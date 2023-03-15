It was one of those blustery, nearly spring days when the sun was out, doing its best to melt the grimy snow and ice. My destination was the Celtic Cowboy Pub and Restaurant in downtown Great Falls' Arvon Block. I was met at the door by owner Peter Jennings, whose greeting was warm and welcoming. I was curious how Peter, a retired veterinarian, had become involved in creating an Irish pub and the adjacent boutique hotel.

A photo of Robert Vaughn, the man responsible for creating the Arvon Block, is the centerpiece of the Celtic Cowboy’s logo. Vaughn, a Welsh immigrant who settled into the ranching life in the Sun River Valley in the 1860s, would make his fortune off the land. Vaughn moved to Great Falls with his daughter, Arvonia, after his wife’s passing in 1888.

Vaughn went on to develop the Arvon Block, named after his daughter. The facility opened in 1890 and was a unique combo of a hotel and horse stables. The hotel was a convenient option for rail passengers disembarking from the nearby Montana Central Railway. Next door was a horse tack store on the ground floor, with housing for stable hands and drivers on the second floor. A ramp led horses down to the stalls in the basement of the building. Over the past century, the Arvon Block had fallen into disrepair and was destined to be torn down, save for the vision of a few investors led by Peter Jennings.

Meticulous renovations led to the creation of the Celtic Cowboy Pub and Restaurant, which opened in 2013, followed by the Darkhorse Hall and Wine Snug in 2014 (formerly in the basement stalls), and finally, the historic Hotel Arvon in 2015, a boutique hotel filled to the brim with original art.

Peter grew up in Great Falls, graduated college with a degree in anthropology, and then went on to veterinary school at Oregon State. After graduating, he and his wife, Elizabeth, also a vet, moved to Vermont to practice, but eventually relocated in 2005 to Great Falls. His lifelong interest in historic buildings led him to get involved with the Arvon Block development. In 2020, Peter became the sole owner of the hotel and pub.

I wonder if the idea of an Irish pub grew from Peter’s ancestry.

“I think all of us are a little bit Irish," Peter chuckled during my recent visit. "Some might say an Irish pub is a place with Guinness on tap and a shamrock or two on the wall. For me, the bar is a little higher than that, no pun intended, but I suppose it’s in the eye of the beholder.”

The interior of the Celtic Cowboy is reminiscent of Irish pubs I explored in Ireland several years ago. There is ample seating with tables, chairs, and stools the color of dark chocolate and walls the color of amber. Historical photos, along with beer and whiskey signs, adorn the walls.

Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with traditional Irish fare, such as fish and chips, Irish stew, and an Irish Reuben on the menu. There are a few surprises, including the bahn mi, featuring ponzu-glazed smoked pork served on a hoagie and topped with cilantro, pickled carrots, onions, cucumber, smoked jalapeno and wasabi aioli. Crab cakes, a meatloaf sandwich, Irish cobb salad, and Irish grilled cheese, with Dubliner cheese and Guinness mustard, provide an excellent selection for a midday meal. I planned on ordering a Reuben, but the Irish nachos were calling out to me. The half-order was very generous, with a base of golden-fried potato chips heaped with corned beef, cheese, smoked jalapenos and pico de gallo.

The pub menu is served 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with additional offerings of Scotch eggs, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, whiskey salmon, and a New York strip. To wash down the eats, the Celtic Cowboy features 31 beers and eight wines on tap and a variety of 100 whiskeys, sure to please the connoisseur of that liquor. Tuesdays are pub quiz nights, with live music featured on Friday nights.

Celtic Cowboy’s popular weekend brunch is back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beignets, boxty (Irish potato pancakes), bread pudding toast, corned beef hash, scotch eggs, and goat balls (creamy goat cheese rolled in Panko and fried to a golden-brown) are options in addition to your standard meat and eggs breakfast. The pub sources some of its ingredients locally. Eggs and vegetables, including potatoes, come from a nearby Hutterite colony, while the ground beef and some specialty cuts come from Treasure State Meats in Ledger.

Peter introduced me to Chef Gregory Rogers, who started down his path in life at an early age. When he was 12, he started working at a little cafe in Great Falls, washing dishes and then cooking. At 16, Gregory moved to Vancouver to attend the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts, graduating at 18. He then moved to Paris, studied at Le Cordon Bleu, traveled the world, and ended up as a sous chef at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. He eventually returned to Great Falls to help out his family and is now an integral part of the Celtic Cowboy’s team.

“I brought all the culture I had experienced back with me,” he said with great passion. “There is so much value in knowing and living the culture of your community. Take Great Falls. You have everything from the air force base to Charlie Russell.”

Gregory made me pause and think about his words. It’s easy to pair Charlie Russell with cowboy culture, but in retrospect, Malmstrom also brings a unique culture to the city.

Gregory said he's influenced by the concepts of molecular gastronomy with special events, such as wine pairings and high-end catering. That’s a new subject for me, and I ask him to explain it.

“I like to move around the borders of classical cuisine with inspiration from the molecular gastronomy movement," he said. "Focusing on specific features of food or components of ingredients enables micro or molecular manipulation and a blurring of boundaries. This expands a chef's palette of creative options and brings in the element of surprise."

After hearing this, I must make a date for one of the wine-pairing events at the pub.

The Historic Hotel Arvon is a delightful place to hang your hat for the night paired with sumptuous eats at the Celtic Cowboy due to the diligence and creativity of Peter, Gregory, and their staff. As Peter says, “If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.”