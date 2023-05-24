I returned home from a visit to KellerGeist Pub Theater in Great Falls with news that disappointed my husband Ed, who couldn’t make the trip with me. Ed is part-German and loves beer, especially German beer. When I mentioned that KellerGeist stocks 80 imported beers from Germany, he exclaimed, “You’ve got to be kidding me! We’re making a trip over there sooner than later.”

Owner Matthias (Matz) Schalper and his wife Jolene run the KellerGeist in Great Falls. Matz, originally from Germany, had a career as an engineer developing wind farms. He lived in Northern Ireland for 15 years before his company sent him to Great Falls. When asked to return to Europe, Matz chose to stay in the Electric City and delved into property management. He met his wife Jolene through business dealings with Great Falls Development Authority Investment, where she serves as vice president.

This fun-loving couple invested in a building on Central Avenue, where they opened KellerGeist Pub Theater in December 2018, serving beer, wine, and cocktails. By coincidence, the building’s first owner was a German immigrant who settled in Great Falls in 1886. The building had a colorful past, first as a furniture store, then an adult theater, and finally as a community theater. It was purported to have ghosts in the basement, which became the basis for the name KellerGeist, which means ghosts or spirits in the cellar.

Jolene and Matz laid out extensive plans to remodel and create a space for live music, comedy, movies, dinner theater, etc., so they temporarily relocated to First Avenue in what was formerly Bert and Ernie’s Restaurant. The physical move turned into an event with patrons parading between the locations, wearing colorful garb, and stopping for shots along the way. This energetic couple figured Great Falls could use a German restaurant, so a full-fledged eatery was added to this new location.

Their plans to remodel the Central Avenue location went nowhere, thanks to COVID rearing its ugly head in March 2020. Now that COVID is no longer an issue, they are back on track with remodeling. Their Central Avenue location will focus on world-class cocktails, German beers and wine, and space for community events.

The Schalpers talk about their German cuisine being fresh and straightforward, with all sauces and most other items made from scratch. The menu features Wienerschnitzel, Jägerschnitzel with a dark mushroom and bacon sauce, and Rahm schnitzel with a creamy mushroom sauce. I prefer my schnitzel served with only lemon, but I opted to try the Rahm schnitzel. The delicate and flavorsome mushroom sauce complemented the schnitzel without smothering the meat. Additional cuisine options include bratwursts, a "KG Brezel," which is a platter-sized soft pretzel served with either mustard or a Bavarian cheese dip, German pea stew, and currywurst, a typical German street food using cut-up bratwurst in a house-made curry sauce served over French fries. Matz credits his mom for some of the tasty recipes and on occasion, rings her up when he needs guidance with a dish.

KellerGeist’s menu is available every day except Tuesdays, when Matz takes over in the kitchen, preparing his mom’s favorite dishes — everything from kabbes, a mixture of ground beef, cabbage, onions and potatoes, to dumplings or meatballs. Dinner is served family-style at 6 p.m. and continues until the food runs out.

The weekend brunch, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., features a delicious variety of crepes, including Nutella, strawberries and whipped cream, chicken curry, lox, and pesto. A breakfast Reuben and a BLT with egg are also on the menu.

The meat used at KellerGeist is sourced from a local butcher shop, Discount Meats. Eggs and produce come from a nearby Hutterite colony. Their sausages, sourced from Bavaria Sausage in Madison, Wisconsin, come by way of sausage pilots. “What the heck is that?” I asked. Matz explained they reach out on social media to see if anyone they know will be driving through Wisconsin and would be willing to pick up a palette of sausages for them.

Matz said KellerGeist has the largest selection of German beers in the nation, with 80 to choose from, some on tap, others in bottles or cans. He loves beer, so when they travel, and discover a new beer to his liking, he seeks out the importer and connects them with his distributor in hopes he can add another to his beer options. “We will only serve beer that has traveled 4,000 miles to reach us,” he said with a laugh.

Cocktails are in Jolene’s wheelhouse. She made me smile when she said, “We only use top-shelf brands. Life is too short for cheap booze.” Syrups and tinctures used in their drinks are crafted in-house. Jolene is responsible for starting the Mimosa Showdown, now in its fourth year. Nineteen bars and restaurants in the downtown area of Great Falls competed on May 13 with one-of-a-kind mimosas for the title of the “Greatest Dam Mimosa!” KellerGeist won again, making this their third win. This year’s entry was entitled KellerGeist Summer Dreams, a delightful blend of elderflower, lemon, orange flower and cardamom topped with a cloud of citrus cotton candy. The Schalpers went all out, even purchasing a cotton candy machine for the event.

To say Matz and Jolene are spirited, no pun intended, is an understatement. Keeping the atmosphere lively within their establishment happens with events such as game night, cribbage club, and Mister Sister’s bingo. Before Easter, patrons were invited in for “No Time to Dye,” where they could dye Easter eggs ($6/half dozen). Thursdays are fondue nights, and once the beer garden is in full swing with warmer weather, live music will be on tap. The last night in April was the occasion to celebrate Witches Night, a traditional German festival that marks the end of winter and the start of spring. According to Matz, it’s a night full of shenanigans, with patrons dressed up and playing pranks. When their Central Avenue location reopens, you can bet another parade of happy customers will celebrate with the owners.

The Schalpers are part of a growing movement in downtown Great Falls intent on making this area a destination, with bars, eateries, and retail pulling together to support each other. It’s working. I’ll be heading back to Great Falls soon with Ed in tow, who can hardly wait to check out the selection of German beers and sink his teeth into a bratwurst!

Close The makings for Hunter's Sauce simmer in the kitchen. The KellerGeist Summer Dreams Mimosa won this year's Mimosa Showdown, an annual Great Falls event. The interior of KellerGeist has a warm ambiance reminiscent of German pubs. During summer, patrons can enjoy the beer garden out back of the restaurant. Rahm schnitzel starts with a pork cutlet pounded flat and breaded before being fried, then topped with a delicate mushroom sauce. The KG Brezel is a platter-sized soft pretzel served with either mustard or Obatzda, a Bavarian cheese dip. Ghost in the Cellar is KellerGeist's take on an old-fashioned. A glass is filled with smoke, then Woodford Reserve Bourbon is added along with orange bitters and a touch of sugar. A bit of magic and ingenuity goes into creating a glass of smoke needed to craft KellerGeist's signature drink, Ghost in the Cellar. Matthias and Jolene Schalper are the proprietors of KellerGeist Pub Theater in downtown Great Falls, serving authentic German food, beer and wine. Jägerschnitzel is served with a rich sauce and your choice of a side (French fries, sauerkraut, veggies or mashed potatoes). Currywurst mit pommes is a classic German street food using cut-up bratwurst in a house-made curry sauce served with French fries. Local patrons Mike Wajer (left) and his wife Tammy (middle) join Terry Klementz (right) for a toast, known in Germany as a prost!