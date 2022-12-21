Last Best Plates: Missouri River Brewing Company

In chatting with Missouri River Brewing Company (MRBCo) owners Adam Hutchinson and Scott Hansing, I couldn’t help but chuckle. I asked how they met, and Scott spoke up.

“I picked Adam up along the highway holding a sign that said 'needs work,'” he said.

The back-and-forth teasing between the two of them speaks to a solid friendship beyond that of business partners. I call it fate and a love of beer that brought these two together.

Scott grew up on a farm in Idaho, where he was introduced to home-brewing by his dad. He studied to be a chiropractic doctor, finishing his schooling in Iowa. Passing through Helena on a summer road trip cemented Scott’s desire to make Montana his home. He set up his chiropractic business in both Helena and Deer Lodge while also going full-bore with a home-brewing lab in his garage. After many years and a desire to get out of the medical field, he joined forces with two beer aficionados to lay the groundwork for a brewery in East Helena.

Adam was working in Seattle in the fiber optics field. When that market dwindled, he and his wife Jessica relocated near East Helena. He was hired as a manager when the brewery was under construction and was involved in all phases of getting the facility built, which opened on Sept. 1, 2020. Today, Scott and Adam have a flourishing business, producing around 1,000 gallons of beer weekly, and overseeing a busy taproom and restaurant.

The brewery, with its brown and beige metal exterior, looms large along Highway 287 on the outskirts of East Helena. Due to its easy access, the brewery has become a destination for craft beer lovers. An oversized parking lot means RVers and travelers pulling a trailer have ample room to park, even camping for the night if desired.

The brewery’s interior is spacious and trendy, with ample seating at high-top tables built by the owners. Earthy colors are complemented with rustic corrugated metal. Additional seating upstairs features two garage doors that open to an outside patio, weather permitting. The unique beer tap handles grabbed my attention, crafted by part-time employee Don Wright, owner of Old Garage Works. Recycled metal, such as pliers, gears, and wrenches, are attached to the handles, while some are topped with a skeleton head.

Attached to the east end of the building is a commercial kitchen. Karmadillos Southwestern Café initially leased the space. When the Mexican restaurant shut down in December 2021, the brewery boys opted to expand into the food scene, developing a cuisine based on what they like to eat. The menu isn’t extensive, but the portions are generous and pair well with the many options of hand-crafted beer. MRBCo sources locally as much as possible. Their beef comes from Heart K Bar Ranch in Frenchtown, buns and bread are produced by Helena’s Grateful Bread Bakery, and potatoes are sourced from the Manhattan area.

Appetizers include fried cheese curds, chili cheese nachos, chili cheese fries, and fried mack bombs (a ball of mac & cheese coated in Panko crumbs, then deep-fried). House-made chili, soup, and salads are options for customers.

Burgers are on tap, including a cheeseburger and the MRBCo Jalapeno Popper Burger. The Short Rib Burger starts with a 6 oz. beef patty topped with short ribs, smoked gouda, grilled onions, house-made roasted garlic aioli, and whole grain mustard. All burgers come with a generous helping of fries. The Beer Cheese Philly is a hearty mix of steak, grilled onions and green peppers smothered in beer cheese on a hoagie roll. A BLT, Club, and Panko chicken sandwich are tasty diversions from beef. On Taco Tuesdays, the staff gets creative with the fillings, such as Baja chicken. Wing Wednesdays are the newest entrée on the menu. Each month has a unique food feature, with December’s being hot pastrami on rye, served with fries and pickle spears.

While Adam handles the front of the house and customer service, Scott’s domain is brewing, using his medical/science background to experiment with various hops and malts, and researching and testing multiple brewing processes. There are 30 beers on tap, with rotations fluctuating, based on what Scott creates. Sixty percent of the malt and hops used at MRBCo come from Montana farms, keeping with the brewery’s philosophy of supporting Montana businesses.

New for the holiday season is the Candy Cane brew, rimmed with chocolate and bits of peppermint candy, and Gingerbread beer, with a rim of caramel and gingerbread-flavored sugar. Other selections, such as Honey Rye, Vanilla Cream, Belgian Sour, and Jalapeno Pale are indicative of the beer’s essence. The Munich Dunkle incorporates malt imported from Germany and German-specific yeast. One of the brews, “Now Your Back is Going to Hurt, ‘Cause You Just Pulled Landscaping Duty,” makes me smile. I’m told it’s a line from the Happy Gilmore movie.

What grabbed my attention with the brews was the option to customize a sour beer or seltzer with one of the 17 flavors of puree made from natural fruit and gluten-free. The choice was hard, between mango, key lime, prickly pear, tangerine, pomegranate, and white peach, but I settled for pomegranate. It wasn’t overpowering, giving the White Vanilla Ale a subtle hint of fruit.

This community-focused brewery has a host of venues to attract customers. Community Cause Bingo takes place on Tuesdays, where a donation to whatever nonprofit is being featured gets you a free bingo card. Past recipients include Helena Food Share and the Humane Society. Customers can tap their toes to live music on Wednesdays. Feeling creative? Watch for sign-making classes by Lauralei Design. MRBCo is also the location of an indoor corn hole league. Follow daily happenings on the brewery’s Facebook page.

Adam and Scott, along with Adam’s wife Jessica, are hands-on with every aspect of running MRBCo, from brewing, waiting on customers, flipping burgers, or cleaning up at closing time. As Adam sees it, “Nobody here is more important than anyone else.” He sums it up by saying it all boils down to hard work keeping the brewery operating successfully. It’s a destination worthy of community support.