Last Best Plates: Game on at Metals Sports Bar and Grill

Metals Sports Bar and Grill in Butte should be on your bucket list if you’re a sports fanatic. With 31 big-screen TVs, every seat in the house gets you a clear view of any sports-related show. The walls are peppered with sports memorabilia, including photos of various teams and sports, athletic jerseys, banners, and helmets representing local high school teams up through Montana’s colleges and two universities.

The building that houses Metals Sports Bar has an intriguing history. Sitting on the corner of North Main and West Park, the eight-story building was designed by noted architect Cass Gilbert in 1906. Among Gilbert’s accomplishments is the 60-story Woolworth building in New York City, built in 1913, and the U.S. Supreme Court, built in 1935. The Butte building first housed the State Savings Bank but later would see the Metals Bank take over the first floor.

A massive vault door dominates the interior. History says the 32-ton steel door was moved from the Northern Pacific Yard onto an improvised truck in September 1907, then hauled uphill to the bank by 36 horses on an unpaved road. I can only imagine how the locals showed up to cheer on the effort. Today the vault serves as a wine cellar and a private dining area.

In 2006, the Ueland family purchased the eight-story building and renovated the first floor into a sports bar, with the remaining floors converted into condos, retail, and office space. The original bank president’s office was converted into the Coaches Corner, a cozy setting for up to 18 people. This room pays homage to local coaches and athletes through framed photos lining the walls. Ray Ueland, who previously owned the famed M&M Bar in Butte, along with several Perkins restaurants in southwest Montana, decided to sell the Metals Bank Building early on in 2022. The deal was finalized in December, with the new owners being Ueland’s son Jason, Dave Andrews, and Erica Klapan.

Dave, a Butte native, wears two hats — both as a co-owner and general manager. He has been involved in the food and beverage industry for many years, including a stint at Walt Disney properties in Orlando, Florida. Moving back to Montana, Dave spent seven years as the food and beverage manager at Fairmont Hot Springs near Anaconda, then general manager at the M&M, and now at the Metals Sports Bar and Grill. Dave said catering has become a significant component of the Metals Sports Bar. Once Dave has dialed in the details and menu for catered events, Butte native Nick Lamere takes over with the execution.

Butte native Tyler Triniman is responsible for all the goodness crafted in the kitchen. Tyler attended the Western Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon, and upon graduation, returned to Butte and was hired as the executive chef at Metals. Tyler has free rein to use his culinary skills as he sees fit. When asked what he loves about his work as a chef, he gave me a simple answer. “People, it’s all about the people.” When my hubby Ed and I dropped in for lunch, Tyler’s special for the day was a mango halibut wrap, Ed’s choice, and he gave it a five-star review.

I was pleasantly surprised by Metals’ extensive menu, as I typically think of a sports bar focused on burgers, fries, and wings. In keeping with the sports theme, you have Pre-Game Warmups (appetizers), such as Touchdown Nachos, Foul Ball Flight (deep-fried chicken wings), and Coach’s Play Calamari. The Place Kicker combines creamy Parmesan, jalapeno, and artichoke into a warm dip served with fresh tortilla chips and hand-cut flatbread. The Butte-ine, a version of Poutine, starts with crisp French fries topped with Metals’ Guinness stout gravy and melted cheddar cheese.

The Ahi Poke Bowl, Irish Nachos, and Angry Mussels (one pound of blue mussels served with diced bacon and green onion, sautéed in a garlic butter wine sauce) are options while focused on your favorite team. Beyond the basic cheeseburger, options include a French Onion Burger, Pimento Burger, Bison Burger, and the Vault Burger, described on the menu as “Straight from the land of the Georgia Bulldogs comes an Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and an onion ring.”

My choice for lunch was Ray’s Steak Fingers, hand-breaded strips of top sirloin fried to a golden brown and served with MMH sauce (mustard, mayo, and horseradish). The strips didn’t disappoint, being very tender and filling. Ahi salad, pear salad, and a turkey cranberry salad are options, as well as homemade chili. A rich and creamy clam chowder, loaded with potatoes, was served with Ed’s mango halibut wrap, which he reluctantly shared with me, suggesting I get my own bowl!

Dinner options include fresh salmon, a ribeye, a sirloin, or a porterhouse pork chop, glazed with honey-garlic, sweet chili, and lime sauce. For pasta entrees, there is chicken tetrazzini, Fettuccine Alfredo, and bison ravioli served with sautéed mushrooms, Bordeaux cherries, and a beef demi-glace. I had filled up on my steak strips, but the wait staff talked me into the house-made bread pudding dessert. A heap of French bread cubes, baked with sugar, cinnamon, raisins, eggs, and cream, were covered in a Jack Daniel’s butter sauce. Yummy!

Both beer and hard liquor are options when you’re cheering on your team (Bobcats, in my case, who did not fare well in their game against South Dakota in the playoffs). Among the Montana brews on tap are Lewis & Clark Halo Huckleberry Hefe (Helena), Madison River Salmon Fly Honey Rye (Belgrade), Butte Ore Digger Ale, and Butte Irish Red from Butte Brewing. Given our winter weather, I think a Montana Hot Toddy featuring Bearproof Huckleberry Whiskey (Glacier Distilling) and lemon juice might be the winning ticket.

With nearly 6,000 landmarks listed on the Butte-Anaconda National Historic Register, the mining city fascinates me. Dropping into the Metals Sports Bar and Grill was a tasty discovery. I need a return visit, as that bison ravioli is calling my name.