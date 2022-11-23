Last Best Plates: Dining with the mermaids

An early winter blast with three days of snow left me needing a brief getaway to separate myself from my snow shovel. An overnight to Great Falls with a bit of shopping and dinner was the ticket. I hadn’t been in the legendary Sip ‘n Dip Lounge for a few years, so my hubby and I decided to book a room at the O’Haire Motor Inn, dine at the on-site Clark and Lewie’s Pub & Grill, and have a cocktail or two in the Sip ‘n Dip Lounge on the second floor of the motel.

The O’Haire Motor Inn was built in 1962 by brothers Ed and Bill O’Haire out of Shelby. The current owner and general manager is Great Falls native Sandra Thares, who has been at the helm of this historic property since December 1994. While attending college in Billings, Sandra worked in the hotel and food /beverage service industry. With some hands-on experience under her belt, she moved back to Great Falls in 1992 to help run the O’Haire along with her stepdad, Melvin Mantzey, who had acquired the business in 1968.

The Sip’n Dip originally started as an art deco bar, with two windows offering a view into the motel’s swimming pool. When tiki bars became a national rage, the Sip ‘n Dip followed suit, transforming into Montana’s only tiki bar. Today, with the tiki wood carvings, tropical art, a blowfish hanging from the ceiling, glass fishing floats in nets, and bamboo and dried grass accents, the lounge makes it easy to dream about escaping to a tropical paradise. The bonus is being able to have a fantastic meal in the presence of mermaids.

We had the opportunity to visit with Sandra, so I asked how the mermaid thing started.

"My mom and I were sitting in the bar right after Christmas in 1996 having a cocktail or two when she threw out the idea that we should have a mermaid show up in the pool on New Year’s Eve," she said. "After plenty of laughs, we discussed it with the staff. All of us were wondering where we would find a mermaid. Someone suggested we could use a mannequin. My housekeeper volunteered, saying she could swim and was willing, so we wrapped her in a green plastic tablecloth that we duct-taped together, and she was the attraction for the big night.”

It proved to be the birth of Sip ‘n Dip mermaids that would put this lounge on the national map. Initially, the mermaids only appeared on New Year’s Eve, but the popularity of this spectacle grew where today, the mermaids appear nightly, seven days a week.

In 2003, GQ Magazine named the Sip 'n Dip the #1 bar on earth worth flying for. The rest is history, as the bar’s popularity soared. Politicians, celebrities, and visitors worldwide have set foot in the Sip ‘n Dip, and a few have made it into the pool with the mermaids. Daryl Hannah wiggled into a mermaid tail and jumped in after the bar had closed for the night. Speaking of mermaid tails, Sandra sews them by hand, keeping a sewing machine in her office.

When Sandra took over, the restaurant inside the O’Haire had been leased out a few times to other entities that proved to be hit-and-miss with the quality of the food. In 2002, Sandra and Donnie Johnson, who had a wealth of restaurant experience, decided to bring the eatery in-house. The name, Clark and Lewie’s Pub & Grill, came easily, given that the Lewis and Clark Bicentennial would get underway in 2003. The menu is well-rounded, from breakfast through dinner selections.

The delightful and easygoing Sandra invited us to join her for dinner. We moved from the lounge, which was quickly filling up and a bit noisy, down to the restaurant where we could chat in a more subdued setting. Donnie was in and out of the kitchen, busy prepping for a catered event. He noticed I was eyeing a World-Famous Shrimp Cocktail sign on a blackboard and said, “You want to know why it’s world famous, right?” To which I replied, “Yes.” He blurted out, “because my boss Sandra wrote it,” then broke into hearty laughter, along with two servers standing nearby. Of course, I had to try the shrimp cocktail, colorfully layered in a parfait glass with pieces of shrimp on the bottom, followed by a mix of celery and lettuce, cocktail sauce, and rimmed with four large shrimp. In a word — delicious! Hubby opted for the prime rib, while I selected another appetizer, "Black and Bleu" steak bites, for my main entrée. Sandra ordered a bucket of steamed clams in a butter sauce to share. She also ordered a fresh spinach berry salad with a honey balsamic dressing resembling a refreshing spring bouquet on this cold night. Donnie insisted we try his new holiday dessert, a cinnamon apple pie bowl ringed in whipped cream with bits of cinnamon candies. While I claimed to be too full, I put away half of that sweet and savory treat.

On the menu is an assortment of burgers, including a braised pork belly burger and a prime rib burger. A smoked salmon salad, taco salad, mandarin chicken salad, and a Montana salad with grilled steak are on the menu.

I spied a heaping plate of nachos, and the waitress told me it was merely a half order. Clark and Lewie’s also offers fish tacos, chimichangas, and enchiladas. Signature entrees such as a ribeye, BBQ ribs, walleye, and chicken fried steak would no doubt have seemed like heaven to the intrepid explorers to sit down to such a meal. Beer, wine, and tropical-themed cocktails are available. Concoctions such as Blue Hawaiian, Mermaid Kiss, Marvelous Mai Tai, and Tropical Tiki Dream create visions of island life. Anything on the menu can be served in the bar. In the summer, there is also a patio available for dining. Every first and third Sunday, Clark and Lewie’s features an all-you-can-eat buffet, complete with mermaids and a merman in the pool. "MER-mosas" are also featured.

After dinner, I peeked into the lounge, and it was packed, standing room only, with Joel Corda, the weekend music man, crooning out tunes with his guitar. The beauty of staying at the O’Haire is if you get carried away at the Sip ‘n Dip, you only have to find your way back to your room if you’re a wee bit tipsy or, in our case, stuffed from overindulging in well-prepared and delicious food.

The O’Haire is currently undergoing a “retrovation,” making cosmetic changes to restore the inn to the way it first appeared when opened. Sandra pointed out that all aspects of the business remain open during the retrovation. Exterior changes should be finished in December, while new carpet and linen changes in the rooms will happen early in 2023. The name will change to O’Haire Inn.

The restaurant does an enormous amount of catering. Between now and Christmas, they have between one and three catered events daily. Sandra appears to juggle the balls of running a motel, restaurant, and bar with extraordinary grace and plenty of humor, given how busy she is. “At home, I wear black lounge pants. That way, if I have to come down in the middle of the night, all I have to do is throw on a sweatshirt,” she says with her infectious smile. “We are not fancy, but we are fun. We can deliver 100% on that.” I get it. Just talking with her was a hoot!

Driving back home through a few snow flurries, I was determined not to let the snow get me down this season after my refreshing “tropical island” escape in Great Falls.