The Mediterranean Grill has been a staple in Helena for 19 years. Having dined there many times, I can describe the interior as cheerful, filled with green tables, bright red chairs, and plenty of natural light streaming in through east-facing windows. It wasn’t until I sat down with owner Ersun Özer that I discovered so much more went into the décor of his restaurant.

The ceiling is painted in three shades of blue, mimicking warm, sunny days peppered with blue skies that define the Mediterranean. Helena artist Gordon Zuelke and Ersun’s oldest son Ersin, painted colorful murals on the walls that depict storefronts one would find in the quaint alleyways of villages in Italy, southern France, and the coastal cities surrounding the Aegean Sea.

Ersun headed to Colorado in 1980 to attend graduate school after receiving his undergraduate degree in business in Turkey. He obtained his MBA in finance and business from Western State Colorado University. His love of cooking started with a part-time job in the campus cafeteria. His career led him into food service management, where he worked in various locations in the U.S. for Marriott, Saga, and eventually Helena in 1990, working for Sodexo at Carroll College. When a former restaurant space became available on Park Avenue, he and his wife, Günsel, decided to open a restaurant. They acquired the building in March of 2003 and, after extensive renovations, opened in January 2004. A custom-made Wood Stone gas-fired oven anchors the back wall and is used for baking house-made focaccia, pasta dishes, and personal-sized (8-inch) pizzas, my lunch favorite.

In crafting the menu, Ersun drew on cuisine from his homeland and surrounding countries to develop a menu that offered something different than the meat and potatoes often served in Montana restaurants. Many appetizers and entrees focus on typical Mediterranean fare, including vegetables, exotic spices, herbs, and olive oil — used for cooking (pure) and dressings (extra virgin). He was keen on adding comfort food into the mix, which he defines as pizza and pasta. Many items on the menu can be prepared gluten-free.

Providing quality, variety and consistency with fresh, healthy food is Ersun’s philosophy. We laugh as he ticks off what the Grill doesn’t have.

“No mustard, no ketchup, no hamburgers, no steak sauce, no blue cheese dressing, no ranch," he said. "Our dressings and sauces are made from scratch. Our focaccia dough is made in-house and baked fresh every day.”

For folks that have had the good fortune of exploring those countries that surround the Aegean Sea, you’ll find some familiar regional specialties on the menu. For those that have never set foot in Italy, Morocco, Spain, etc., you’re in for a treat, being able to sample dishes that originated in these countries.

For appetizers, options include hummus, bissara, an Egyptian fava bean puree, and baba ghanouj, a Middle Eastern puree of roasted eggplant, tahini, fresh lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil and garlic, served with flatbread made fresh daily. A unique starter is the stuffed grape leaves filled with rice, onions, tomatoes, fresh dill, pine nuts, currents, lemon juice and mint. Salad choices include Caesar, spinach, Greek, and an insalata frutti di mare, featuring marinated shrimp, scallops, calamari and mussels on a bed of organic baby greens, accompanied with Roma tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, cucumbers, julienne red onions, and sun-dried tomatoes, all tossed with Dijon dill dressing.

The restaurant offers three versions of lasagna: one vegetable, one with chicken, and one with a bolognese meat sauce. Pizza choices include margherita, vegetariana, Siciliana, and lahmacun (spicy beef and lamb). I always choose the four seasons pizza, with prosciutto ham, finely chopped artichokes, mushrooms and sliced black olives, each covering a quarter of this pizza.

For the main course, guests can choose from shrimp kabobs, swordfish kabobs, salmon, lamb chops, beef medallions sautéed with Portobello mushrooms, garlic and Marsala wine, and Baharat-rubbed grilled ribeye steak. Baharat is a mix of Middle Eastern spices.

For a sweet ending to any meal, options include tiramisu, crème caramel, baklava, and künefe, which is new to me, but I’m anxious to try this Turkish dessert. It’s made with shredded phyllo pastry, butter, walnuts, mascarpone, and Kasseri cheese. It’s baked in the Wood Stone oven, topped with pistachio nuts and finished with honey lemon syrup.

The Med Grill offers a robust selection of wines from around the world that complement any entrée. Since 2013, the restaurant has earned the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. For beer lovers, there are three selections on tap from Blackfoot Brewery, three from Lewis and Clark Brewery, and a handful of international beers.

Ersun introduced me to Nick May, his executive chef. Nick grew up in Fort Benton, where he washed dishes at the Grand Union Hotel at 15. Nick credits former boss Clayton Arakawa, who at the time was the chef at the Grand Union, for encouraging him to pursue culinary school. After graduating from the Scottsdale Culinary Institute, Nick’s culinary journey took him from line cook to sous chef. He took a few years off to farm near Fort Benton. When the time was right to return to the kitchen, he took a position at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky.

Along the way, Nick started his own catering business focused on hunting and fishing camps, and most recently, settled in Helena to raise his family and join the Med Grill team. Working hand in hand with Ersun, they offer daily specials, such as fresh sushi-grade wild ahi tuna with shrimp marinated in chermoula sauce and pork tenderloin wrapped in prosciutto.

“I’m always learning with new ingredients Ersun is sharing with me,” Nick said.

Good-natured Ersun, who credits his wife for the success of their business, compares the restaurant to a theater production.

“People come to enjoy. We’re nourishing peoples’ most valuable asset — their bodies. We need to make them happy,” he said.

If a trip to the coastal region of the Mediterranean isn’t in your cards in the near future, a trip to the Mediterranean Grill may be the next best thing.