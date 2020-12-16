Kielbasa and bacon: a satisfying dish to warm you up

Rejoice, meat and vegetable lovers, this main dish should make your tummies sigh with contentment. When trying to figure out what to cook for dinner, I head straight for the vegetables to seek their guidance. And sure enough, they came through for me. This time, in abundance.

The flavors of onions, celery, leeks and carrots combine beautifully together and act as a savory base for some robust additions: kielbasa and bacon. Sold in markets in a U-shape, kielbasa (Polish for sausage) may be all pork or beef, or it might even sport chicken and turkey. I favor pork kielbasa, but bear in mind many sausage formulas originated as a way to use leftover scraps of meat, so in sausage anything goes.

Bacon is one of those glorious meats that’s wonderful all by itself. In the recipe here, strips of the thick-cut meat, cooked crisp, add smokiness and crunch.

I debated on whether to include potatoes or beans in my brew. But garbanzos won the day because of their color, shape, taste and texture. And all I had to do was open a can! When I think more about it, just about any bean you like will be a tasty addition.