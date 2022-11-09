Last Best Plates: Dining at Mr. Hot Dogs a dog-gone good reason to visit Butte

Buck Loomis is a spirited, energetic 82-year-old owner and one-man show of Mr. Hot Dogs in Butte, now in its 13th year of operation.

Born in Fort Benton in 1940, Buck’s family moved to Butte in 1947. When I asked how Mr. Hot Dogs evolved during a recent visit, Buck launched into a string of stories about growing up in the mining city when copper was king. When I heard Buck talk, it reminded me that Butte has always marched to the beat of a different drummer with plenty of shenanigans thrown into the mix.

His colorful past includes a stint in the Navy, owning a few bars around town, as well as the Cabin Bar in Basin. He spent 17 years operating the Bannack House in Dillon, where he said, “I waited on that peanut guy, you know, President Jimmy Carter. He was in Montana flyfishing.”

He later set up a coffee stand in the Butte Plaza Mall, then went on to develop Spaghettini’s Italian Supper Club in the former Bertogolio warehouse in Butte. His passion for Italian cuisine comes from both his Italian ancestry and his mom, who served as a chef at the famed Rocky Mountain Café in Meaderville. Meaderville was demolished in the late 1960s–early 1970s to make way for the expansion of the Berkeley Pit.

When the cost of operating Spaghettini’s became prohibitive, he shut it down and pondered his next move. He felt he could improve upon your average hot dog, so he built Mr. Hot Dogs on a vacant lot on Cobban Street.

It’s only fitting that Mr. Hot Dogs’ exterior is painted a bright mustard yellow with red trim. Inside, the cozy dining area is covered floor to ceiling with a hodgepodge of antiques and Italian-themed paintings and posters. Red and white checkered tablecloths adorn the tables, each with a decorative lamp. Artificial foliage and flower garlands are draped around the room. Buck defines the interior as Italian décor. While I would agree, it also reminds me of an old-timey parlor. There is a small window into the kitchen, where Buck takes orders. Adjacent to this window is a large whiteboard listing the menu items. Flanking the whiteboard are white paper plates detailing more hot dog choices.

Mr. Hot Dogs won the honors in People Magazine (2019) and Food & Wine (2020) for their features on the best hot dog in every state. Buck has consistently received five-star ratings on YELP and TripAdvisor, which likely accounts for how folks around the globe end up at his doorstep.

“I’m famous,” he said with a proud grin. Many celebrities have indulged in his dogs, especially with Butte attracting several film projects that bring in movie stars. Buck won’t share any names, a testament to his scruples. He does admit to growing up with noted Butte daredevil Evil Knievel.

Buck’s oversized hot dogs require a knife and fork to consume, not something you can pick up and eat with your hands. He uses 100% Montana beef supplied by a local ranch. He averages about 40 hot dog servings each day.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to Buck’s hot dog creations. After reading that a new craze paired peanut butter with bacon, Buck invented the Peanut Butter Dog, combining peanut butter, bacon, mayo, and melted cheddar topping off a hot dog. The Shoestring Annie Dog pays homage to Rose Herron, known around town as Shoestring Annie. Rose came to Butte in 1914 and was known to wander the streets selling shoestrings to miners. This dog is topped with shoestring potato chips and chili.

One of Hot Dogs’ most popular entrées is the Butte Dog. Buck was keen on giving me the details.

“I put sour cream and horseradish on my homemade bun, then blue cheese crumbles, then the hot dog. I top that with more sour cream, horseradish, and blue cheese. Then I add bacon and grilled onions, then cover it with mozzarella. I put the dog in the air fryer to melt the cheese,” he said.

“Wow,” I responded, “That’s more than a mouthful. That’s a meal!”

He went on to tell me how he has upscaled the Chicago Dog. He puts mustard and homemade relish (the color of shamrocks) on the dog, then tops it with chopped onions. He then sticks two little pickles and two celery sticks into one side of the dog and two tomato slices into the other side. Buck has also upscaled the Texas Dog, starting with cheddar, and chili, then the hot dog, and finally topping the dog with more chili, corn chips, and cheddar cheese. He puts this concoction into his air fryer to melt the cheese before serving. The list of hot dog choices seems endless — the Beaner Dog, Dog Father, Mexican Dog, Hound Dog, Aloha Dog, and Deputy Dog.

In addition to hot dogs, Buck also puts out homemade lasagna, open-faced meatball sandwiches, Italian mushroom ravioli, spaghettini with homemade marinara and meatballs, and Italian-style black mussels. Rounding out the menu is a handful of pizzas, a liverwurst sandwich, and homemade polenta with sautéed mushrooms and sausage.

By noon, the place is filling up. I watch as Buck moves seamlessly between taking orders at the window to preparing the food, then delivering his creations to the table. Then it’s back to the window to serve as cashier, all executed with a calm demeanor. He does have help with the dishwashing, thanks to LeeAnn Brown, who has been coming in for years.

She was quick to speak up about Buck. “He is the most phenomenal creative person I know," said said.

In addition to his hours at Mr. Hot Dogs, Buck caters private dinners for a few customers. We should all be so lucky in our 80s to have the drive and energy that Buck Loomis possesses. I left Butte grateful to have befriended Buck.

Sometimes eating out is about the experience and the atmosphere, and sometimes it’s all about the food. You get both at Mr. Hot Dogs. Dining at Mr. Hot Dogs is a dog-gone good reason to spend a day in Butte exploring its wealth of historic landmarks. If he has time, Buck might share a story or two if you ask.