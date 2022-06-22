Last Best Plates: In the mood for tacos and taffy

If you’re itching for a road trip with a sweet and savory destination, might I suggest Philipsburg, affectionately known as P-burg. The town is tucked into the Pintler Veterans’ Memorial Scenic Byway that runs between Anaconda and Drummond. P-burg owes its beginnings to silver discovered in the nearby hills back in the mid-1860s. Nostalgia runs deep in this community, as though time had taken a step back to simpler days when communication was done by talking rather than texting. The heart of the town, Broadway Street, is lined with colorful historic buildings, repurposed into one-off boutiques, collectibles, a theater, a brewery, a bakery, an ice cream parlor, a candy store, a sapphire gallery, and now a Mexican eatery, Kiko’s Mexican Restaurant. Proprietors of Kiko’s are the energetic duo of Raul and Madison Torres.

Their story started in the Bitterroot, where Madison grew up. She met Raul, originally from Ayutla, Jalisco, Mexico, when she was 16, and both were employed at a restaurant in Hamilton.

“Raul was a few years older than me, and my parents said there was no way I was going to date him until I turned 18," Madison said with a smile. When that day came, their friendship blossomed into a romance. Today, the married couple are parents of two young daughters.

Raul had been employed at the restaurant for 13 years, bringing to the table the cooking skills he had learned from his mother. The couple was ready to spread their wings beyond the Bitterroot and got wind of vacant space for rent with a kitchen in Philipsburg.

P-burg was familiar to Madison as a place she had visited while growing up. The building’s owners are Shirley Beck and Dale Siegford, who own and operate The Sweet Palace and Sapphire Gallery on the same block. Shirley and Dale were looking to fill the space with folks willing to move into the community and make it their permanent home. It was a match made in heaven. By January of 2021, the young couple was hard at work creating a festive, south-of-the-border interior. They opened on Feb. 27, 2021, and have been going strong considering the COVID challenges.

Strung across the bright and airy eatery are papel picados, white paper sheets with intricate cut-out details, a traditional Mexican craft. The walls are lined with Mexican blankets, sombreros, ceramic art, and paintings outlined in Mexican tile. There is ample seating with a mixture of red and black tables, alternated with red and black chairs. During the warm season, customers can sit outside as well. The name Kiko pays homage to Raul’s mom, who goes by the nickname Kiko.

Raul handles all the prep and cooking with lightning speed, assuring customers a quick turnaround on their orders. All salsas and sauces are homemade. There is a massive vat of chicken simmering, and the kitchen smells make me hungry. Raul wants me to sample his Pollo Blanco. He starts with a pan of small chicken bites simmering in a broth. He adds sour cream and a ladle of his homemade sauce and blends them together. When finished, Raul dishes the chicken, along with rice and refried beans, onto a sizable platter and hands it to me. In a word — it is delectable, but more than I can finish. The leftovers will be a good addition for dinner.

As I’m watching the flurry of activity in the kitchen, Hailey, one of the wait staff, whispers to me while pointing at Raul.

“He is happy 100% of the time. He is the best boss I’ve ever had. He is so kind,” she says.

Madison oversees the front of the house, sometimes with her 1-year-old Luna in a baby carrier strapped to her front. Kiko’s is gaining a reputation for consistency with their hours of service, attentiveness and generous portions.

The menu includes tacos, enchiladas, tamales, chile rellenos and chimichangas, all served with rice and housemade refried beans. Burrito options include veggie, ground beef and bean, carne asada and chicken mole. In the mood for eggs? Kiko’s offers huevos rancheros and huevos Texanos. Taco salad and chicken tortilla soup are on the menu. The first serving of chips and salsa is free with each entrée. Kiko’s recently acquired a beer and wine license so that customers can enjoy a few varieties of Mexican beer or a local brew from the Philipsburg Brewery. Daily specials result from Raul’s creativity, such as the ribeye ranchero.

About those landlords, Shirley and Dale — the town owes its popularity to these goodwill ambassadors. They have wrapped their arms around this community in care and kindness, helping not only the locals but making sure that everyone who enters either their candy store or the sapphire gallery next door leaves contented. Shirley would give Willy Wonka a run for his money. At 74 years young, she still works six days a week, 11 hours a day. I don’t know what elixir she takes for all that energy, but I want some. The candy store is stocked with 1,100 varieties of candy, including licorice, caramels, gummy bears, jelly bellies and suckers. Homemade fudge comes in 50 flavors and the buttery goodness melts in your mouth. There are 72 flavors of homemade taffy, with the rookie flavor for this summer being Mountain Dew! It’s always a treat to be there when Dale works the antique 1918 Model K Taffy Wrapper, spitting out about 130 pieces per minute. Hand-dipped chocolates fill the antique cases. The store uses a whopping 9,000 lbs. of dipping chocolate each year! That’s 4.5 tons!

I’m curious how Shirley, a rancher’s wife, and special ed teacher, came up with the idea of starting a candy store in P-burg. She launches into a tale.

“I grew up in a combined family of eight kids. Only three of us could go on vacation in any one year. People do things on vacation they don’t normally do at home. And they buy things. I remember visiting some candy stores on our trips across America, which left an impression on me.”

She saw the potential in P-burg, and it was with grit and determination that she brought the store to life.

“When the building housing a hardware store came up for sale, it took four years to convince Jerry, the local banker to sell. He thought I was crazy, thinking people wouldn’t drive all the way into town for candy. Dale and I had to use our credit cards for the down payment. We had no money,” she says.

I wonder what Jerry thinks now, seeing people worldwide flock into Philipsburg and emerge with a sack from the Sweet Palace. Opened in 1998, the store has served as a magnet drawing a worldwide audience and boosting the economy of this delightful town.

Raul and Madison made a great choice by choosing Philipsburg to develop their restaurant and raise a family. They are surrounded by community support in a beautiful Montana setting. I wouldn’t mind living there. I always leave my visit with Shirley by telling her one of these days I’ll show up ready to work. Just give me an apron!

