My hubby Ed and I ventured to Missoula for the weekend to watch our grandson play in a hockey tournament. Our first stop was the Market on Front. The place was abuzz with customers, and we had to wait for a table to clear so we could fuel up with a hot breakfast before heading to the cold rink. I felt a warmth emanating from this hotspot in downtown Missoula which I attribute to the staff’s engaging personalities and warm smiles.

While the Market is best known for their award-winning burritos, other breakfast choices sounded enticing. I opted for the Fruity Pig, a mix of scrambled eggs, ham, shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, spinach, garlic-herb aioli, and date preserve, tucked inside a warm croissant. The date preserve added a hint of sweetness, much to my liking. Ed opted for the baked oatmeal, a Paul Bunyan-sized helping sweetened with cinnamon and vanilla. The dish was served with cream, brown sugar, and a small cup of fruit compote.

The Market was the brainchild of Ben Sokoloski, who got the business off the ground in 2013 through a Kickstarter campaign. His goal was “to create a variety of chef-inspired prepared foods, sandwiches, salads, and soups, in which a majority of the ingredients are natural or organic and as many as possible are locally grown.” In 2019, Ben sold the Market to Dennis and Robin Round, who have continued operating with the same principles as the previous owner. Along with their daughter Mackenzie who works as the manager, the family is always on the lookout for local products to incorporate in the kitchen and on the shelves, knowing this practice is integral in keeping their community thriving.

The Market is located on the corner of East Front and Pattee streets in downtown Missoula. It’s a much-loved hangout for locals and a convenient choice for visitors staying at Missoula’s downtown hotels. Good stuff happens inside, from a grab-and-go deli, coffee shop, gourmet grocery store, a breakfast, lunch, and dinner eatery, and catering services. Patrons can dine in or order online for convenient to-go orders. DoorDash Delivery is an option as well.

The most popular item on the menu is the Market’s burritos, having won in Missoula’s Best Of competition for six years. Hundreds of burritos are served each week. The secret, according to Mackenzie, is the house-made chipotle aioli. The breakfast burrito features scrambled eggs, Daily's bacon, shredded Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, seasoned breakfast potatoes, and chipotle aioli served in a grilled tortilla wrap. There is also a veggie and vegan option, and a burrito bowl, with the fixings served on a bed of spinach. The burrito isn’t just for breakfast. The Market’s dinner burrito starts with Market-smoked pulled pork, tangy BBQ sauce, sweet potatoes, banana peppers, and the Market's coleslaw, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla.

A few of Market’s local providers are Western Montana Growers Co-Op (vegetables), Kalispell Kreamery (dairy products), Mission Mountain Organic Eggs in Ronan, Daily’s Bacon, Pasta Montana in Great Falls, Montrail Bison Company in St. Ignatius, and Missoula’s Le Petit Outre, which supplies freshly-baked bread and croissants daily.

The lunch/dinner menu is enticing. The Turkey Crapple includes Boar's Head mesquite turkey, cranberry sauce, cream cheese, Daily's bacon, caramelized onions, fresh Granny Smith apples, smoked gouda, candied pecans, and arugula. This sandwich is served hot on Le Petit Outre focaccia. The Founder, a tribute to Ben Sokoloski, is a combo of Boar's Head spicy copa, bourbon ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, Market giardiniera, Roma tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, and garlic-herb aioli, served on a Le Petit Outre hoagie roll.

The Buddha Bowl is a mix of quinoa, grilled chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, red onions, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, and avocado, served on fresh spinach with a lime-honey vinaigrette. The Winter Quinoa Bowl features dried cranberries, roasted sweet potatoes, toasted pepitas, quinoa, and Amaltheia goat cheese over fresh arugula. A maple mustard vinaigrette tops this bowl. The Market’s coffee bar offers the typical selection of coffee and tea drinks, using Hunter Bay Coffee and Lake Missoula Tea Company.

Executive Chef Kevin Krasovich, who grew up in the Bitterroot Valley and attended culinary school in Missoula, has been with the Market for six years. I ask if he has free reign in the kitchen.

“Pretty much, although the final decision maker on any new dish is Dennis,” he said. Kevin whips up a chef’s special every day, along with a daily soup special. He shares that the Market uses a whopping 24,000 lbs. of Daily’s bacon each year. Like Mackenzie, when I ask what they like about being part of the Market, the word “love” keeps coming up. “The people, the staff, and the community make this place.”

A selection of artisan products fills the shelves inside the Market. Honey products from Rivulet Apiaries, Treasure State Honey, and Wustner Brothers are on the shelves, as is a robust assortment of tea and coffee from Missoula Tea and Spice Trading. Customers will find Pulley’s hot sauces, BBQ sauce from Becky’s Berries (Absarokee), and Howlgate Montana’s grain-free dog treats for the four-legged patrons. An assortment of Montana beers, seltzers, and colorful cans of Nourishing Cultures Kombucha and Vibrant Roots Organic Jun Tea fill the cold cases.

Sustainability is a crucial factor in how the Market functions. Bottles are recycled, and for in-house dining, the entrees are served on compostable plates, bowls and cups. To-go items are packaged in compostable butcher paper. Market on Front proudly works with Soil Cycle Compost Services as they move toward zero waste with their operations.

Dennis grew up in the Bitterroot Valley and graduated from the University of Montana in 1989, where he met his wife, Robin. During college, he waited tables and grew fond of the hospitality business. When the opportunity to buy the Market came up, the couple jumped in. Dennis said one of the joys of this business is working with the staff.

“I’m a coach at heart," he said. "I spent 20 years coaching sports in high school and college. My staff here makes it easy. I’ve even enjoyed the challenges of the pandemic — it made me think outside the box.”

There is no room for expansion at their Front Street location, so Dennis and Robin are a few months away (May 1) from opening The Den by Market on Front in Missoula’s Linda Vista neighborhood. Much of what happens at their current location will carry through with this second business. An addition will be an expanded sit-down dining for dinner, including steaks, burgers, and pizza, along with a selection of beer and wine.

Despite the tasty breakfast, the best experience I had at Market on Front came from using the bathroom. Yes, you are reading this correctly — the bathroom! Next to the toilet was a sign: Please do not FLUSH PAPER TOWELS, TISSUES & WIPES, SANITARY PRODUCTS, HOPES AND DREAMS — THANK YOU! What a note of positive affirmation given to me and countless others that use this facility by Coach Dennis!