The muffaletta sandwich owes its origins to Salvatore Lupo, a Sicilian immigrant who settled in New Orleans’ French Quarter in 1906 and opened Central Grocery Co. The basis for the sandwich was a loaf of muffaletta, a round sesame bread that originated in Sicily. The bread, roughly the size of a dinner plate, was sliced horizontally, then layered with salami, ham, mortadella, provolone and Swiss cheese. The final ingredient topping the meat and cheese was an olive salad.

Today, a version of the original muffaletta (also spelled muffuletta) can be found at Muffaletta’s, a cozy café in Dillon. Owners Shaina and Josh Richards, originally from California, felt the need to move out of the "Golden State." Determining where to go was like throwing a dart on the map, said Josh, with that dart landing in Montana. A Big Sky road trip took them to several towns in the western half of the state, looking for a suitable building to develop their dream of a café. They found their spot in Dillon and, after some remodeling, opened Muffaletta’s in 2016.

The couple’s fondness for the muffaletta sandwich came from visits to New Orleans. Choosing to focus on a particular sandwich resulted from wanting to offer the community new and unique cuisine. I had stopped in shortly before lunch, so I was curious to try the famed sandwich. It came stacked with mortadella, ham, genoa salami, provolone and mozzarella, topped with a house-made olive tapenade. I opted to have it served at room temperature, but it can be grilled. At 2 inches high, I needed a fork and knife to tackle this ever-so-tasty entrée. The bread, sourced from Wheat Montana/Stone Ground Bakery, had a texture similar to focaccia.

Shaina is responsible for crafting unique and flavorful choices in their tiny kitchen. All-day breakfasts include the croissant sandwich, with egg, cheese, ham, and avocado toast, served on toasted wheat bread topped with cheese, avocado, tomato, egg, alfalfa and green onions. The "Everyday" menu includes a muffaletta salad with a base of green leaf lettuce and spinach, then topped with all the ingredients found in the sandwich and finished with muffaletta bread croutons. Shania serves her peanut butter and jelly sandwich on a croissant with almond slices tucked inside. The homemade tomato soup pairs well with the grilled cheese and ham served on naan.

In addition to their Everyday menu, depending on the day of the week, look for specials with a focus on Asian and Indian fare. Monday and Tuesday options include Thai green curry, a vibrant curry dish with chicken, snow peas, zucchini, straw mushrooms and basil served over steamed rice. Also available is chicken banh mi, a Vietnamese sandwich with chicken tossed in Sriracha mayo, then topped with cucumbers and pickled carrots.

Tandoori chicken salad, a mix of marinated chicken, onion, tomato, cucumber and cilantro sitting on a bed of green leaf lettuce and spinach, is served on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Shania’s butter chicken, adapted from her mom’s recipe (a typical dish in India), is now a customer favorite, also a Wednesday and Thursday special. Friday and Saturday, customers can find a BLT, chicken bacon ranch salad, and a Panang curry wrap with chicken, green peas, bell pepper, onion, basil and jasmine rice filling a tortilla.

Their current winter menu includes traditional miso broth with ramen noodles topped with either pork, beef or chicken and a boiled egg, green onion, cabbage, seaweed and togarashi oil. Also listed on the winter menu is a Korean spicy pork burrito, starting with sautéed pork and onion, kimchi aioli, cilantro, green onion and rice wrapped in a tortilla. Look for a summer menu coming soon if we ever see summer.

Muffaletta’s offers a robust selection of drinks, including coffee drinks, such as a latte and cappuccino, tea, and for kicks, boba tea. Boba tea, also known as bubble tea or pearl tea, is typically a cold drink using black or green milk tea with tapioca balls (pearls) in the bottom of the glass. A thick straw allows for the pearls to be sucked up. Josh recommended I try Thai tea (orange in color) with my boba drink. These chewy pearls reminded me of gummy bears. There is also the option for popping pearls in mango, green apple and cherry flavors. When you bite into them, you get a burst of fruit juice. Also available are boba smoothies in flavors of taro, mango, coconut, pistachio, strawberry and honeydew.

I applaud the fact that Josh and Shania use Hope Coffee, and their partner, Compassion Tea, with their drinks. HOPE Coffee is a Christian-owned coffee company that gives 100% of its profits to communities in Honduras, Mexico and rural Africa. Those funds provide clean water, safe shelter and medical supplies. Compassion Tea also gives 100% of its profits to support medical missions throughout rural Africa.

This energetic couple has crafted some tasty cuisine in Dillon, where burgers, steak and potatoes are the norm. All orders are prepared for takeaway, but customers are welcome to sit and enjoy the healthy goodness inside the cozy café.