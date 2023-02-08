Every day a fiesta happens at Camacho’s Tacos.

At the Billings restaurant, colorful papeles picados with intricate cutout designs in shades of orange, yellow, blue, green and pink hang from the ceiling. The string of flags are traditional party decorations, but at Camacho’s the papeles are the main décor.

In the building that last housed Steve’s Hot Dogs and once a long time ago, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Hernan and Mauricio Camacho, along with Miguel Murillo, are serving Mexican food inspired from the Camacho brothers’ mother.

Serving customers since April of last year, the food is no joke. With 34 different items on the menu, offerings include familiar dishes such as a quesadilla with cheese and meat sandwiched to tacos with meat, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes served in a folded tortilla. More authentic items such as menudo (a spicy soup made with tripe, hominy and spices), and meat choices for tacos and burritos including lengua (tongue), chorizo (Mexican sausage), and birria (shredded beef) are also offered. To wash down each bite, beer is available by the bottle.

Carla Sacarias, who has worked in the front of the house at Camacho’s Tacos for a year, acted as the translator for my interview with Hernan Camacho. In 2017, Camacho worked in hotels in Billings as a housekeeper.

“Billings did not have lots of Mexican restaurants. I saved my money to open a business,” he said of making the decision to open a restaurant. Patience and diligence finally gave them the finances to lease the space from Gordy Roma.

Camacho gained most of his cooking experience from working 10 years at Villas Patio near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, but the inspiration for his food comes from his mother. His parents run a restaurant in Romita, Mexico, south of León. Camacho remembered cooking with his mother as a child. When asked what his fondest memory was, he responded, “With my mother I made eggs and tacos with beef.”

The dish that has the deepest signature from his mother at Camacho’s Tacos are the enchiladas Mexicanas, a dish made with corn tortillas rolled around a filling of chicken, beef or cheese and served with rice and beans, sour cream, guacamole and lettuce.

“My mother cooks the enchiladas better,” Camacho said with a smile.

Mexican food has often carried the expectation of being inexpensive. The prices at Camacho’s Tacos honor the quality of the food and the care taken to prepare it. “Everything is homemade and made to order,” Camacho said.

For the ceviche, Camacho sources the shrimp from Seafoods of the World. The cooled blanched shrimp was “cut up in the moment when ordered,” Camacho said. Then tomatoes, cilantro, onion and chili are tossed with lime and orange juice to be finished with slices of avocado. The fresh mixture came with fried corn tortillas.

Every three days during the week, Camacho processed 40 pounds of beef for the birria — a sweet, spicy and savory Mexican stew. The process began with beef simmered with water, onion, garlic and salt for three hours and then braised with tomatoes and guajillo chiles.

In the kitchen there was a large vat of carnitas, pork simmering in oil until tender for the dish literally meaning “little meats.” The meat is shredded and featured in the "Carnitas Plato" or stuffed into tacos or burritos.

On this night, I met up with my husband and friend John Wilson for dinner. The brightly lit yellow sign with a sombrero and taco and Camacho’s written in red, standing prominently above Grand Avenue, quickly showed me where to turn into the parking lot. On this windy night, the restaurant was full when I arrived. I smiled as I quickly walked by the sign hanging outside that said, “Feed Me Tacos and Tell me I’m Pretty.”

I quickly slid into a gray metal chair at a light wood-topped table right by the window looking at Gordy’s Casino across the parking lot. I ordered the enchiladas Mexicanas, wanting to taste Mrs. Camacho’s-inspired dish choosing two chicken and one beef. My husband ordered the birria tacos and John opted for the "Carnitas Plato."

When I first ate at Camacho’s at the end of last summer, I ordered the "Camarones Ixtapa" — shrimp cooked with a cream chipotle sauce. Chef Camacho said the secrets to this rich savory dish are sour cream and cream of mushroom soup. The plate came to the table with a dozen perfectly cooked shrimp and a side of corn tortillas. I ate every last bite.

This night’s enchiladas brought comfort accompanied with molten refried beans and soft pillowy rice cooked with tomato sauce. My husband enjoyed the crunchy taco shells brimming with generous amounts of meat. Our friend said, “The carnitas has an excellent pork taste with great flavor from the onions.”

As the restaurant bustled with activity, Camacho came out of the kitchen to help bus tables and bring food to customers. To keep the restaurant running seven days a week, he employs about 10 people.

For celebrating a busy day or any day, Camacho’s Tacos may offer just the right spirit and flavor from our southern neighbors.