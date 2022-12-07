Last Best Plates: Bringing the Flavors of Mexico to Seeley Lake

Beyond the wealth of year-round recreational activities near Seeley Lake, there is now a tasty reason to stop in town when traveling Highway 83. Casa Caro, which opened its doors in May 2022, brings the flavors of Mexico’s Jalisco state to the Seeley-Swan Valley. The restaurant is a testament to following through with their dream for owners Luis Caro and his wife, Ailed.

Luis, originally from Ayulta, a small town in the Mexican state of Jalisco, moved to Orofino, Idaho, in 1997 to work at Fiesta en Jalisco, a Mexican restaurant. Luis relocated to Missoula when the owners of Fiesta en Jalisco opened a second restaurant in Zootown, where Luis took a position as the chef. Between the two locations, he had gained a wealth of experience in the food industry, from server to manager to heading up the kitchen. Best of all, he gained a wife.

In 2005, Ailed, originally from Guadalajara, decided to spend six months in Missoula to perfect her English before starting college. She took a job at Fiesta en Jalisco, where she met and worked with Luis. I asked if it was love at first sight, and the couple emphatically said, “No.” Their romance took some time to blossom while working together. Ailed says Luis is a funny guy, meriting her attention. Luis says he was attracted to Ailed by her beauty. Today, they are married with two sons, ages 4 and 6, and both have become U.S. citizens. They shared the dream of one day owning a restaurant.

In 2006, a friend offered Luis a job in Seeley Lake working in drywall, a far cry from the restaurant scene. Feeling like a change was needed, the couple settled into Seeley Lake, putting the idea of opening a restaurant on pause. Settling into the community, friends encouraged the couple to pursue their aspiration of creating a Mexican eatery. The owner of Lazy Pine Mall approached the couple about a vacant space he was hoping to fill, formerly the location of the Moose River Bar and Grill. The time was right to breathe life into their dream. They signed a lease and set about remodeling the interior.

Stepping inside, the interior of Casa Caro is bright and airy, thanks to a bank of windows on the west wall with views of a small lake. Adorning the walls are colorful original works of art from Guadalajara artists, hand-picked and transported back to Montana by Luis. Bits and pieces of Mexican folk art are sprinkled around the dining area. Spanish tunes set the tone for a relaxing and tasty dining experience.

The Caros have enlisted the help of Luis’s brother Alex, to run the restaurant. Ailed juggles the job of raising kids with being onsite at Casa Caro. Luis now has his own drywall business, which fills up his days, leaving nights and weekends devoted to the restaurant. When customers arrive, Alex is on hand to greet them, and once seated, he hustles over with homemade chips, salsa, and menus.

The menu features recipes modified from Luis’s experience at Fiesta en Jalisco paired with recipes from Ailed’s family. There is a comprehensive selection of burritos, enchiladas, street tacos, fajitas, quesadillas, tamales, and tostadas. Guacamole, tortilla chips, salsas, and sauces are homemade. I can attest to the guacamole being outstanding! Alex points out many restaurants open a can of refried beans and heat them up. But at Casa Caro, refried beans are crafted from scratch. I sampled the street tacos and the sizzling steak fajitas — delicious and filling!

Appetizers include steak fries, a combo of French fries topped with nacho cheese, steak meat, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes, and green onions. Two soup options include Menudo (beef tripe stew), and Albondigas, a concoction of beef and rice meatballs, potatoes, and carrots simmered in a tomato and chipotle broth. This hearty soup sounds like the ideal choice for warming up after a day of ice fishing or snowmobiling, which is big in this part of the world.

House specialty dishes incorporate beef, pork, chicken, and prawns. Mole de la Abuela uses a recipe from Ailed’s grandma, which features a boneless chicken breast simmered in a sweet and savory mole sauce. Butterfly prawns with mushrooms can be prepared with a butter and garlic sauce, or with a sweet and spicy red sauce. With their Chile Colorado, pork meat is cooked in a tomato and dried Chile pepper-based spicy sauce. The Birria entrée starts with pork and beef meat, marinated with spices and a red Chile pepper “Adobo,” then slowly cooked to bring out the tenderness. Huevos rancheros and a Mexican omelet are yet more selections.

Casa Caro acquired a full liquor license in November. They are slowly building out their beer selections on tap and creating a robust list of cocktails and wine. It is no surprise that the restaurant offers many flavors of margaritas, including spicy lime, mango, peach, and strawberry. Ailed points out that their logo is a graphic of the agave plant, given that both she and Luis were born in the Jalisco state, the primary growing region for the plant, which is the basis for tequila.

I watched Alex create a Coronarita, a margarita with a small bottle of Corona tipped upside down in the cocktail. I’m intrigued, as it seems like the beer would cause the margarita to overflow and spill out. Due to pressure, the beer doesn’t start to fill up the glass until some of the margarita has been sipped down. I’m a lightweight when it comes to alcohol. One attempt at downing a Coronarita, and somebody will need to pick me up off the floor and put me to bed.

Judging by the number of customers that stopped for lunch in the short time I was there, the Caros are living their dream with great success. Casa Caro will be a welcome stop on the long drive from Helena to the Flathead area and Glacier Park in the summer months.