For date night, a beer and bites are what my husband and I yearn for at the end of a busy day. On this Wednesday evening as winter retreats into spring, we make our way to Carter’s Brewery in Billings. Here we can down a brew made by Michael Ulrich to accompany food created by Chef Jason Marble delivered from his new restaurant Bearded Bulldog Pub Grub, a stone's throw across Montana Avenue.

After climbing the stairs to the space that once housed the Railyard, where metal, punk and rock music performances resounded, we stepped into a large open space with exposed ductwork above, a dartboard in one corner, signs with the Carter name on walls, and a long wood bar fronting the main wall lined with wood plank signs holding the chalk-written names of the 24 spirited offerings on tap.

Ulrich originally opened his brewery and tasting room next door in 2007, and moved into the current space 10 years later when the previous owner lost their lease, giving him more room. Now the seating area accommodates more than four times the people than before with ample space at the bar and more room for his beer production.

We were hungry, so after climbing onto stools at a high-top we immediately broke out our phones and scanned the QR code for Bearded Bulldog Pub Grub, bringing up the menu. Unexpectedly the document opens with desserts listed first, featuring a choice of "Sweet Tater Tots" (sweet potato tots smothered in house-made toffee sauce, topped with spiced chai whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon) and decadent brownie offering (house-made double chocolate brownie topped with dark chocolate ganache and toasted pepitas).

We peruse the menu and finally choose pig skins (fresh fried pork rinds served with a house-made Tapatio aioli for dipping), the New Mexico burger (double quarter-pound smash patties made with brisket-chuck blend on a potato bun loaded with Ranch House bacon, American cheese and ketchup), and the wedge salad (Roma crunch lettuce topped with diced tomato, bacon bits and house-made croutons with ranch dressing). Although I was intrigued by the sweet taters, I could not resist ordering the brownie dessert.

I brought along a magazine to read just in case it took a long time for our order to arrive, but in less than 15 minutes co-owner Jen Marble walked through the front door with a large black bag slung over her shoulder. She came directly to our table, as the QR codes indicate the table number we ordered from.

“Customers like to have food,” Ulrich said. “I approached Jen and Jason to sell food here to help them establish Marble Table when they opened during the pandemic.” The Marbles opened their restaurant, the Marble Table, the Friday after Thanksgiving in 2020.

Serving elevated comfort food, the Marble Table was named a semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant” by the James Beard Foundation in 2022.

Their latest venture, the Bearded Bulldog, opened early this year located in the alley behind 2503 Montana Avenue, provided more kitchen and storage space for the Marble Table while giving them a venue focusing on bar food. Sous Chef Richard Boggs has stepped into the kitchens at the Marble Table and Bearded Bulldog to help out Executive Chef Jason Marble.

“We wanted a menu devoted to bar food,” Jason Marble shared. The menu answers the question “If I were to sit down, what would I like to eat while drinking a beer?” The name and the logo capture the spirit and image of the couple’s love of their two bulldogs, Gracie and Fenway.

When asked about the naming of the items on the menu, Jason Marble said, “We wanted to have fun."

The "Chuck" hoagie made with chopped sirloin steak slathered with house-made Dr. Pepper barbecue sauce and topped with pork rinds is named after their son, fondly called Chucky. The "Big L Burger" honors their youngest son, Logan. Other playful items carry the names of "Sir William Cheesesteak III" and "Mama Mia," the name of the garlic Italian sausage panini.

The Bearded Bulldog offers takeout dining only, as there is no seating. Customers can order online (beardedgrub.com/s/order) and either walk or drive to the alley north of Montana Avenue to pick up items, or food can be ordered while enjoying beverages at Carter’s Brewery, Craft Local, the Rainbow Bar, Thirsty Street, and Undammed Distilling Company, to be promptly delivered to the customer’s table. Our food arrived pleasantly warm, hand-carried in an insulated box.

The restaurant is on the Light Bike Trail, a walking and biking project marked by neon-lit bicycle art installations paired with mural/public art. Coordinated by the Downtown Billings Alliance’s Business Improvement District, the trail, estimated to be completed by October, will run through the downtown alleys with at least 11 Light Bike Trail locations including Cushing Terrel Architects, Uberbrew, Buchanan Capital, Pub Station, the Northern Hotel, YesterYears Antiques, and the Hedden Empire Building.

Happy to be located on the Light Bike Trail, and after opening two businesses on Montana Avenue, Jen Marble said, “The more we shed light on Montana Avenue and see the beauty of the storefronts and the wonderful people here, it will flourish.”

After devouring crispy pork rinds, a fresh Roma salad, and a hearty and flavorful New Mexico burger with a Mas Fina Mexican Lager and Golden Spike Pilsner, we savored the luscious brownie adorned with pepitas. This made for a perfect date night.