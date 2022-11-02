Last Best Plates: For the love of cheese

Every so often, I skip counting calories and indulge in something that sounds so yummy. Such was the case when I ordered the Gold Rush, a grilled cheddar cheese sandwich layered with creamy homestyle mac and cheese and bacon. It was sinfully delicious! This sandwich is one of many choices at Cheddars Gourmet Grilled Cheese eatery in downtown Helena, where cheddar reigns supreme.

Cheddars is owned and operated by Helena native Kevin Devine. His love for grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup started at a young age, thanks to his mom, Charlene Devine. His first job at age 16 was with Pizza Hut, where he worked for 20 years, gaining real-world experience and leadership skills in the food industry.

In 2012, he made a move to go out on his own and formulated a business plan for operating a food truck. At the time, food trucks were not part of the Helena scene. Portland has a robust food truck presence, so Kevin spent time there researching the ins and outs of this mobile business. He purchased a used FedEx vehicle and set about revamping the rig into a food truck with help from family and friends. Choosing grilled cheese sandwiches as his specialty, Kevin believed he could craft a tasty product and deliver it consistently.

“It’s what I knew how to do well,” he said, adding those early days selling grilled cheese from a food truck window were tough. “I remember my mom and I sat there just willing people to buy a sandwich."

In its infancy, Kevin’s food truck made its mark in the Helena area, appearing at local community events and in parking lots around town. Today, the truck can be found at Carroll College home football games, Alive @ 5, Helena Farmers’ Market, and Symphony Under the Stars. Kevin has taken his mobile business to Red Ants Pants in White Sulphur Springs and Rockin’ the Rivers in Cardwell. In the September 2022 Helena Kiwanis Food Truck Challenge, Cheddars took first place in the Best Food and Best Spirit categories. With colder weather coming on, the truck is on a hiatus.

In 2018, Kevin bought Lattes and Sundaes on Fuller Avenue and soon realized a coffee shop wasn’t cutting it. So he opted to set up Cheddars as a brick-and-mortar business to complement the food truck. The tidy and comfortable interior is painted in a cheddar color, with bold cheese-themed graphics on the wall. A handful of tables are available for dine-in.

As I savored my grilled cheese lunch, I watched a steady stream of customers come in for their takeaway orders and a few opted to sit and eat. Business is good.

Kevin attributes his success to perseverance, a hard-working team of employees, and staying the course with consistent quality and service in what his restaurant offers to customers. It’s no secret that the food industry has faced many challenges, with COVID and supply chain issues in the last few years.

Kevin quickly acknowledges that his chef, Gage Cronquist, plays a huge part in the restaurant’s success.

“I lay down the vision, and Gage puts it into action,” Kevin said.

Their newest creation is an ABC Melt, combining grilled cheese with spiced apple compote, brie spread and bacon. While given creative reign in the kitchen, Gage said that Helena folks tend to stay in their comfort zone regarding food choices. He likes to gently introduce new flavors that customers might be willing to try.

Signature sandwiches include The Classic, a grilled cheese sandwich with cheddar, Parmesan, and cheddar jack grilled to a golden brown on Grains of Montana bread. The Wayne combines Chipotle mayo, bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, and a fried egg. Bacon, bleu cheese, tomato basil chutney, and cheddar are the ingredients in the BBT sandwich.

Every sandwich comes with chips and a shot of tomato basil soup.

“I’m amazed how much tomato soup I can serve in the summer,” Kevin said with a smile.

Cheddars uses, on average, 70 lbs. per week of cheddar cheese sourced from Tillamook Creamery out of Portland. Customers can create their sandwich, starting with their choice of meat, including bacon, ham, turkey, pastrami, chicken, BBQ pork, and brisket. Pair the meat with cheddar, provolone, Mozzarella, Swiss, bleu cheese, Parmesan, or pepper jack cheese. If you’re not in the mood for grilled cheese, Cheddars offers an artichoke chicken, strawberry pecan, Cobb, or house salad. Wraps are on the menu, including a triple club, chipotle chicken, Mediterranean, garden, and a California BLT creation.

I admire Kevin for being a successful entrepreneur who carved a niche for himself based on cheddar cheese. He is a no-nonsense guy — focused on giving his customers good and gooey eats.