Last Best Plates: An endless selection at 5th & Wine

I had heard that 5th & Wine in downtown Great Falls has the most robust, extensive wine selection in Montana. I was curious to check out the shop for myself and see what they might carry in the way of German wines, my favorite. Owners Mark Tronson and his daughter, Tara Tronson-Strunk, were eager to share their story, not only about their wine business but their adjoining restaurant.

Mark’s knowledge of wine has come from years of studying, reading, and exploring the wine regions of Europe, California and Oregon. His passion for wine led Mark to open a small shop in 2010 known as Wines by Wednesday, which carried about 25 wines and a few deli items. He quickly found a niche market with customers looking for wine not found in your typical Montana grocery stores or at Costco. Today, a few of their wines sell for $300-500 a bottle, which is way out of my league.

There was a need for expansion, so in 2013, the family purchased a building on 5th that had previously been a sheet metal shop. The extensive work of remodeling began. Half of the building is dedicated to their wine shop. Today, it’s not only wine but a selection of gourmet food items, such as oils, vinegars, seasonings, meats, and cheese, along with wine accessories such as glasses, stoppers, and napkins, that makes 5th & Wine an intriguing place to shop.

5th & Wine’s current selections number close to 500 varieties and are sourced from around the world. These bottles find their way to the shelves only after Mark and Tara have personally tasted them.

“We taste all the bad wine, so you don’t have to,” Mark said with a laugh.

Their newest addition comes from the country of Georgia. In the works is a unique Passport Dinner which will feature six wines from Georgia, Israel, Lebanon, Armenia, Greece and Turkey, paired with a six-course dinner presenting food representative of these countries.

The other half of the building houses their restaurant, whose trendy interior feels spacious with high ceilings and a wall of windows. A second-floor mezzanine works well for corporate and private functions. The beautiful oak back bar came from the Holter Lake Lodge prior to it being torn down. An outside patio with ample seating has been added. This year the family created a garden, providing fresh herbs and produce used in the kitchen.

The restaurant side of the business started with lunch service in late 2014. Tara recalled how she prepared one sandwich at a time on a George Forman grill in those early days. By 2015, the family acquired a beer/wine license, expanded their food service to include dinner, and hired a dedicated chef.

Today, the kitchen is under the guidance of head chef Steve Gray, originally from Syracuse, New York. Steve remembers loving to hang out in the kitchen as a youngster. His first job would be in his mother’s bakery. While not formally trained as a chef, his extensive knowledge of cooking methods and his ability to marry flavors comes from working under several noted chefs. He set foot in Montana in 2010 to visit an uncle and never left.

Since joining the 5th & Wine crew, Steve has been given free rein to work his magic with food. Many of his creations use Montana-grown products as his base. Some of his suppliers include A Land of Grass Ranch (Conrad), Blue Truck Bread (Power), Montana Wagyu Cattle Company (Belgrade), McCafferty Ranch Beef (Belt), Down to Earth Gourmet Growers (Great Falls), and Central Avenue Meats (Great Falls). Steve jokes that sometimes he is “the devil in the kitchen” by taking food people generally don’t like or aren’t familiar with and creating something that will get a thumbs up from those willing to try a new dish.

Steve was trying out a new dessert during my visit, inviting me to sample. He brought out a plate of 10 choquettes, French pastry puffs about the size of a silver dollar, served with a silky smooth caramel dip. Using my best manners, I took one dainty choquette, although I could have downed all of them in record time. Yes, they were delicious!

On the menu for lunch is a selection of salads, sandwiches, and homemade soup. One of their unique sandwiches is a peach and basil club sandwich, which uses house-brined turkey, Peachwood smoked ham, and Ammerlander swiss on ciabatta bread with a peach aioli. Lemon dill crab cakes, a charcuterie and cheese board, and Calabrian burrata served with Blue Truck ciabatta make for hearty lunch choices.

Dinner starters include sesame-encrusted tuna bites, Persian grilled lamb lollipops, chorizo-stuffed zucchini, and sun-dried tomato tartines. Entrees include Cajun penne pasta, scallops and spring risotto, and a ribeye. I opted for the Olive Branch pork medallions nestled in a bed of crimson lentil puree, with roasted summer and zucchini squash. Olive Branch pork comes from a Bridger, Montana farm. The owners have many Russian olive trees on their place and discovered their pigs love the seeds once they fall from the trees.

5th & Wine offers a Saturday brunch menu that includes a truck stop burrito, country scramble, Mexican breakfast tostada, pancake tacos, and PB&J French toast. Salads, soup, and sandwiches are also possibilities to kick off the weekend.

The philosophy at 5th & Wine goes beyond serving well-prepared food artfully presented. Tara and Mark use a three-prong approach, taking exceptional care of their customers, staff, and vendors. The menu is seasonal, changing every few months to keep the offerings new for repeat customers, and to keep the kitchen staff energized and inspired by not continually working on the same entrees. Look for weekly specials on 5th & Wine’s Facebook page.

I was so caught up chatting with Mark, Tara, and Chef Steve that I forgot to check out the German wines. I see a return trip in the future with my German-born hubby for a shop and dinner.