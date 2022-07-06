Jambalaya for the weeknight rescue

Emeril Lagasse probably helped to educate a lot of Americans outside of Louisiana about the delicious dishes from that area. He certainly got my attention 25 years ago with his colorful Cajun and Creole dishes. In many ways, they may as well have been from a foreign country for this kid from Billings.

The first jambalaya I ever had came from a box. I thought it was super tasty, until I went to New Orleans and tasted the real thing. I shouldn’t have been shocked, but it was night and day difference from the box. I vowed to learn the lessons of homemade jambalaya so my kitchen would never rely on the box again.

As I refined a recipe drawing on the flavor balances I preferred, it occurred to me that jambalaya could be done in stages. First, the chopping, sautéing, and simmering of that spicy sauce that holds all the great flavor. This can be portioned out and frozen for later. When the mood hits you for something tasty, you bring it back to life, cook some rice, fry up some andouille sausage and/or shrimp, and mix it all together.

The traditional way is to cook it all together, and there is nothing wrong with that. It has some advantages for helping all those flavors marry together. But since we all live in a world where weeknight meals in a pinch come in handy, jambalaya became one of our family’s favorite freezer meals for food on the fly.

Jambalaya

This recipe is loaded with great veggies in the form of the Creole “holy trinity” of onion, celery and green bell pepper. It really has something for everyone when you throw in the chicken, sausage and/or shrimp. You’ll never go back to the box with this recipe.

(Serves 10-12 people)

Ingredients:

1 large onion diced

4 stalks celery diced

1 large green bell pepper diced

3 bay leaves

5-6 cloves garlic minced

Tabasco

2 tsp fresh thyme

1 pound chicken tenderloins

2 14.5 ounce cans of petite diced tomatoes

1 15 ounce of tomato sauce

2 cups water

Andouille sausage

Shrimp

Fresh scallion

Directions:

Dust your chicken tenderloins with some paprika, granulated garlic and season with salt and pepper. In a large cast iron Dutch oven on medium high heat, with a bit of vegetable oil, sear the chicken tenders on both sides for a few minutes to get some color. Remove the chicken and place on a plate. They will finish cooking through in the sauce.

Turn the heat down to medium on Dutch oven and add about 3 tbsp of vegetable oil. Throw in your diced onion, celery and green bell pepper and some salt and pepper. Sweat the veggies for about 15 minutes on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Add the garlic, fresh thyme and bay leaves and cook another two minutes. Add your canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, hot sauce and two cups of water. Bring to a simmer. Cover with a lid, reduce heat to low and allow to cook for 20 minutes. Check for seasoning and spice levels and adjust according to your tastes with salt and hot sauce.

Place the chicken in the Dutch oven and cook for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and allow the jambalaya base to cool to room temperature before you portion out into freezer-safe containers. Remove the three bay leaves from the base and shred the chicken with two forks. Portion into sizes of your choosing (I use about 2/3 cup of the sauce for every cup of cooked rice when I dish it up).

On the evening when you eat the jambalaya, cook some long-grain rice as you gradually bring the sauce up to temperature. You can add a bit of water if it looks too thick. Fry up some sliced andouille sausage and/or shrimp to go with the jambalaya. Mix your sauce and rice together, top with andouille and/or shrimp and some fresh scallion.