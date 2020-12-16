Kielbasa and bacon: a satisfying dish to warm you up

Rejoice, meat and vegetable lovers, this main dish should make your tummies sigh with contentment. When trying to figure out what to cook for dinner, I head straight for the vegetables to seek their guidance. And sure enough, they came through for me. This time, in abundance.
The flavors of onions, celery, leeks and carrots combine beautifully together and act as a savory base for some robust additions: kielbasa and bacon. Sold in markets in a U-shape, kielbasa (Polish for sausage) may be all pork or beef, or it might even sport chicken and turkey. I favor pork kielbasa, but bear in mind many sausage formulas originated as a way to use leftover scraps of meat, so in sausage anything goes.
Bacon is one of those glorious meats that’s wonderful all by itself. In the recipe here, strips of the thick-cut meat, cooked crisp, add smokiness and crunch.
I debated on whether to include potatoes or beans in my brew. But garbanzos won the day because of their color, shape, taste and texture. And all I had to do was open a can! When I think more about it, just about any bean you like will be a tasty addition.
Aside from salt and pepper and any spices in the kielbasa, this dish is seasoned with just thyme, oregano, garlic and a pinch of red chili flakes. That’s really all it needs. But if you’re an el flamo and want some real heat on your plate, go ahead and splash on something hot, I certainly won’t stop you. Good appetite and happy cooking!
Kielbasa and Bacon with Vegetables
Makes 4 generous servings
This most satisfying dish, loaded with leeks, onions, celery, carrots, and Garbanzo beans, is sure to warm you up. It’s fun to make and eat. There are different kielbasas available to you. I like pork kielbasa, but choose what you prefer. Be sure to buy thick-cut bacon. If you like some spicy heat, a splash of Gochujang or Sriracha sauce will hit the spot. I’ve suggested a couple of optional flavorings to be passed at the table: Parmesan cheese and grated lemon zest. The zest will add a bit of brightness and the cheese will make cheese lovers happy.
The Vegetables
2 cups diced yellow onion
2 cups thinly sliced washed leeks, white and pale green parts only
2 cups peeled and diced carrots
2 cups thinly sliced celery
2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic
1 can (15-ounces) garbanzo beans, drained in a sieve and rinsed
The Meats
12 ounces thick-cut bacon, cut crosswise into 1/4-inch strips
14 ounces kielbasa (different brands and varieties offer different weights), sliced crosswise about 1/3-inch-thick
The Seasonings
1/2 teaspoon dried red chili flakes
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1/2 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
Optional Ingredients
Grated Parmesan cheese
Finely grated zest of 1 or 2 lemons
1. Prep the onion, leeks, carrots, and celery and combine them in a large bowl. Have the garlic in a small bowl and the garbanzos in a medium bowl.
2. Put the bacon into a Dutch oven (5- to 6-quarts) and set the pot over medium heat. Cooks, stirring occasionally, until the bacon is nicely browned and crisp, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the bacon to a side dish with a slotted spoon and pour all the fat into a heatproof bowl.
3. Return 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat to the Dutch oven and set the pot over medium heat. When hot, spread the fat around the bottom of the pot with a wooden spoon and arrange the sliced kielbasa in a single layer in the pan. Cook until browned on both sides, about 5 to 6 minutes in all. Remove the kielbasa to a side dish.
4. Add 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat to the Dutch oven and set the pot over medium heat. Add the dried chili flakes and cook a few seconds, stirring. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally. Dump in the onion, leeks, carrots, and celery. Add 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Stir well and cook about 5 minutes, uncovered, stirring now and then. Cover the pot and continue cooking until the vegetables are tender, about 10 to 15 minutes more. Remember to stir occasionally. Taste carefully and adjust the seasoning.
5. Add the kielbasa, bacon, parsley, garbanzos, and chicken broth. Stir well and heat until piping hot. Taste again for seasoning. Serve in heated bowls and pass the cheese and lemon zest at the table if offering them.
Greg Patent is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author for “Baking in America,” a food journalist, blogger, and radio co-host for “The Food Guys” on Montana Public Radio. Please visit his blog, www.thebakingwizard.com, and follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
