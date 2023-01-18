Last Best Plates: For the love of chocolate

Ducrey’s hot sipping chocolate is nothing short of magic in my mouth. Creamy, smooth, and decadent, the drink is best savored with slow sips. Francesco Ducrey and his darling wife Claudia are proprietors of Ducrey Chocolate Maker in downtown Missoula. They have a small café facing East Front Street, with the “chocolate lab” in the back where Francesco creates the magic I’m enjoying. For lovers of chocolate, this is the place to be.

Claudia grew up in Patagonia with a childhood love of food. Her great-grandparents are credited for pioneering the organic food movement in South America, so eating healthy has always been part of her environment. Francesco grew up in Turin, Italy’s chocolate capital.

“I was embedded in chocolate my whole life without really paying attention to it,” he said of his early years.

The couple would meet and marry in Paris, where they both had settled. The couple had been coming to Montana on vacation for 20 years. In 2018, they took a life-changing leap and moved to Montana. With the decision to set up shop as a chocolate maker, they settled in Missoula, knowing it would provide a community that could support them. They opened in July 2020, amid the pandemic challenges.

I was curious why Francesco chose to become a bean-to-bar chocolate maker. He spelled it out with great enthusiasm.

“I wanted to start something that I would enjoy. Chocolate was the perfect match. It’s a bit of science and a lot of magic that goes into the process. Chocolate has no boundaries — no religion, no age; it’s about love. My chocolate reflects my personality. Thanks to chocolate, I’m able to find out more about myself in the process.”

The bean-to-bar movement as a method of producing chocolate started in the 1990s in America. Artisan chocolate-makers took control of all aspects of making their hand-crafted chocolate in small batches, from sourcing the cacao bean to the finished chocolate bar. This revolution stands in contrast to mass-produced chocolate from companies we know, such as Nestlé and Hershey. Ducrey Chocolate is part of this ongoing movement, proudly crafting exceptional chocolate in western Montana.

Francesco graciously invited me into his laboratory, taking the time to explain his innovative bean-to-bar process. He sources the highest-quality fine-flavor organic cacao beans from Central and South America, including Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Haiti. The beans are shipped to Ducrey in bulk, then sorted, removing any deemed inferior. The beans are slow-roasted in-house, which dries the outer shell. The shell is then cracked open and winnowed, which separates the cacao nibs from the shell. These nibs are ground down, then refined and mixed with organic sugar.

The next step is conching, a process of mixing, agitating, and aerating the heated liquid chocolate. The chocolate is then tempered (raising and lowering the temperature) to avoid the bar becoming dull and crumbly. The liquid goodness is poured into molds and then refrigerated, allowing oxygenation to occur, bringing out the chocolate’s full flavor. Packaging the bar is the final step. Given the amount of love and work that goes into each bar, I just gained a new appreciation for Ducrey’s chocolate bars.

Ducrey’s dark chocolate is among the purest, using two ingredients only, organic cacao beans and organic cane sugar. No emulsifiers, cacao butter, vegetable fats, or synthetic sugars are used in production. Once the chocolate bars are wrapped, the classy labels spell out the percentage of dark chocolate, ranging from 60% to 85%. Francesco is working on a series of single-origin chocolate bars representing each country where he sources his cacao beans. The wrapper will include the country’s identity.

All the cacao in the world is grown in a belt 20 degrees north and 20 degrees south of the equator. There are roughly 5-6 million cacao farms worldwide, which translates to 40-50 million people dependent on income from cacao, according to the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF). This fact gives me a tiny feel-good moment thinking that my consumption of a Ducrey chocolate bar may have helped support a cacao farmer in Haiti.

Claudia calls herself the “Mary Poppins” of their establishment. She handles the eCommerce business, which includes working with suppliers, fulfilling orders, managing inventory, and waiting on customers. She is the tester of Francesco’s creations, her most important role. Her lifelong love of chocolate continues at the end of her day. She reveals, “I don’t go to bed without first having a hot sipping chocolate; it’s very comforting.”

Claudia is quick to point out the health benefits of chocolate, including Phenylethylamine, a natural compound found in the cacao bean that arouses our brain’s pleasure centers, contributing to what we feel when in love. After all these years, I finally understand why chocolate is a big deal on Valentine’s Day.

The café has rotating pastries and sweet treats, such as brownies, truffles, madeleines, croissants, and French butter cookies. It’s also possible to order a baguette with ham and cheese. I shared one with my hubby, and the texture and taste of the bread transported me back to France. Très bon! Ducrey recently introduced Montana Ingots, bite-sized morsels of delectable milk chocolate and hazelnuts tucked inside a gold wrapper. I stopped at one, but I could have easily put a few more down!

That amazing chocolate finds its way into several unique drinks, including the hot chocolate steamer, with or without organic whipped cream, hot drinking chocolate, and iced chocolate, using Ducrey's melted bars on ice topped with almond milk. Their hot sipping chocolate uses organic oat milk. There is a full range of coffee drinks, everything from a latte, cappuccino, espresso, macchiato, and smooth nitro and cold brew. For customers who prefer tea, options include Evening in Missoula, Sassy Citrus & Spice, and Cheery Chai. Ducrey’s signature drink is The Sentinel, hot sipping chocolate with one shot of espresso, topped with in-house organic whipping cream and a drizzle of huckleberry syrup.

This charming, handsome couple won me over with the kindness shown to me during my visit. Claudia and Francesco function on a labor of love, evident in their products and their customer service. In addition to purchasing Ducrey’s products at their café, the chocolate bars are found in many locations throughout Montana and can be ordered online at ducreychocolate.com.