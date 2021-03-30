Kal's Chicken Coop: A new idea hatched

I take my order home in a brown paper bag sealed with a long piece of red tape. Inside two boxes lined with red and white checkered paper hold a sandwich, and four large candy bar sized tenders. The toasted potato bun holding the grilled teriyaki chicken showcases the symmetrical grill marks on the pineapple. I bite into an easy-eating sandwich that was mouthwateringly tender. In the future I would ask for more of the savory and sweet sauce on the side.

Even after being sealed in the container for nearly half an hour, a still-crispy coating encased the moist meat. Kal’s tender sauce, a concoction of ketchup, mayonnaise and lemon juice, offered sentiments of comfort.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kal’s Chicken Coop demonstrates how the efforts of reinvention and restarting take diners into a new chapter of eating.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio.

