Last Best Plates: A reason in any season to stop at Bar 47

If you’re into music festivals, you’ve likely been toe-tapping in a cow pasture outside White Sulphur Springs during the annual Red Ants Pants Festival in July. If you’re a hunter, you probably know the area around this ranching community due to its wealth of big game hunting. If you’re a skier, chances are you’ve traveled the King’s Hill Scenic Byway that starts in White Sulphur Springs and heads north to Showdown ski area. If your idea of heaven is soaking in hot springs, the likelihood is good you’ve treated yourself to a soak in one of the three pools at White Sulphur Hot Springs. While there are many reasons to know the area, the tastiest one has to be a stop for lunch or dinner at Bar 47 on the Main Street of the central Montana town.

Bar 47 occupies the building that was formerly Dempsey’s Tavern. When Kimberly Durham and her family relocated from Missoula to White Sulphur Springs in 2010, the tavern had been for sale with no takers. With a degree in hospitality management and a fair amount of hands-on restaurant experience, Kimberly was drawn to the opportunity of buying the bar. In 2014, she purchased the building and liquor license. She brought in restaurant consultants to help develop a menu. With a cosmetic overhaul, and a new name, Bar 47 (47 is the number assigned to Meagher County), the business was up and running.

The goal was to have a user-friendly menu for the hunting and fishing crowd, which is a large percentage of their business. But Kimberly also wanted to elevate typical bar food with a few twists on comfort food. As daughter Amber Coburn and general manager of Bar 47 tells it, “We wanted a place to go where we enjoyed hanging out with tasty food options.” The business has become a family affair, with Amber’s brother Shane serving as one of the cooks and her older sister Courtney handling the accounts payable.

Typical of Montana’s Western-style bars, the walls are covered with big game mounts, vintage tin signs, old license plates, and big-screen TVs for sports-minded patrons. The atmosphere is casual, with a hearty welcome from staff to everyone who enters, whether they are locals or visitors just passing through. The bar offers T-shirts and hats for sale. Their T-shirt selection includes one with a catchphrase that they attribute to a local patron. “White Sulphur Springs Montana. A small drinking town with a big elk hunting problem.” This small-town humor makes me smile.

As you would expect, there is a range of burgers on the menu, including a mushroom Swiss burger, fried onion burger, and Neuske’s bacon burger. Bar 47 dresses up the bacon (a Wisconsin product) with pepper and brown sugar. For those not in the mood for beef, Bar 47 offers BLTs, chicken tenders, pulled pork sandwiches, and a grown-up grilled 3-cheese sandwich. Buffalo bacon bleu mac & cheese sounds yummy, a dish using penne pasta, house-made crispy chicken, buffalo bleu cheese sauce, and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. I’m saving that selection for my next visit to the bar.

Bar 47 nachos rank near the top in popularity. House-made corn tortilla chips are covered in slow-smoked pork shoulder, tossed in smoky BBQ sauce, and covered with a blend of cheeses, guacamole, jalapenos, and house-made chipotle aioli. The menu claims to have the best fish tacos on Earth. Beer-battered cod, house-made coleslaw, and pico de gallo are stuffed into double corn flour tortillas from Trevino’s Tortillas out of Billings. I haven’t tasted many fish tacos, so I can’t agree or disagree with their claim of being the best, other than to say they were awesome!

Shareables include fried cheese curds, fried green beans, onion rings, and sea salt caramel fries. Mac ‘n’ cheese, grilled cheese, chicken strips, and mini corn dogs are available for the kiddos.

To wet the whistle, beer, wine, and seltzers are options, including a few selections on tap from 2 Bassett Brewery, located a few doors down from Bar 47. Lyle Morrow, a lanky, outgoing fellow wearing a charming smile, handles bartending duties. From Nome, Alaska, he spent summers growing up near Fort Benton. He has been with Bar 47 for four years. As I’m chatting him up, his petite mom, dressed in cowboy boots and a hat, shows up for work, also employed at the bar. They aren’t related to the bar owners, but are considered family. It’s the glue that keeps Montana’s small towns thriving, where locals look after each other.

The adult milkshakes caught my eye on the menu. Amber tells me they are a bit hit! "Let’s Go Hornets" is a combo of orange crush and vanilla vodka blended with vanilla ice cream. If I hadn’t been driving, I would have opted for the "Dirty Girl," a concoction of Orphan Girl Bourbon Cream (from Butte’s Headframe Spirits), root beer, and vanilla ice cream. The "Buckaroo Cold Brew" description made me chuckle. “Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey with cold brew coffee. Because in White Sulphur Springs, it’s never too late for coffee and never too early for whisky.” Yep — more of that small-town humor!

When Amber and her twin sister Cassie were 19, with the full support of their mom, they purchased a liquor license and opened The Jawbone, a cocktail lounge and eatery across the street from Bar 47. Their website states, “Our goal is to get people to try new things and step out of their comfort zone. We offer a wide variety of food choices and specials, allowing people to try something new every time they come in.” With two restaurants, this family has upped the ante to make White Sulphur Springs a stop on your Montana travels.

While in the area, you’re bound to see quilt squares attached to buildings around town and along the highway fences and rural barns. The squares are part of the Meagher County Art and Cultural Trail, an auto loop circling the Castle Mountains. You can download a map if you’re keen on all the sites at visitmeaghercounty.com/art-cultural-trail.