthplace of several major religions, but it has delicious dishes and ingredients that I have grown to love. And it actually gives me an opportunity to showcase a top Montana-grown ingredient: chickpeas, also known as garbanzos beans.

The preferred dish at the Bennion house on Easter day is falafel sandwiches. Falafel are Middle Eastern chickpea fritters that are packed with fresh herbs and spices. It’s been served to our friends and other family — always with content guests at the end of the meal. They have great flavor, texture, and are a unique way to enjoy a Montana crop where we are the number one produced in the nation.

Leave that can of chickpeas in your pantry for this one because you need to start with dry ones from a bag. This is a great time to seek out some from a Montana grower or vendor just to add a little local flare to your dish. These dried chickpeas need a good soak in plenty of water overnight before you use them.

I have added a few little twists of my own from the traditional version you’ll find all over the Middle East and North Africa. The addition of a small carrot is something you will not typically find, but I like the little flecks of orange speckled in the herby green. The lemon zest and red chili flake are also not typical, but they bring great flavor.

This recipe gives you two options to grind the ingredients down into the right size — a food processor or a meat grinder attachment for a stand mixer. I almost prefer the meat grinder method because it is foolproof for achieving the appropriate consistency, but you’re probably more likely to have a food processor.

When you are frying the falafel, keep a few things in mind. Investing in a good thermometer to make sure your oil is right around 350 will allow your oil to be hot enough while also protecting them from extreme heat that will leave them too done on the outside and mushy in the middle.

Also, make sure they aren’t too large (they should be a little less than golf ball size) so the interior has time to get fluffy. Since we all have different taste buds, feel free to make a single falafel as a test, fry it up, and see if any additional seasoning is needed.

Falafel recipe

Makes about 20 falafel, serves 4-5 people

Ingredients:

1 cup dry chickpeas

½ medium onion coarsely chopped

1 garlic clove

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon red pepper flake

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons chickpea or all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon lemon zest

1 small carrot

Plenty of vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

Soak your dry chickpeas overnight in 4 cups of water. Drain the chickpeas and coarsely chop the onion, garlic and carrot. To make the falafel, there are two ways to prep the mixture.

Food Processor Method: Coarsely chop the onion, garlic and carrot and put it in a food processor with the drained chickpeas. Pulse them a few times to start to break them down. Add your herbs and scrape the sides of the food processor. Pulse the contents until you get a couscous-size consistency, scraping the sides as needed to get the right texture.

Meat Grinder Method: With one of the smaller hole grinder plates, attach your meat grinder accessory to your stand mixer. Mix your chickpeas, onion, garlic, carrot and herbs in a bowl. Fill the grinder port with some of the ingredients and run your grinder. Put all of the bowl contents through the grinder once.

Whether you do the food processor or meat grinder method, next add the chickpea flour/regular flour, baking soda, lemon zest, chili flake, cumin, coriander and salt and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and put in the fridge for two hours. After it sits in the fridge for two hours, pull it out and add the baking powder and mix well.

Form falafel balls using a tablespoon measurement to get a little less than 2 tablespoons of the mixture. The balls should not be larger than golf balls. Heat vegetable oil in a medium-size pot with the oil about 2 inches high. You want the oil to be at 350 degrees F when you put the falafel balls in. They should cook around 3-4 minutes if you do around five to six at a time, until the outside is crispy and the inside is fluffy. When they come out, dust with salt and either eat immediately or keep warm in a 275 degree F oven.

Serve in a sandwich with pita, lettuce, tomatoes, parsley, cilantro, marinated cucumbers and your favorite sauce (ranch is a nice Montana touch, or you can email me at bennionjw@gmail.com to get a recipe for a yoghurt sauce). They are also fun and delicious to serve with a hummus platter.