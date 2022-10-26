Last Best Plates: A stop on the burger trail at Diamond X

Ask for onion soup and a new innovative burger comes to be. At the Diamond X Beer Co., Executive Chef Jason Haagenson created the French onion burger when a customer asked for onion soup that was not on the menu. The half-pound Angus beef burger heaped with onion rings, caramelized onion, garlic aioli, Swiss and Havarti cheese accompanied with an au jus dipping sauce, takes onion soup to another level.

Diamond X Beer Co. is the first stop for the Southeast Montana Burger Trail established by Visit Southeast Montana to explore this part of the state. Ten eateries are on the trail with subsequent stops in Laurel at Doc Holliday’s for a “Sid’s East Side” burger with huckleberry chipotle barbecue sauce, and then the “Broken Knuckle” jalapeño cream cheese, bacon, and pepper jack cheese at The Joseph in Forsyth. Other destinations include the Stockman’s Club in Broadus and Tubb’s Pub in Miles City.

A year ago, the Diamond X Beer Co. opened at the corner of 54th Street and Grand Avenue.

“The far west end is growing at a rate of 7 to 10% a year. It was largely underserved,” co-owner Tyler Schmechel shared of the absence of restaurants west of 54th that led to building the 12,000 square foot restaurant and brewery. “There are so many roofs here and nothing local for people to go to. Then we heard whispers that Albertsons was going in.”

Schmechel said they went with the belief, “If you build it, they will come, so the place had to be a landmark to attract clientele.” He should know, as he was born to a legacy of restaurateurs with interests in the Montana Brewing Co., Hooligan’s Sports Bar in Billings, the Thomas Meagher Bar in Missoula and the Windbag Saloon and Grill in Helena.

The name Diamond X recognizes the nearby Phipps Diamond X Park in Echo Canyon, a popular folf/golf venue, and recreational trails. “We wanted to pay homage to the outdoors, give a nod to the local area,” Schmechel said. “I did not want to pick just any old name,” proud of the town he grew up in. Schmechel left for schooling at Montana State University, returning with a M.B.A. to settle back home.

Neighbors accustomed to open fields and unobstructed views were rightfully concerned about the development.

“We wanted to say that we were not going to build a strip mall," he said. "We were not going to cut corners. We wanted to build something that fit into the environment.”

The Diamond X building, designed by Paradigm 3 Architecture from Missoula, is a large white barn-like structure on the outside. The interior has high ceilings with windows bringing the outside in, with the option of outside dining, weather permitting. A sandstone fireplace makes for a cozy ambiance while a long wood bar with televisions above is available for watching football. Most tables are grouped with four seats, with larger tables available to accommodate large groups.

“We put in dark wood and soft lighting because we want people to come and stay,” Schmechel said of how light and music attract customers.

The Diamond X offers “elevated pub fare” with a generous menu. Wood fired pizza, wings, mac 'n cheese, sandwiches and burgers come in many different combinations. With the Trash Can Nachos as the most popular starter, “the burger is the bestselling item, with the Bacon Cheese and G.O.A.T. the most popular,” Schmechel said.

I ordered the Urban Cowboy topped with Gorgonzola, bacon, caramelized onions, caramelized pears, and garlic aioli. This burger required two hands to eat to prevent dropping any morsel onto my lap. The patty was nicely charred and cooked to temperature with robust flavors, sharpness from the cheese and roasted sweet notes from the onions and pears.

A pint of Hazer Hazy Pale Ale with citrus notes of orange, grapefruit and tangerine helped me wash down my first bites of burger and was a good accompaniment to my starters. The Brick Oven Brussels showcase these unpopular vegetables with a tart punch from goat cheese and crunch from pepitas that went nicely with the beer as well as with the wood-fired scampi with tiger shrimp, in a rich buttery sauce served with toasted naan bread.

Brewmaster Connor Cranston rides herd on the beer making, with playful monikers including Bale Bucker Hefeweizen, Palisades Fruit Ale, Bulldogger IPA, and Engine #7 Lager “paying homage to the fire station across the street,” Schmechel shared. There are 14 house-made spirited beverages available including a fruit sour and seltzer.

On weekends, Diamond X Beer Co. serves brunch. The menu is a twist on their regular lunch and dinner menu with additions such as biscuits and gravy, a breakfast pizza with bacon, eggs and mozzarella, and chili and a cinnamon roll. The regular burger menu is also offered, except for the French onion burger, which is only served at dinner.

If you and the family are parched and hungry, and looking to ride the Burger Trail, make your way out west to the Diamond X Beer Co. in Billings.

Link to the Southeast Montana Burger Trail Map: southeastmontana.com/files/SEMT-burger-trail-map.pdf.