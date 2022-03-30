'Knowing' food

You don't have to be a farmer to "know" food. Nor a chef. We're all eaters, but we neglect the common eater when we talk about food. Too much blather about "cuisine." In fact, if you put 50 people in a hall, locked the doors and set out two tables: one laden with caviar blinis with creme fraiche; the other with cheeseburgers and potato salad; there is no question that the burgers will be gone long before the blinis. The blinis will be devoured as soon as the burgers run out. Every living person knows what he/she/they like, although they may not know why they like it ... or even care.

And yet, it's not typical for eaters to be indifferent to the food they eat. But what does it mean to "know" food? These days many of my friends devote hours to watching food preparation on television. Many of these shows are competition programs. How did this absurdity come about? Was it the rating of restaurants, which goes back at least a century? Nowadays, even non-gourmet/gourmand food sources are ranked — Ma's Pancakes ****, Fanjandra's Frijoles ***.

Food is not a sporting event. Competition in food terms is a tool of evolution. When folks from all over the British Commonwealth are selected to do battle, each provided the same ingredients and allotted the same time to do it ... is it really about food? Why aren't they provided with piles of dirt and sticks and glue and cement and bales of plastic fluff and asked to make a Green Giant?

What is a "farmer," today? I see that nearly two-million American farms are owned by a family. They are classified as "Small Farms" if they produce less than $250,000 in gross income annually. Small Farms produce 15% of the value of all food products sold, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That's better than I thought. "Large," and "Very Large" family farms (annual gross income $250,000-$500,000 and beyond $500,000 respectively) produce another 63% of the value of all sales! So, family farms produce 78%, total. Corporations do the remaining 22%. That's amazing: small farms actually compete with corporations! None of these family farms are corporate-owned, nor do they have hired "managers" (although some families do incorporate — not the same thing).

There are real farmers out there. But what does the farm family eat? If they never go to town I'd guess they would eat a lot better than you or I do. I suspect that like most of us, the farmer's family shares that vague feeling that we aren't eating enough "real" food. When I was a kid on the farm we went to town at least once a week and it was a great treat to eat a cheeseburger and fries at The Greasy Spoon.

Almost everyone today eats too much food that is somehow "not real." Fast food, weird food products in the supermarket that have unconvincing names like, oh, cocoa puffs? Marshmallows, even? What is a mallow, and are there drymallows? Woodmallows? Before long we accept those names as given. But it's food that someone made up, in a factory. "Food" that wasn't food last week.

It's a noted fact that almost all of the shelf space in a supermarket is filled with manufactured food. The real food is located on the peripheral wall regions of the store: the bakery, the dairy, the produce, the meat counter. And even in those regions, they are about half invaded by manufactured products, from packaged bakery items to phony yogurt-based diet or "health" products, processed meats of all kinds, fruits and veggies that are pre-bagged, "salads" and "hand-picked greens." There are fruits that you never heard of. The Specta! Mmm, good. How I love a ripe Specta.

But enough! The simple fact is that everyone of us is an expert on food. Our food, the food we like, whether we acquired a taste for something that wasn't food last week, or not. And that's what a food column should discuss, I think.

Jon Jackson co-hosts "The Food Guys" on Montana Public Radio. He is also a writer, jazz enthusiast, and has a passion for great food.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0