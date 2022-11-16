Last Best Plates: 1028 Steakhouse and Fireside Lounge

The 1028 Steakhouse and Fireside Lounge is a gem found in north central Montana in the small town of Winifred. Inside the eight-room world-themed motel, the Winifred International Suites, the steakhouse is what motel and restaurant owner Norm Asbjornson termed a supper club. Traditionally, supper clubs were considered a destination establishment where patrons would spend a whole evening enjoying cocktails, having dinner and later taking in entertainment.

Asbjornson was born in 1935 in Winifred when the town had no electricity and running water.

“The next paved road was 24 miles away in Hilger, Montana,” he shared. “My father put the electricity in, and I helped wire the town in the late 1930s. He would send me up into the attic, and I would stick the wire down into the house.”

After graduating from MSU Bozeman with a degree in mechanical engineering, he became a major landowner in Iowa, later establishing AAON, an Oklahoma firm that designs, manufactures and markets commercial HVAC equipment.

“Winifred is really my home,” he said. With his roots here in this town with a population of 200 people, he has paid forward his fortune, rebuilding the Winifred School, constructing the motel and office space nearby.

Asbjornson wanted to realize his father’s dream.

“My father used to say, ‘I wish I had the money to build a small motel because the motel burnt down in the first fire.’ He said that until the day he died.”

Two fires in the early 1950s burnt down a large part of the town.

“I said when I get wealthy enough, I will build a hotel. That’s why the motel got built.” In 2017, his father’s vision was realized.

Asbjornson hired JLW Architects and Eleven Eleven Design Studio to build the “best motel in Montana.” The eight large well-appointed rooms take on names such as Upper New York, Lower New York, San Francisco, Shanghai and Amsterdam.

A gas fireplace anchored the space on one side of a wood paneled room, while a bar with lighted panels mimicking the pattern of a train track dominated the other end. The windows were covered with film that revealed images of Montana’s landscapes while overhead, light fixtures in the shape of a train wheel sit near a model train track that traverses the room.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the restaurant, named after the locomotive that once traveled between Winifred and Lewistown from 1913 to 1954, highlighted the area’s best products: cattle and wheat. Marinated steak bites with char-broiled steak tips make for the appetizers with salads and a choice of steak and bleu cheese salad featuring a flat iron steak. Entrees showcase beef sirloin, ribeye, tenderloin and flatiron steaks. Other beef selections included: chicken fried steak and the 1028 burger made with a half-pound certified Angus beef ground chuck cooked to order. The menu was balanced with selections of shrimp and walleye.

On this night, General Manager Frank Carr made his way from table to table to greet customers. Carr, who owns a construction business and the Winifred Tavern and Cafe with his wife Pagie, said, “I am very much a people person. I really like to associate with people, and talk to people.”

Chef Jim Arthur alternated weekends working in the kitchen with Frank’s son Garrett Carr.

“I’ve always liked to grill. If there’s anything going on, I’d liked to be that kid that was smoking or grilling steak,” Arthur shared.

“You get a loaf of bread with your meal,” he said of the freshly baked bread sprinkled with parsley that comes warm on a cutting board, accompanied by butter.

Pagie Carr made the bleu cheese salad dressing across the street at the tavern.

“The recipes for the steakhouse originally came from my sister Nina. She messed around with them until she had them right,” she said. She divulged that the secret ingredient for the dressing is a Demitri spice blend made in Seattle by Demtri Pallis.

On the night I visited, Sous Chef Patrick Carrell made an ice cream cake inspired by his mother, who loves desserts. Carrell started working at the restaurant as a dishwasher when it opened when he was finishing high school. “I added Hershey’s and M&Ms, chocolate and vanilla ice cream, to make the cake. The M&Ms on top are for extra color and a little extra flavor.”

I ordered the prime rib, arriving at the table cooked medium rare as I had requested. The roasted asparagus spears came with a large scoop of hot mashed potatoes exuding garlicky goodness.

Afterward, there was the option to bowl at the duckpin bowling alley or play a game of pool in the back game room.

In the morning, the tavern offered up a simple breakfast with eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast or omelets made with cheese, ham and cheese or whatever else the kitchen can find. Pancakes and French toast were also available.

Brenda Hann, the weekend cook for the last six years, loved to make pies — rhubarb, blueberry and apple, and other desserts, and said, “I’ve been around a lot of places but Winifred is definitely my favorite — people and everything.”

If flavor, family and history is what you are seeking, make the drive or fly (as there is a small airstrip close by) in to the Winifred International Suites, 1028 Steakhouse and the Winifred Tavern and Cafe.